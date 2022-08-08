Read full article on original website
‘The Godfather’ Mansion, Home to the Corleones, Is Now Available on Airbnb
Allow us to present you with an offer you cannot refuse. You can now become a member of the Corleone family by staying in the very home featured in The Godfather. Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic 1972 film in which Marlon Brando portrayed the infamous Don Vito Corleone was released exactly half a century ago. To coincide with the 50th anniversary, the 6,248-square-foot Staten Island mansion has been listed on Airbnb for a long-term summer stay.
A Peek Inside the Plaza Hotel’s Famed Astor Suite, Now an Apartment
Standing five floors above Central Park, the Plaza Hotel’s Astor Suite has been visited by kings, queens, presidents—including John F. Kennedy—and superstars like the Beatles. Now a three-bedroom, five-bathroom apartment, the famous spread sold in 2021 and was last asking $19.95 million. The 4,300-square-foot home took three...
