Indiana State

Connecticut Public

Trump-endorsed Levy wins Connecticut GOP Senate primary

It turns out the endorsement of former President Donald Trump mattered more to Republican voters in Connecticut than the endorsement of their own state party. As primary voters went to the polls Tuesday to pick a challenger to run against Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the Trump-backed candidate, Leora Levy, was victorious in an upset over former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides and attorney Peter Lumaj.
Connecticut Public

Liveblog for Vermont's 2022 primary election

Vermont's primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. So why does that matter? While this isn't a presidential election year, the 2022 midterms will have a big impact on national politics. Vermont's senior U.S. senator, Patrick Leahy, is retiring after 48 years in office. And since Vermont's only House member, Rep. Peter Welch, is running for Leahy's seat, Vermont has an open spot in the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time in 16 years.
Connecticut Public

6,600 Connecticut residents were cut off from Medicaid during COVID, federal court papers say

Disability Rights Connecticut is filing a federal lawsuit on behalf of three residents who claim they were wrongfully terminated from Medicaid during the pandemic. Congress authorized expanding federal support for Medicaid in March 2020. That was changed by the Trump administration in December 2020. The Biden administration has made no moves to reinstate it, said Sheldon Toubman, an attorney representing Disability Rights Connecticut.
Connecticut Public

Biden to survey the damage in flood-stricken Kentucky

President Biden today visits with families in the mountain communities of eastern Kentucky, where flash flooding killed at least 37 people last month. Countless residents lost their homes. And the damage estimates have climbed into the millions. From member station WUKY, Karyn Czar reports. KARYN CZAR, BYLINE: In the past...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Port Authority board replacement lacks maritime experience, critics say

The new replacement for the Connecticut Port Authority board member who received illegal gifts has drawn scrutiny. State Senator Paul Formica, R-East Lyme, said he’s concerned the board now has even less maritime experience than before — with Donald Frost, the board’s vice chairman, being replaced by Lawrence McHugh, the president of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce and a former chairman of the UConn Board of Trustees.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

