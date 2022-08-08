Vermont's primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. So why does that matter? While this isn't a presidential election year, the 2022 midterms will have a big impact on national politics. Vermont's senior U.S. senator, Patrick Leahy, is retiring after 48 years in office. And since Vermont's only House member, Rep. Peter Welch, is running for Leahy's seat, Vermont has an open spot in the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time in 16 years.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO