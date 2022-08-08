Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the key primary election results from Connecticut
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Polls in Connecticut close at 8 p.m. ET. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
For many Black Kentuckians and Tennesseans, August 8 is a day to mark freedom
For many Black people in Kentucky and Tennessee, the 8 of August is a special day in the same spirit as Juneteenth. And as Derek Operle of member station WKMS reports, the regional emancipation celebration was started by the freed slave of a U.S. president. DEREK OPERLE, BYLINE: Black communities...
After Kentucky's deadly floods, neighbors are stepping in to help one another
President Biden went to eastern Kentucky yesterday to see the damage from flash floods that raced through the mountains there and killed more than three dozen people. While visiting with families, Biden pledged federal help. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: It's going to take a while to get...
Trump-endorsed Levy wins Connecticut GOP Senate primary
It turns out the endorsement of former President Donald Trump mattered more to Republican voters in Connecticut than the endorsement of their own state party. As primary voters went to the polls Tuesday to pick a challenger to run against Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the Trump-backed candidate, Leora Levy, was victorious in an upset over former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides and attorney Peter Lumaj.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liveblog for Vermont's 2022 primary election
Vermont's primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. So why does that matter? While this isn't a presidential election year, the 2022 midterms will have a big impact on national politics. Vermont's senior U.S. senator, Patrick Leahy, is retiring after 48 years in office. And since Vermont's only House member, Rep. Peter Welch, is running for Leahy's seat, Vermont has an open spot in the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time in 16 years.
Biden was in eastern Kentucky, touring damage after floods killed at least 37
President Biden toured flood damage in eastern Kentucky earlier today. It has been more than a week since flash floods cascaded through many mountain communities in the region, killing at least 37 people. More are still missing. Cleanup will take months, and many worry the region will never be the same. The president said Kentucky can count on federal support.
New York's mayor says Abbott sending busloads of migrants from Texas is 'horrific'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is criticizing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending busloads of migrants to the city, saying that Abbott "used innocent people as political pawns to manufacture a crisis." "Unlike Governor Abbott, New York City will always do our part," Adams said via Twitter, after his...
Texas Gov. Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger O'Rourke is narrowing
In Texas, an abortion ban and the school shooting in Uvalde may have shifted the odds in the governor's race. Earlier this year, polls indicated that Republican Governor Greg Abbott had an overwhelming lead over the Democrat in the race, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. But as NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports, the Democrat's chances may have improved.
RELATED PEOPLE
6,600 Connecticut residents were cut off from Medicaid during COVID, federal court papers say
Disability Rights Connecticut is filing a federal lawsuit on behalf of three residents who claim they were wrongfully terminated from Medicaid during the pandemic. Congress authorized expanding federal support for Medicaid in March 2020. That was changed by the Trump administration in December 2020. The Biden administration has made no moves to reinstate it, said Sheldon Toubman, an attorney representing Disability Rights Connecticut.
Election results: Leora Levy wins GOP Senate primary; Erick Russell wins Democratic treasurer primary
Standing in front of a projected monitor screen, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leora Levy is congratulated by supporters ( from left) Jackie Homan and Todd Wood during Levy’s primary night watch party. Levy was endorsed by former President Donald Trump in the race and will face Democrat Richard Blumenthal in the general election.
Biden to survey the damage in flood-stricken Kentucky
President Biden today visits with families in the mountain communities of eastern Kentucky, where flash flooding killed at least 37 people last month. Countless residents lost their homes. And the damage estimates have climbed into the millions. From member station WUKY, Karyn Czar reports. KARYN CZAR, BYLINE: In the past...
Election issues in this Arizona county provide fodder for both political parties
Last week's primary election in Arizona's Pinal County was marred by ballot issues, giving both Republicans and Democrats plenty of opportunity to push their respective narratives about election administration. In Pinal — the third-largest county in the state — more than a dozen polling places ran out of ballots on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Negotiators work to free 2 Americans believed to be wrongfully detained in Russia
NPR's A Martinez talks to former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who has been assisting with talks for a U.S.-Russia prisoner swap that would bring two Americans, who've been held in Russia, home.
'We have nowhere to go': Many face eviction during a crisis in affordable housing
Even before she lost her job this past spring, things were tight for Nikki Cox. She worked as a service representative at an insurance company in North Carolina and had been making $20 an hour. Half of her income went to rent. "If I did have something left over, it...
Connecticut Port Authority board replacement lacks maritime experience, critics say
The new replacement for the Connecticut Port Authority board member who received illegal gifts has drawn scrutiny. State Senator Paul Formica, R-East Lyme, said he’s concerned the board now has even less maritime experience than before — with Donald Frost, the board’s vice chairman, being replaced by Lawrence McHugh, the president of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce and a former chairman of the UConn Board of Trustees.
What's fueling Connecticut's gas price plummet?
Gas prices in Connecticut have fallen almost 50 cents in four weeks. As of Wednesday, the average price for a regular gallon was $4.17 according to AAA. Supply economics and consumer behavior both appear to be playing a role in the price plummet. At the end of July, the U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After a career of cracking cold cases, investigator Paul Holes opens up
Veteran cold-case investigator Paul Holes spent decades working California crime scenes. He played a critical role in identifying former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. as the so-called Golden State Killer, a notorious serial predator who was responsible for at least 13 murders and 50 rapes in the 1970s and '80s.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0