A bit of rain, but not nearly as much as expected, shook up strategies, and gave various teams advantages at different points in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America. In the end, pole sitter Filipe Albuquerque was in front at the checker for the team’s first victory at at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn Wisconsin circuit, and Wayne Taylor Racing took the championship lead from Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian. The No. 10 WTR Acura with Ricky Taylor and Albuquerque head into Petit Le Mans in a virtual tie with the No. 60 MSR team of Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist, leading by only 19 points.

