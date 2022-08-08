Read full article on original website
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Nashville breaks hotel room sales record; 48 new hotels in development
In June, Nashville recorded its best month for hotel room sales in Music City history.
wmot.org
Nashville's red hot housing market finally shows signs of cooling
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Rising interest rates and a slowing economy finally caught up with Nashville’s red hot housing market in July. New data from the Greater Nashville Realtors Association shows home sales took a nosedive this past month. The number of homes sold in July dropped 20 percent year over year and 18 percent month over month.
Housing inventory jumps nearly 116% in Greater Nashville year over year
A shift in the real estate market in Greater Nashville. Housing inventory is going up, which is good news for home buyers.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Contemporary House with Impeccable Details in Nashville Hits The Market for $3.75 M
The House in Nashville boasts three levels of living with a Savaria elevator for all floors, now available for sale. This home located at 4024 General Bate Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,269 square feet of living spaces. Call Erin Krueger – Compass – (Phone: 615.509.7166) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
wpln.org
Texas developer promises displaced Nashville residents they can return, but right now it’s up in the air
There are only six families still living in the Riverchase apartments in East Nashville. Once they’re gone, Texas-based developer CREA plans to knock down the complex to create a mixed-use development. The land is in walking distance to the incoming Oracle tech campus. The property will have housing for...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
In Nashville, it's against the law to live in a tent on public land. Is that the best way to deal with homelessness?
Across Tennessee, pitching a tent on public land outside of designated camp sites is now a felony offense. Tennessee is the first state in the nation to take such a draconian step, but it's just one of a number of states essentially criminalizing homelessness in an effort to reduce the number of unhoused people sleeping on the streets, at bus stops and in city parks.
iqstock.news
Pink Soda Blow Dry Bar & Salon Announces New Location in Nashville
The Nashville location is the brand's sixth salon, bringing its renowned luxurious pampering experiences to Music City. We can't wait for our Nashville clients to experience the newest and most luxurious dry bar and salon experience in Music City.”. — Cassandra Spencer. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for KJR Food
Congratulations to KJR Food for their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 9th at 11am. KJR Food is located at 2124 Rock Springs Road (located inside the BP Station that is located at the corner of Rock Springs Road and Stonecrest Blvd. look for the tent.), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-947-4142.
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill ranked among safest cities in Tennessee
Brentwood, Nolensville and Spring Hill have been rated three of the safest cities in Tennessee. Nolensville was ranked the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2022 and Brentwood was ranked seventh by SafeWise. In 2022, Tennessee’s violent crime rate increased from 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people to 6.7. In contrast, the...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Mayor Expected to Make Big Announcement on Wednesday Regarding the Middle Point Landfill
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland intends to make a major announcement Wednesday regarding the Middle Point Landfill, following the August 10th Council Workshop meeting at the Municipal Airport. Prior to the announcement, the Murfreesboro City Council will meet in a Regular Workshop meeting at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday...
Edgefield neighbors fear plan to convert church into event venue will cause traffic, parking problems
A development group has big plans for the old Tulip Street United Methodist Church on Russell St., but some people who live nearby worry those plans will change their neighborhood.
BNA unveils new 40-foot-tall monument
On Thursday, Nashville International Airport unveiled a new 40-foot-tall BNA monument at its entrance on 1 Terminal Drive off of Interstate 40.
Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite ban in place
Mayor John Cooper wrote a letter to the commission pushing for the ban that officially went into effect on July 21.
wpln.org
Robertson Co. built a free clinic for all government employees, but here’s why it’s mostly for bus drivers
Another Middle Tennessee school district has opened a free clinic for all employees. Government workers in Robertson County can now use a walk-in clinic, built in cooperation with the city of Springfield, at no charge. But the clinic at 900 South Brown St. started mostly as a recruiting effort. “What...
Street racers hit Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood Saturday
One neighbor says say the screeching of tires and revving of engines is what woke her up early Saturday morning.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best burritos in each state, including those served at this Tennessee favorite.
williamsonhomepage.com
Neighbors hear more about potential impact from planned Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club expansion
Developers and engineers from Chastain Skillman met with members of the neighborhood this past Thursday to discuss plans for expansion being planned for Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club and its potential effects on surrounding properties. Homeowners within a 500-foot radius of the Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club course were invited to join...
