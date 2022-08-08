ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville's red hot housing market finally shows signs of cooling

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (Mike Osborne) — Rising interest rates and a slowing economy finally caught up with Nashville’s red hot housing market in July. New data from the Greater Nashville Realtors Association shows home sales took a nosedive this past month. The number of homes sold in July dropped 20 percent year over year and 18 percent month over month.
Stunning Contemporary House with Impeccable Details in Nashville Hits The Market for $3.75 M

The House in Nashville boasts three levels of living with a Savaria elevator for all floors, now available for sale. This home located at 4024 General Bate Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,269 square feet of living spaces. Call Erin Krueger – Compass – (Phone: 615.509.7166) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
In Nashville, it's against the law to live in a tent on public land. Is that the best way to deal with homelessness?

Across Tennessee, pitching a tent on public land outside of designated camp sites is now a felony offense. Tennessee is the first state in the nation to take such a draconian step, but it's just one of a number of states essentially criminalizing homelessness in an effort to reduce the number of unhoused people sleeping on the streets, at bus stops and in city parks.
Pink Soda Blow Dry Bar & Salon Announces New Location in Nashville

The Nashville location is the brand's sixth salon, bringing its renowned luxurious pampering experiences to Music City. We can't wait for our Nashville clients to experience the newest and most luxurious dry bar and salon experience in Music City.”. — Cassandra Spencer. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/...
Ribbon Cutting for KJR Food

Congratulations to KJR Food for their ribbon cutting on Tuesday, August 9th at 11am. KJR Food is located at 2124 Rock Springs Road (located inside the BP Station that is located at the corner of Rock Springs Road and Stonecrest Blvd. look for the tent.), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-947-4142.
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
Brentwood, Nolensville, Spring Hill ranked among safest cities in Tennessee

Brentwood, Nolensville and Spring Hill have been rated three of the safest cities in Tennessee. Nolensville was ranked the fifth-safest city in Tennessee for 2022 and Brentwood was ranked seventh by SafeWise. In 2022, Tennessee’s violent crime rate increased from 6.0 incidents per 1,000 people to 6.7. In contrast, the...
Murfreesboro Mayor Expected to Make Big Announcement on Wednesday Regarding the Middle Point Landfill

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland intends to make a major announcement Wednesday regarding the Middle Point Landfill, following the August 10th Council Workshop meeting at the Municipal Airport. Prior to the announcement, the Murfreesboro City Council will meet in a Regular Workshop meeting at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday...
