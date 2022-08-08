ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Salon

The crunchiest fried green tomatoes only take 10 minutes to cook

In the midst of two non-stop years of plowing through graduate school, I recently did something wild. After my latest semester of classes wrapped, I got a book from the library — and I read for pleasure. A fun book. A book I didn't have to cite, study or even really understand. It was amazing.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Cheesesteak Burger

The Pioneer Woman has you covered if you’re looking for an easy hamburger recipe. Ree Drummond showed home cooks how to make a cheesesteak burger. Read on for how to prepare this tasty dish. Ree Drummond’s cheesesteak burger Drummond is a fan of jarred cheese sauce. She says it’s an important ingredient when making cheesesteak …
Mashed

Quick Pork Fried Rice Recipe

Are you looking for a quick and easy meal that mimics Chinese take-out, but is actually homemade? This quick pork fried rice is the perfect fit for any family or individual who loves fried rice. For starters, it's pretty simple to make. Recipe developer Ting Dalton came up with the recipe, and she says that "it's a fantastic way to use up leftover rice." If you don't want that leftover white rice to go to waste, stick it in the fridge and use it for this recipe the next day or a few days later.
HollywoodLife

See This Summer’s Hottest Transition Piece That Stars Like Hilary Duff Have Been Wearing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. This summer has been all about flowy dresses paired with fun sneakers. You can find this look everywhere, and it’s basically become the unofficial uniform of the season. While we love it, we’re excited about the change. Thanks to Hilary Duff, we have a new twist to the dress and sneakers combo, and you’ll be able to bring this look with you into the next season. The How I Met Your Father star was seen out and about in Los Angeles rocking a satin navy-blue dress, with Reebok sneakers. She took her look to the next level by adding a gray cropped sweatshirt over her dress.
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwayne Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look.
thepioneerwoman.com

Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole

Flip through the pages of Ree Drummond’s many cookbooks and the words chicken, bacon, and ranch pop up again and again. That’s why this Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole is so perfect—it combines everyone’s love for pasta, chicken, and casseroles into one easy-to-make dish. Ready in just about forty-five minutes, it’s sure to become one of your family’s favorites.
The Kitchn

Made In’s Chef’s Knife That Sold Out In One Day Is Finally Back In Stock — But Not For Long!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. We’re pretty brand proud here at Kitchn. While there are a lot of gadgets and gear that come across our inboxes, there are a few elite brands that wiggle their way into our hearts — and kitchens — for good. Once such brand? Direct-to-consumer cookware powerhouse Made In.
SheKnows

Oprah-Loved Hexclad Cookware Just Launched a New Grilling Essential That Every Steak Lover Needs

Click here to read the full article. When enjoying an amazing meal, first we eat with our eyes, then our noses, and, finally, our taste buds. Top chefs know that gorgeously plating a meal is imperative to the whole experience. That’s why, for centuries, Italy’s Bistecca Fiorentina, one of the world’s best steaks, has been served in Tuscany on wooden cutting boards. And now, thanks to Hexclad, you can continue this tradition for steaks lovingly prepared on your own grill. Plus, right now, Hexclad, the cookware brand Oprah loves, has re-introduced the centuries-old Tuscany tradition with its new Bistecca Plates. Featuring...
