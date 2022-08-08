The Arlington Historical Society is among 18 recipients of grants totaling $153,200 being presented by Virginia Humanities to non-profit organizations across the commonwealth. “Our grantees connect us to new ideas, new perspectives, to pieces of the Virginia story we did not know and to communities in parts of the state we would have difficulty reaching otherwise,” said David Bearinger, senior director of Grants & Global Virginia Programs for the organization. “Seven of the grants in this most recent cycle are to organizations that have never received support from Virginia Humanities before. We are grateful to these and to all our grantees over the past 47 years, as indispensable partners nourishing every aspect of our work statewide.”

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO