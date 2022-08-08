Read full article on original website
Arlington swimmers win multiple races at all-stars
Violet Mullen for the Overlee Flying Fish and Diego Ramos of the Fort Myer Squids were the two double-race winners from Arlington pools at recent season-ending individual all-star swimming meets. Also, Mac Marsh for Arlington’s Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels won a race and finished second in two others.
Local divers on mark at NVSL all-star meet
The closest competition among local divers during the recent Northern Virginia Swimming League’s individual diving all-star meet was in the senior boys division. Great Falls pool diver Matteo Vasiliadis won with a 238.1 cumulative score, with Spencer Dearman of Oakton pool closely behind in second with a 237.9 total.
Vienna Post 180 team selects its 2022 MVP
As a result of his all-around versatile and productive performance, Bannon Brazell was chosen as Vienna Post 180’s Most Valuable Player for the 2022 American Legion summer baseball season. Brazell played three positions – third base, he caught and pitched – for Vienna, helping the team win the District...
McLean Post 270 has strong playoff run
With a poor regular-season record of 4-14, not much was expected from McLean Post 270 during postseason tournaments. Sur-prise, sur-prise, sur-prise. The American Legion summer baseball team did quite well in two tourneys, compiling a 4-5 record and top four finishes, in first the District 17 competition, then the state tournament in Arlington to finish 8-19 overall.
Arlington Tech grads come out on top in TV-production competition
Lina Barclay and Ellie Nix, two 2022 Arlington Tech graduates from the Arlington Career Center, won the first-place gold medal in the Television (Video) Production contest at the annual National Leadership and Skills Conference and SkillsUSA Championships, held recently in Atlanta. Barclay and Nix represented Virginia in this contest and...
Number of Arlington students staying ‘virtual’ set to plunge
The number of Arlington Public Schools students using the “virtual-learning” option for the coming school year will be down more than 90 percent from last year, according to new figures, owing largely in a change to how online learning is being delivered. There were 533 students in the...
Arlington jobs picture brightens in new data
If two downstate jurisdictions wouldn’t mind stepping out of the way, Arlington could regain the solo crown of lowest jobless rate in Virginia that it held for years and years in the pre-COVID environment. With 151,259 residents counted in the civilian workforce and 3,239 looking for jobs, the county’s...
State, Fairfax officials ecstatic about Hilton expansion
State and local leaders on Aug. 4 praised plans by Hilton to maintain and upgrade its global headquarters in Tysons and create hundreds of new jobs there. “Virginia is America’s hometown for corporate headquarters, and we are proud that Hilton will continue to call Fairfax County home,” Gov. Youngkin said in a statement.
Arts agencies from Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax teaming up
Local arts agencies from Arlington and Fairfax counties and the city of Alexandria on Aug. 8 announced the formation of the Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies to expand resources and opportunities for artists and arts organizations throughout the region. The effort is comprised of staff from Alexandria Office of the...
N.Va. jobs comeback paralleling state rebound
Northern Virginia’s year-over-year jobs comeback generally mirrors that of the commonwealth as a whole, according to new state data. The local region’s change in non-farm employment was up 45,800 (to 1,526,800) June 2021 to June 2022, according to figures released Aug. 3 by the Virginia Employment Commission. That...
Arlington County Fair draws ever closer
“What a Ride!” is the theme of the 2022 Arlington County Fair, to be held Wednesday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center. More than 75,000 visitors are expected to attend the 46th installment of the free event. “The Arlington County Fair is a non-profit,...
Grant to Historical Society will help tell stories of enslaved
The Arlington Historical Society is among 18 recipients of grants totaling $153,200 being presented by Virginia Humanities to non-profit organizations across the commonwealth. “Our grantees connect us to new ideas, new perspectives, to pieces of the Virginia story we did not know and to communities in parts of the state we would have difficulty reaching otherwise,” said David Bearinger, senior director of Grants & Global Virginia Programs for the organization. “Seven of the grants in this most recent cycle are to organizations that have never received support from Virginia Humanities before. We are grateful to these and to all our grantees over the past 47 years, as indispensable partners nourishing every aspect of our work statewide.”
Departing-in-2023 Foust still has much on his plate
Deciding to step down in 2023 was not easy, but Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) is ready to try some new challenges. “I love the job and the people I work with, but I decided that I wanted to spend more time with my family and do other things before I decide to fully retire,” said Foust, who announced his intentions at the Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 2 meeting.
Editor’s Notebook: Smart move on substitutes
On very rare occasions, we the newspaper and I the individual might be just a smidge critical of the running of local school districts. Not sure if anyone has noticed, but it sometimes veiled references to my discontent surface in blogs or on the editorial page. [I did that last...
Police: 18-year-olds charged in McLean church break-in
A witness called Fairfax County police on July 31 at 5:17 p.m. after noticing two men had forced entry through a window at Faith Bible Presbyterian Church, 6901 Haycock Road in McLean, and taken property. Officers located the suspects, both 18-year-old Falls Church men, 18, inside the church. Authorities charged...
Democrats overwhelmingly, but not unanimously, back bond package
By overwhelming but (with one exception) not unanimous margins, the Arlington County Democratic Committee has voted to support the six Arlington government bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot. The action, in line with decades’ worth of tradition within the party, means Democratic literature will ask the Arlington electorate to...
Fairfax government to offer electric-vehicle-charging options
Electric-vehicle owners now may, for a fee, top off their batteries at charging stations owned by Fairfax County. Based on a retail-fee schedule approved unanimously Aug. 2 by the Board of Supervisors, the county the following day began levying motorists a cost of 30 cents per kilowatt hour to charge their electric vehicles.
Rules change will reduce public-comment opportunities in Arlington
Is it an effort to merely streamline the process, or a plot to curtail independent voices from reaching the public at Arlington County Board meetings? You make the call. Before leaving on their summer hiatus, County Board members made a small but not necessarily insignificant change to the rules governing the public-comment period that kicks off Saturday board meetings.
Police: Disruptive man banned from Vienna grocery store
An employee at Giant Food, 359 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Aug. 1 at 4:30 p.m. that a man was cursing and yelling at an autistic child and his parents in the store. The employee attempted to get the man to calm down when he began cursing at her, police said.
Police: Motorist cited after striking pedestrian in Vienna
A motorist who had halted at a stop sign at Maple Avenue, W., and Lewis Street, N.W., on Aug. 1 at 7:48 a.m. then attempted to turn right onto Maple Avenue when the vehicle struck a pedestrian walking eastbound in the crosswalk, Vienna police said. Rescue personnel evaluated the pedestrian,...
