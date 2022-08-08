Read full article on original website
The 10 Best Waterproof Running Shoes, According to Athletes and Trainers
Hate the feeling of damp feet during a rainy run? Keep your feet dry with the 10 best waterproof running shoes of 2022. Plus, learn how to pick your best pair.
Why Walking Around Barefoot, Even At Home, Can Be Bad For You
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Sometime in the last year, I started getting pangs near the heel on my...
The 7 Best Barefoot Lifting Shoes of 2022, According to Strength Coaches
Barefoot lifting shoes can help you lift more weight by letting you grip the ground and fire up your feet and legs. Shop the best minimalist training shoes.
7 Ways to Add Intensity to Your Walking Workout
There's no denying that 2022 is the summer of the "hot girl walk," at least according to TikTok, where the low-impact exercise has become a viral sensation thanks to nearly 400 million views on videos with the #hotgirlwalk hashtag. Plus, walking is also a beneficial, low-impact way to get in some cardio. "Walking is a great form of low-intensity steady state [LISS] cardio, or cardio training at a low intensity that you do anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour," says Noam Tamir, C.S.C.S., strength coach and founder of TS Fitness in New York, NY.
The best exercises for shoulders
The best exercises for shoulders can help build strength and muscle, making everyday tasks easier, whether that’s washing your hair, passing food across the table or lifting a heavy shopping bag. Resistance training, either with free weights or the best adjustable dumbbells, is a good way to develop strong...
Should You Do Cardio Before or After Lifting Weights at the Gym?
When you walk into the gym, there’s a good chance that you tend to gravitate toward the same section first each time. Maybe it’s the cardio machines: Sweating it out on the treadmill, elliptical, or stationary bike is your type of stress relief. Or perhaps you prefer the weight section, which makes you feel strong and confident.
Muscular Endurance Exercises and Workout Activities to Try
Muscular endurance exercises improve your body's ability to perform work over an extended period of time. Workouts can include strength training and circuits.
Zone 2 training: Definition and benefits
Zone 2 training has become a trendy term among fitness professionals in recent years, but what does it mean and what are the benefits?. Zone 2 is one of five cardio heart rate zones (opens in new tab) experienced during different intensities of training – zone 1 being the lowest effort and zone 5 being the highest. These zones reflect how hard your cardiovascular system (your heart and lungs) is being made to work by the activity you are doing, whether that’s a weightlifting (opens in new tab) session or a long run on one of the best treadmills (opens in new tab).
11 Plyometric Exercises to Include In Your Next Workout
When you think of "plyometrics," explosive squat jumps, lightning-fast high knees, and powerful burpees are likely the first to pop into your mind. But those well-known moves are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to plyometric exercises, which, FTR, can be valuable additions to anyone's workout routine.
An Unconventional Training Idea for Older Women
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. A new paper in the Journal of Sports Sciences, in setting up what turns out to be a highly unusual and...
Bodybuilding Coach Eugene Teo Shares Last Muscle Building Arm Workout He Trained With the Late John Meadows
Powerlifting and bodybuilding coach Eugene Teo is well respected in the fitness industry, a reputation he’s earned with thorough and exhausting training methods. In a recent video shared on YouTube, Eugene guided his followers through an arm workout demonstrated by the late bodybuilder, John Meadows. One of the primary...
A Simple Mobility Routine for Happy Joints
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Mobility encompasses all the features of a healthy joint: flexibility, stability, elasticity, strength, and coordination. Good mobility has cascading positive effects—hip...
