Zone 2 training has become a trendy term among fitness professionals in recent years, but what does it mean and what are the benefits?. Zone 2 is one of five cardio heart rate zones (opens in new tab) experienced during different intensities of training – zone 1 being the lowest effort and zone 5 being the highest. These zones reflect how hard your cardiovascular system (your heart and lungs) is being made to work by the activity you are doing, whether that’s a weightlifting (opens in new tab) session or a long run on one of the best treadmills (opens in new tab).

WORKOUTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO