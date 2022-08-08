Read full article on original website
NME
Arctic Monkeys return to the stage with a glittering disco ball for first gig since 2019
Arctic Monkeys have returned to the stage this evening (August 9) in Istanbul for their first gig since 2019. Alex Turner and co. took to the stage in Istanbul tonight for one of two nights at the Zorlu Center PSM. They’re next due to head to Burgas (August 12), Pula (August 16) and Prague (August 18).
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58
Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s
MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
Shania Twain addresses ex-husband Mutt Lange’s affair in Netflix documentary
Shania Twain has opened up about her ex-husband Robert “Mutt” Lange’s affair in a new documentary. In 2008, Twain found out that her husband was having an affair with her then-close friend and personal assistant Marie-Anne Thiebaud. Two years after that, the duo separated. In Netflix’s Not...
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Gives Huge Shout Out to Touring Buddy’s New Music & His ‘Muscles’
Giving credit where it’s due, “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan took to his Instagram to give a shout-out to his touring buddy, Dylan Scott, for his new music… And his “muscles.”. “Had this guy on the road with me all last year so I got...
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
loudersound.com
Coheed And Cambria premiere new video for A Disappearing Act
US quartet Coheed And Cambria recently released new concept album Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind. US prog quartet Coheed And Cambria have premiered a brand new video for A Disappearing Act, which you can watch in full below. The song, on which frontman Claudio Sanchez swaps his...
Journey Albums Ranked Worst to Best
Journey has been through their share of incarnations over the past five decades – some of them respected but low-selling, some of them bestsellers who were critically ignored. To help guide you through those periods, we're counting down all of their studio albums from worst to best. Through it...
Watch the unboxing video for Creedence Clearwater Revival's Royal Albert Hall super deluxe set
A live album and film of CCR's historic Royal Albert Hall show is on the way - listen to Bad Moon Rising now
Kerrang
Kid Bookie drops Let It Ring from new EP, Mass Hysteria
Kid Bookie is back again! Following June single Game (featuring the one and only Corey Taylor), the London artist has just shared another new track: Let It Ring. Both songs are taken from his just-announced Mass Hysteria EP, which is due out on October 7 via Marshall Records. He calls the upcoming release “a piece of my heart captured within the sonic pallet I like to paint with. Loud, concentrated but with my spin, Bookie’s spin, a nod to sounds I love and will continue to keep on evolving with.”
Alice in Chains' 'Dirt' finally gets its due, now 5-times platinum
Just ahead of their 2022 tour kick-off, Alice In Chains have been bestowed a handful of honors, including a 5X platinum certification for their 1992 album ‘Dirt,’ featuring the early hits “Down In a Hole,” “Rooster,” “Would?,” and more.
10 Things We Learned From Shania Twain’s Documentary, ‘Not Just A Girl’
Shania Twain’s new documentary Not Just A Girl delves into the country star’s sprawling career deeper than ever before. Using archival footage as well as exclusive interviews with Twain and a few famous friends, the Netflix doc charts a course through the Ontario native’s rise from hopeful bar singer to global superstar.
Dave Lombardo Goes Deep Picking His Three Favorite Slayer Songs
The "favorite songs" question is one many artists like to diplomatically avoid, but former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo took on the task when pressed in a recent Metal Hammer interview for his three favorite songs that he recorded with the band. And the results may come as a surprise to most readers.
Home of the Week: Pablo Picasso Once Used This Storied Waterfront Villa in France as a Studio. It Just Listed for $27 Million.
Click here to read the full article. There are many fabled South of France villas with storied histories featuring glamorous guests (just take a look at the most recent installment of Downton Abbey). But few can compete with the history of La Vigie—which has recently come to market for $27 million. The property—which is set close to Cap D’Antibes—was originally completed in 1912 and offers an enviable location directly facing the azure Mediterranean. First built for a wealthy local family, the property was sold in 1926 to the American mogul Frank Gould whose French socialite wife, Florence Lacaze, filled it...
'Fakes' trailer: Teens build fake ID empire in Netflix series
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Fakes. The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama Wednesday featuring Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong. Fakes follows teenage best friends (Baranac and Tong) as they accidentally build and lose one of the largest fake ID...
