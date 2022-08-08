Read full article on original website
Related
NME
UNKLE share new track ‘The Way Back Home’ from ‘Rōnin II’ mixtape
UNKLE have shared a new track called ‘The Way Back Home’ – you can listen to it below. The song serves as the first taste of ‘Rōnin II’, the second instalment in a two-part mixtape project, which is due for release on August 31 (pre-order here).
Mike Releases Disco! Vinyl, Shares New “Alarmed!” Video: Watch
Mike is releasing his 2021 album Disco! on vinyl for the first time. The LP is available at the online shop for his label 10k. To accompany the vinyl release, Mike has shared the music video for his Disco! standout “Alarmed!,” featuring Tigrayan rapper Sideshow. The visual was filmed in Dublin, Ireland by FindJordy, and follows the two rappers through the city as they ride around in cars, hang out in alleyways smoking, and trade verses over the beat. Check it out below.
NME
Blondie share rediscovered home recording of ‘Mr Sightseer’
Blondie have released a rediscovered home recording of a song called ‘Mr Sightseer’ – listen below. The unearthed home recording from 1978 had previously never made it out of the band’s bedroom but has now been newly mastered by Michael Graves for the band’s first ever authorised and in-depth box set archive, ‘Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982’.
NME
Danger Mouse & Black Thought – ‘Cheat Codes’ review: producer and MC are on killer form
They say that success breeds expectation, so when one of the most acclaimed producers of the 21st century – Danger Mouse – and one of the most revered rappers alive – Black Thought – join forces for an album that’s been talked about for almost two decades, it’s safe to say that anticipation is high. Throw features from the likes of Run The Jewels, the late MF DOOM, Raekwon, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$ and more into the mix, and you begin to wonder if it might even collapse under the weight of expectation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Supergrass announce special reissue of their self-titled third album
Supergrass have announced a special reissue of their self-titled third studio album. Released back in 1999, the original record contains the singles ‘Moving’, ‘Pumping On Your Stereo’ and ‘Mary’. It landed at Number Three in the official UK albums chart. Today (August 10) the...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Britney Spears Preps for Music Comeback as Elton John “Tiny Dancer” Duet Gets Official Title
“Hold me closer, tiny dancer.” Elton John and Britney Spears’ rumored remake of John’s “Tiny Dancer” officially has a title, “Hold Me Closer,” borrowing from the first three words to the chorus to the 1972 single. “Hold Me Closer” was officially confirmed Monday by a rep for Universal Music’s Interscope Records, home to John, though little else is known about the new track including release date. John shared the single artwork on social media and it features a rocket (for John) and a red rose (for Spears) set against a blush pink backdrop. More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears Won't Have...
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
TMZ.com
Russ Says Spending $1M To Promote Ed Sheeran Song Was A No-Brainer
As an independent artist, Russ is always looking to maximize his results … including spending a whopping $1 million on his feature record with Ed Sheeran!!!. Russ released the video to his “Are You Entertained” collaboration with Ed back in July … and hopped on TikTok on Tuesday to break down a little Music Industry 101.
NME
Idris Elba on how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s ‘American Gangster’ by writing a poem
Idris Elba has spoken about how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s 2007 album ‘American Gangster’. The actor and musician was speaking to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about his new film Beast when he recalled securing his way onto the rapper’s 10th album. He also discussed being featured on Paul McCartney’s 2021 album ‘McCartney III: Imagined‘.
People
Ozzy Osbourne Returns to the Stage for the First Time Following Recent Surgery
On Monday, the Black Sabbath rocker performed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, marking his first appearance on stage since undergoing a procedure in June. Ozzy, 73, also made a surprise reunion with Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. In a video posted on YouTube, Ozzy appeared to be in great spirit as he joined forces with Iommi, 74, to entertain the crowd at Alexander Stadium by belting out one of the band's top-charting hits, "Paranoid."
hypebeast.com
BLACKPINK Announces Release Date for Sophomore Album, 'Born Pink'
After revealing the global dates for its upcoming world tour, YG Entertainment‘s K-Pop supergroup BLACKPINK has now announced a release date for their sophomore album, Born Pink. The announcement comes as Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo continue the celebration of their sixth anniversary this week. Born Pink serves...
loudersound.com
Coheed And Cambria premiere new video for A Disappearing Act
US quartet Coheed And Cambria recently released new concept album Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind. US prog quartet Coheed And Cambria have premiered a brand new video for A Disappearing Act, which you can watch in full below. The song, on which frontman Claudio Sanchez swaps his...
Lauren Ash Joins New ABC Comedy Series ‘Not Dead Yet’
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Superstore alumna Lauren Ash is joining another single-camera broadcast workplace comedy as a series regular: she has been cast as a lead opposite Gina Rodriguez on ABC’s Not Dead Yet. Written by Casey Johnson and David Windsor based on Alexandra Potter’s 2020 book Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up, Not Dead Yet centers on newly single and feeling-old Nell Serrano (Rodriguez), a self-described disaster who works to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. A once-successful journalist, Nell put her career on hold to help her fiancé get his...
NME
Key from SHINee announces second solo album ‘Gasoline’
Key of K-pop veterans SHINee will return this month with his second solo album ‘Gasoline’. The record, dropping August 30, will be Key’s first solo release in nearly a year – since he dropped his solo mini-album ‘Bad Love’. As his second solo album, it’s the sequel to his debut full-length ‘Face’ which dropped in 2018.
Explaining Hollywood: How to get a job as a production accountant
Production accountants are in high demand in the entertainment industry and can pull in high salaries with the right experience. Plus, you don't have to be a CPA.
NME
More people are learning Elvis Presley songs on guitar following biopic, Fender claims
Fender has noted a considerable uptick in guitarists learning Elvis Presley songs on their app, Fender Play, since the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis in June. The Independent shared that the amount of people seeking out Presley’s songs to learn via the guitar-learning platform has doubled in the wake of Elvis coming out. Among the more popular songs being selected, as mentioned by the report, are ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Burning Love’.
The Golden Globes Returning to NBC in 2023 Still Under a Cloud
After a year-long hiatus, the Golden Globes will be back on NBC this January. The return comes not without controversy, as the award show has been under fire for its lack of Black members and diversity overall. Cheddar News anchors discuss what changes and what impacts they may or may not have on the awards show before its return to television.
Comments / 0