A few years ago, Carey Shea took a month off work, leaving her brownstone in Harlem to care for her ailing mother in Bloomfield. While in Connecticut, she saw an adorable abandoned house in Hartford when helping her friend find a new house. Located in the Frog Hollow neighborhood, the English-style row house with its brick-and-shingle exterior and charming wooden porch spoke to both of them, despite needing restoration. So, when her friend ultimately decided not to take on the rehab project, Carey and her husband, Calvin Parker, did, leaving the Big Apple behind for urban living on a smaller scale.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO