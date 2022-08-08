Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Register Citizen
Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
Register Citizen
Stamford church ‘deeply rooted’ in city’s history angles for a modern makeover into an apartment complex
STAMFORD — A developer is moving forward with long-held plans to convert one of Stamford's most storied churches into an apartment complex. The vision will turn the now-vacant First Congregational Church into new homes for hundreds of people in Downtown Stamford while preserving the 1913 building, according to plans first presented to the city's Historic Preservation Advisory Commission last week.
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
Register Citizen
Derby struggles to fill key roles in City Hall
DERBY — The city has several open staff positions from fire marshal to an economic development assistant director. The jobs offer good salaries and benefits. But how many people have actually applied for them?. According to Mayor Rich Dziekan, not many. “It’s very tough and I’ve been on the...
Register Citizen
This 19th-century row house is Hartford's Frog Hollow has been lovingly restored to glory
A few years ago, Carey Shea took a month off work, leaving her brownstone in Harlem to care for her ailing mother in Bloomfield. While in Connecticut, she saw an adorable abandoned house in Hartford when helping her friend find a new house. Located in the Frog Hollow neighborhood, the English-style row house with its brick-and-shingle exterior and charming wooden porch spoke to both of them, despite needing restoration. So, when her friend ultimately decided not to take on the rehab project, Carey and her husband, Calvin Parker, did, leaving the Big Apple behind for urban living on a smaller scale.
Register Citizen
New Haven schools tap Mass. company for $4.7 million cleaning deal
NEW HAVEN — A Massachusetts-based company will replace a local firm in providing part-time custodial services for the city school system starting this fall. The contract awarded to S.J. Services of Danvers, Mass., promises to save the district money, but at least one school board member voiced concern over the bidding process and dissatisfaction reported by some of S.J.’s past customers.
4 Quick Resales Net Flipper $364K
Real estate investor Shneor Edelkopf has kicked his rental-property-flipping business into high gear this summer — as his companies have bought and promptly sold four apartment buildings in five weeks, at a combined markup of $364,000. Edelkopf’s companies’ flips are among the latest local property transactions recorded on the...
Bridgeport residents furious with plan to change cul-de-sac
Bridgeport residents in the North End say they are furious with a plan to extend their cul-de-sac in both directions.
sheltonherald.com
Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT
These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
Register Citizen
Trumbull industrial building sold for $4.4 million
TRUMBULL — Trumbull Printing has sold its Spring Hill Road facility, but will maintain its presence at the site. The company was represented by Norwalk-based commercial real estate company Avison Young in the sale of the 57,234-square-foot building at 205 Spring Hill Road for $4.4 million. The industrial manufacturing...
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
Register Citizen
Squantz Pond, two other CT swimming areas closed today
NEW FAIRFIELD — Swimming spots at three state parks have been closed Wednesday due to water quality, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Officials said swimming would be prohibited at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold on Wednesday.
NewsTimes
Avelo Airlines offers $49 flights out of New Haven’s Tweed to these destinations
Avelo Airlines announced it added Wilmington, N.C. as its 14th destination from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport back in June. The announcement came just a month after it unveiled another three destinations from Tweed New Haven Regional Airport in May: Chicago's Midway International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
sheltonherald.com
Lauretti: Artifacts discovery won’t delay start of Shelton’s Constitution Boulevard extension
SHELTON — The discovery of indigenous peoples’ artifacts will not significantly delay the start of construction of the Constitution Boulevard extension planned for next month, according to Mayor Mark Lauretti. Lauretti confirmed the discovery of the artifacts on what is known as the Churma property — the site...
NBC Connecticut
Big Y Looking to Open Market in Middletown
Big Y said it is looking to open a new supermarket in Middletown. “All of us at Big Y are excited to show the Middletown community our world class shopping experience. We know that our customers will appreciate our selection of fresh and local foods, our outstanding employee service and the value and variety that our new stores have to offer,” Big Y president and CEO, Charles D’Amour said in a statement.
Register Citizen
Police probe killing of man found in gazebo on the Enfield town green
ENFIELD — Police say they are investigating the homicide of a man whose body was found Wednesday in a gazebo on the town green, next to town hall. Police Chief Alaric Fox said the man’s body was found shortly before 2:40 a.m. in the gazebo at 820 Enfield St., or Route 5. He said he couldn’t elaborate on why police have determined the man’s death was a homicide “in an effort to protect the integrity of the case.”
Register Citizen
This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows
Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
Register Citizen
State swimming area in Killingworth closed due to water quality
KILLINGWORTH — The swimming area at Chatfield Hollow State Park has been closed after testing revealed elevated levels of bacteria, officials said. The water at the swimming area will be re-tested Wednesday with results due back on Thursday, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The agency oversees the state’s parks along with its nearly two-dozen swimming areas.
Monroe Woman Claims $100,000 CASH5 Lottery Prize
Connecticut Lottery announced the latest residents who claimed major prizes. An unnamed New Haven County resident, from Naugatuck, claimed a $1,000,000 prize from a "Win up to $5,000 a month for life second edition" ticket purchased at Stop One Mart LLC, the lottery reported on Monday, Aug. 8. CT Lottery...
