NME

Watch Beabadoobee’s take on The Sundays’ ‘Here’s Where The Story Ends’

Beabadoobee has put an acoustic spin on The Sundays’ 1990 song ‘Here’s Where The Story Ends’. Both Beabadoobee’s version and the UK alt-rock outfit’s original are delivered with soft, ethereal vocal tones from female singers (Harriet Wheeler fronted The Sundays). The song differs, however, where The Sundays gradually build on their textures with additional instrumentation, while Beabadoobee – real name Beatrice Laus – sticks exclusively with two acoustic guitars to relay the song’s commanding emotions.
NME

Danger Mouse & Black Thought – ‘Cheat Codes’ review: producer and MC are on killer form

They say that success breeds expectation, so when one of the most acclaimed producers of the 21st century – Danger Mouse – and one of the most revered rappers alive – Black Thought – join forces for an album that’s been talked about for almost two decades, it’s safe to say that anticipation is high. Throw features from the likes of Run The Jewels, the late MF DOOM, Raekwon, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$ and more into the mix, and you begin to wonder if it might even collapse under the weight of expectation.
NME

Supergrass announce special reissue of their self-titled third album

Supergrass have announced a special reissue of their self-titled third studio album. Released back in 1999, the original record contains the singles ‘Moving’, ‘Pumping On Your Stereo’ and ‘Mary’. It landed at Number Three in the official UK albums chart. Today (August 10) the...
Fela Kuti
NME

Beyoncé is the first woman to top US album charts in 2022 with ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé’s just-released seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, has topped the Billboard 200 chart in the US, continuing her unbroken streak of albums debuting at Number One. All seven of the artist’s studio albums have peaked in the top spot, however, the release of ‘Renaissance’ is notably significant in that it’s already become Bey’s highest-charting album in every major market. In addition to the US, it’s debuted at Number One in the UK, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. It’s likely to top the Canadian chart as well, however data for that is yet to be released.
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died

The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world.   There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
NME

Idris Elba on how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s ‘American Gangster’ by writing a poem

Idris Elba has spoken about how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s 2007 album ‘American Gangster’. The actor and musician was speaking to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about his new film Beast when he recalled securing his way onto the rapper’s 10th album. He also discussed being featured on Paul McCartney’s 2021 album ‘McCartney III: Imagined‘.
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé "RENAISSANCE" Album Review

Beyoncé’s long-awaited follow-up to Lemonade is here, and listeners are in for a treat. RENAISSANCE, the first installment — or act, rather — of Bey’s mysterious three-part project, harkens back to some of the liveliest eras of Black music, from ‘90s Hip-Hop to ‘70s disco, and infuses them into an infectious dance record. The Houston-bred superstar’s seventh studio album is one of her most experimental bodies of work to date, as she explores vibrant new sounds and embraces her confidence as an MC that she showed off on 2018's EVERYTHING IS LOVE. With a total of 16 tracks and a whopping runtime of one hour and two-and-a-half minutes, RENAISSANCE is Beyoncé’s longest solo album since the release of her self-titled epic in 2013, so of course, there’s a lot to unpack.
NME

More people are learning Elvis Presley songs on guitar following biopic, Fender claims

Fender has noted a considerable uptick in guitarists learning Elvis Presley songs on their app, Fender Play, since the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis in June. The Independent shared that the amount of people seeking out Presley’s songs to learn via the guitar-learning platform has doubled in the wake of Elvis coming out. Among the more popular songs being selected, as mentioned by the report, are ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Burning Love’.
NME

Watch Loyle Carner’s video for his new single ‘Georgetown’

Loyle Carner has shared his latest single ‘Georgetown’ – you can watch the new video for the track below. The song follows on from the July-released single ‘Hate’, which marked the south Londoner’s first new material since November 2020’s ‘Yesterday’. Produced...
NME

Malaysian band Islands announce release date for debut album ‘Changes’

Malaysian dream pop outfit Islands have announced a release date for their upcoming debut album, ‘Changes’. The eight-track album is set to arrive on all major streaming platforms on September 1. The band shared in a statement to NME that the entirety of the project was recorded in 2018, with its production being completed in late 2020.
