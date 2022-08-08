Read full article on original website
Watch Beabadoobee’s take on The Sundays’ ‘Here’s Where The Story Ends’
Beabadoobee has put an acoustic spin on The Sundays’ 1990 song ‘Here’s Where The Story Ends’. Both Beabadoobee’s version and the UK alt-rock outfit’s original are delivered with soft, ethereal vocal tones from female singers (Harriet Wheeler fronted The Sundays). The song differs, however, where The Sundays gradually build on their textures with additional instrumentation, while Beabadoobee – real name Beatrice Laus – sticks exclusively with two acoustic guitars to relay the song’s commanding emotions.
Danger Mouse & Black Thought – ‘Cheat Codes’ review: producer and MC are on killer form
They say that success breeds expectation, so when one of the most acclaimed producers of the 21st century – Danger Mouse – and one of the most revered rappers alive – Black Thought – join forces for an album that’s been talked about for almost two decades, it’s safe to say that anticipation is high. Throw features from the likes of Run The Jewels, the late MF DOOM, Raekwon, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$ and more into the mix, and you begin to wonder if it might even collapse under the weight of expectation.
Supergrass announce special reissue of their self-titled third album
Supergrass have announced a special reissue of their self-titled third studio album. Released back in 1999, the original record contains the singles ‘Moving’, ‘Pumping On Your Stereo’ and ‘Mary’. It landed at Number Three in the official UK albums chart. Today (August 10) the...
Arctic Monkeys return to the stage with a glittering disco ball for first gig since 2019
Arctic Monkeys have returned to the stage this evening (August 9) in Istanbul for their first gig since 2019. Alex Turner and co. took to the stage in Istanbul tonight for one of two nights at the Zorlu Center PSM. They’re next due to head to Burgas (August 12), Pula (August 16) and Prague (August 18).
Beyoncé is the first woman to top US album charts in 2022 with ‘Renaissance’
Beyoncé’s just-released seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, has topped the Billboard 200 chart in the US, continuing her unbroken streak of albums debuting at Number One. All seven of the artist’s studio albums have peaked in the top spot, however, the release of ‘Renaissance’ is notably significant in that it’s already become Bey’s highest-charting album in every major market. In addition to the US, it’s debuted at Number One in the UK, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. It’s likely to top the Canadian chart as well, however data for that is yet to be released.
Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died
The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world. There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
The Cure to Release 30th-Anniversary Edition of ‘Wish’
The Cure will release a 30th-anniversary deluxe edition of their 1992 album, Wish, on Oct. 7. Newly remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, the three-CD or two-LP set features 45 tracks, including the original album, as well as over 20 previously unreleased demos. Four tracks...
Listen to Jordan Rudess covering Giorgio Moroder's Chase from Midnight Express
Dream Theater keyboard wizard joins Rick Wakeman and Geoff Downes in prog-friendly album of Synthesizer Classics
Idris Elba on how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s ‘American Gangster’ by writing a poem
Idris Elba has spoken about how he “hustled” his way onto Jay-Z’s 2007 album ‘American Gangster’. The actor and musician was speaking to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about his new film Beast when he recalled securing his way onto the rapper’s 10th album. He also discussed being featured on Paul McCartney’s 2021 album ‘McCartney III: Imagined‘.
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
UNKLE share new track ‘The Way Back Home’ from ‘Rōnin II’ mixtape
UNKLE have shared a new track called ‘The Way Back Home’ – you can listen to it below. The song serves as the first taste of ‘Rōnin II’, the second instalment in a two-part mixtape project, which is due for release on August 31 (pre-order here).
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé "RENAISSANCE" Album Review
Beyoncé’s long-awaited follow-up to Lemonade is here, and listeners are in for a treat. RENAISSANCE, the first installment — or act, rather — of Bey’s mysterious three-part project, harkens back to some of the liveliest eras of Black music, from ‘90s Hip-Hop to ‘70s disco, and infuses them into an infectious dance record. The Houston-bred superstar’s seventh studio album is one of her most experimental bodies of work to date, as she explores vibrant new sounds and embraces her confidence as an MC that she showed off on 2018's EVERYTHING IS LOVE. With a total of 16 tracks and a whopping runtime of one hour and two-and-a-half minutes, RENAISSANCE is Beyoncé’s longest solo album since the release of her self-titled epic in 2013, so of course, there’s a lot to unpack.
More people are learning Elvis Presley songs on guitar following biopic, Fender claims
Fender has noted a considerable uptick in guitarists learning Elvis Presley songs on their app, Fender Play, since the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis in June. The Independent shared that the amount of people seeking out Presley’s songs to learn via the guitar-learning platform has doubled in the wake of Elvis coming out. Among the more popular songs being selected, as mentioned by the report, are ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Burning Love’.
Watch Loyle Carner’s video for his new single ‘Georgetown’
Loyle Carner has shared his latest single ‘Georgetown’ – you can watch the new video for the track below. The song follows on from the July-released single ‘Hate’, which marked the south Londoner’s first new material since November 2020’s ‘Yesterday’. Produced...
Paul Samson: remembering NWOBHM's lost star
Samson had critically acclaimed albums under their belt and a future Iron Maiden superstar out front, but fate conspired against them
Girls’ Generation explain why only Sooyoung and Tiffany have writing credits on comeback album ‘Forever 1’
Girls’ Generation have explained why only two of the group’s eight members, namely Sooyoung and Tiffany, have songwriting credits on their new comeback album, ‘Forever 1’. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Taeyeon revealed that the group’s members were involved in producing tracks for the...
Fern release video for their very first single Hyperreal
The Ocean drummer Paul Seidel to release Fern's debut album Intersubjective in September
Malaysian band Islands announce release date for debut album ‘Changes’
Malaysian dream pop outfit Islands have announced a release date for their upcoming debut album, ‘Changes’. The eight-track album is set to arrive on all major streaming platforms on September 1. The band shared in a statement to NME that the entirety of the project was recorded in 2018, with its production being completed in late 2020.
