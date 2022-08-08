ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 25-29, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tami J. Jenkins of Fowler sold a residence at 5829 N....
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
100.9 The Eagle

See Inside a Hannibal Farmhouse with a Pool and Antique Barn

I'm no Property Brother, but I know a good farmhouse when I see one. Found one in Hannibal that has an in-ground pool and an antique barn. I can't claim any credit for "discovering" this sweet Hannibal home. I saw it appear on my Facebook news feed today which led me to Realtor and the listing agent's website. This is 8900 Idell Creek Lane in Hannibal, Missouri and it's a looker. Here's a snippet describing this farmhouse from the listing:
HANNIBAL, MO
Pen City Current

Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool

FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Weber making sensory room a reality

I explain it like when you go to the doctors office and you have those beads on metal, It's kind of like that. They'll have things you can tie, beads, lots of textures and things like that to play with to get their brains back on task.”. Central Lee incoming...
DONNELLSON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Bowling Green woman facing methamphetamine charges after traffic stop in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Bowling Green, Mo., woman is facing drug charges after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop. A silver 2004 Jeep Cherokee was stopped on Washington Street in Pittsfield at 1:03 a.m. July 18. After an investigation, Jesika L. Denison, 32, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
PITTSFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Aug. 5, 2022

Matthew C Schroder, 36, Adams County original warrant for Theft at N 10th St and Spruce St. Lodged 147. Jeffrey G Lematty, 54, 1120 Lind St, Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway St and Forgery at 2600 Maine St. Lodged 145. Matt Ghirarda, 46, 2105 Adams St, reports the theft of...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison on gun charge

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Monday sentenced a man from Hannibal who was caught with stolen firearms to five years and three months in prison. Hannibal police and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the theft of firearms when they located Ronald Allen on Dec. 24, 2020, in a home in Hannibal. Officers found three stolen semi-automatic pistols, drug paraphernalia, prescription pains, and marijuana in the home, Allen’s plea agreement says.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

St. Louis woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A St. Louis woman was arrested in Pittsfield and now is in the Pike County Jail facing drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Mazda at 2:14 a.m. July 30 on Washington Street near Shetland Drive in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Christina A. Casteel, 44, was arrested on the following charges:
PITTSFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges

HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
HULL, IL
100.9 The Eagle

One Illinois City Was Named Best Place to Live – It’s Not Chicago

It's not Quincy either, but I'll give ya a hint it's sort of in between Quincy and Chicago. Realtor put their heads (and experts) together to come up with the top ten cities in the USA to live in in 2022 and Naperville made the list. They looked at 50 factors including economics, housing, transportation, infrastructure, education, and health care. Coming in on the list at number four, Naperville has so much to offer families and singles. On average a home in Naperville cost about $365,000 which isn't bad considering you are right outside a major city.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Nebo man arrested on drug charges after attempting to flee from traffic stop on four-wheeler

NEBO, Ill. — A Nebo man faces several charges in connection to a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on East Middle Street in Nebo on a four-wheeler at 11:02 p.m. July 27. The driver of the four-wheeler refused to stop, and a brief pursuit occurred. A deputy sheriff terminated the pursuit after identifying the driver of the four-wheeler.
NEBO, IL
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States.

