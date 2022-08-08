Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 25-29, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tami J. Jenkins of Fowler sold a residence at 5829 N....
Big Blue House in Hannibal Built Before Lincoln Became President
Despite popular belief, I was NOT around when Abraham Lincoln became President of the United States. However, there is one home in Hannibal that predates Abe taking the Oath of Office. It's a big blue house on Center Street and it was built before President Lincoln was President Lincoln. I...
muddyrivernews.com
City to spend $4.43 million to elevate, repair barge dock wall; Mayor ‘doesn’t understand rationale’ for Park District’s intention to close the marina in 2024
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council voted Monday night to accept the low bid of $4.43 million from County Contractors of Quincy to elevate and repair the city’s barge dock wall and grade the land adjacent to the dock. The barge dock, located on the Mississippi River at...
What Happens When Geese in Wakonda State Park Learn You Have Food
There are moments where you can easily predict what's gonna happen. Walk out in the rain and you'll get wet. Stay out in the sun too long without sunscreen and you'll get a sunburn. Go to Wakonda State Park near LaGrange, Missouri and you'll get geese. Lots and lots of geese.
See Inside a Hannibal Farmhouse with a Pool and Antique Barn
I'm no Property Brother, but I know a good farmhouse when I see one. Found one in Hannibal that has an in-ground pool and an antique barn. I can't claim any credit for "discovering" this sweet Hannibal home. I saw it appear on my Facebook news feed today which led me to Realtor and the listing agent's website. This is 8900 Idell Creek Lane in Hannibal, Missouri and it's a looker. Here's a snippet describing this farmhouse from the listing:
Pen City Current
Area boy hospitalized after incident at FM pool
FORT MADISON - An area youth was taken to area hospitals and then to hospitals in Iowa City after being pulled from the Fort Madison swimming pool Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the pool at just after 2:15 p.m. when the boy, who is not being identified at this time, was pulled by an adult male who saw the child at the bottom of the pool.
Quincy Police Department announces it is accepting Applications
The Quincy Police Department has issued a press release where they announced that they are accepting applications and encouraging citizens to come into the department on certain dates and times to ask questions about the job openings, read more right here. According to a press release from the Quincy Police...
Pen City Current
Weber making sensory room a reality
I explain it like when you go to the doctors office and you have those beads on metal, It's kind of like that. They'll have things you can tie, beads, lots of textures and things like that to play with to get their brains back on task.”. Central Lee incoming...
muddyrivernews.com
Bowling Green woman facing methamphetamine charges after traffic stop in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Bowling Green, Mo., woman is facing drug charges after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop. A silver 2004 Jeep Cherokee was stopped on Washington Street in Pittsfield at 1:03 a.m. July 18. After an investigation, Jesika L. Denison, 32, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 5, 2022
Matthew C Schroder, 36, Adams County original warrant for Theft at N 10th St and Spruce St. Lodged 147. Jeffrey G Lematty, 54, 1120 Lind St, Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway St and Forgery at 2600 Maine St. Lodged 145. Matt Ghirarda, 46, 2105 Adams St, reports the theft of...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to more than 5 years in prison on gun charge
U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark on Monday sentenced a man from Hannibal who was caught with stolen firearms to five years and three months in prison. Hannibal police and the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the theft of firearms when they located Ronald Allen on Dec. 24, 2020, in a home in Hannibal. Officers found three stolen semi-automatic pistols, drug paraphernalia, prescription pains, and marijuana in the home, Allen’s plea agreement says.
muddyrivernews.com
St. Louis woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A St. Louis woman was arrested in Pittsfield and now is in the Pike County Jail facing drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2001 Mazda at 2:14 a.m. July 30 on Washington Street near Shetland Drive in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Christina A. Casteel, 44, was arrested on the following charges:
Relive the Loudest Moments from Past Palmyra Young Farmer’s Pulls
We are nearing the loudest event held in the tri-state area every year and I mean that as a compliment. It's the Palmyra Young Farmer's Super Pull at the Marion County Fairgrounds and I've found some vintage moments from the past to get you ready for this year's event. Some...
muddyrivernews.com
Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges
HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
muddyrivernews.com
Wiley to be represented by public defender’s office; Barnard makes first appearance as special prosecutor
QUINCY — A Quincy man charged with first-degree murder in the death of an infant in 2018 made his first appearance in Adams County Circuit Court with a representative from the public defender’s on Monday morning. A former Adams County state’s attorney from 2004 to 2016 also made...
One Illinois City Was Named Best Place to Live – It’s Not Chicago
It's not Quincy either, but I'll give ya a hint it's sort of in between Quincy and Chicago. Realtor put their heads (and experts) together to come up with the top ten cities in the USA to live in in 2022 and Naperville made the list. They looked at 50 factors including economics, housing, transportation, infrastructure, education, and health care. Coming in on the list at number four, Naperville has so much to offer families and singles. On average a home in Naperville cost about $365,000 which isn't bad considering you are right outside a major city.
A local girl is spreading kindness across her Tri-State Town
If you haven't already heard about Madi and her Kindness Projects well then you have to take a second and read about her here, she is making a difference in her community and she is not even in middle school yet!. My co-host Sam and I were lucky enough to...
muddyrivernews.com
Baylis man lodged in Pike County Jail after firearms, ammunition seized during search warrant
BAYLIS, Ill. — A Baylis man is in the Pike County Jail after being arrested on firearms charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed two court-authorized search warrants at separate locations in Baylis on July 31. During the execution of the warrants, firearms and firearms ammunition were located and seized.
My List of the things I would do for Quincy if I won the Lottery
The mega millions lottery is all the way past $1 BILLION and with the next drawing happening this Friday, we only have a day to dream about what we would spend the winnings on, here is my list of things I would do for the city of Quincy if I won the upcoming mega millions drawing.
muddyrivernews.com
Nebo man arrested on drug charges after attempting to flee from traffic stop on four-wheeler
NEBO, Ill. — A Nebo man faces several charges in connection to a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on East Middle Street in Nebo on a four-wheeler at 11:02 p.m. July 27. The driver of the four-wheeler refused to stop, and a brief pursuit occurred. A deputy sheriff terminated the pursuit after identifying the driver of the four-wheeler.
