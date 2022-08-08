At its annual Unpacked conference, Samsung unveiled a bunch of new hardware, including its latest and greatest Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. But some of us here at AP are incredibly excited about fresh updates to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, two of the best smartwatches on the market today. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is Samsung's high-end wearable offering this year. It boasts impressive specs like a titanium case, sapphire crystal glass over its display, and a positively massive battery. Do you have a Watch 4 Classic and wonder if the new version is worth your money? Read on to find out.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO