Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
TechRadar
Picktime review
We consider Picktime one of the best appointment scheduling apps for every business. The company behind Picktime (opens in new tab) is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA. It was founded in 2018 as an alternative appointment scheduling solution for enterprises in an already-crowded market. So far, it has attracted over 1 million users from 100+ countries.
TechRadar
Appointlet review
Appointlet is a great tool for businesses to schedule appointments with clients. Appointlet (opens in new tab) was co-founded by two entrepreneurs, Rami El Chamaa and Jared Morse. The latter serves as the company's CEO, while the former serves as a formal advisor. Altogether, less than a dozen employees work at the company, which is impressive considering its large user base.
TechRadar
XSTRM USB microphone review
The XSTRM USB Microphone is a stylish piece of kit with its attractive design, RGB lighting and gain control, making for a perfect addition to podcasting or streaming setups. With great audio recording quality and at an affordable price, it’s a promising start for Endgame Gear in the microphone market - though the AI noise cancellation is nothing to write home about.
TechRadar
I tested 14 projectors in a single day – these 2 were the best
The ultra short throw (UST) 4K projector category is one that’s been growing rapidly over the past few years. How rapidly? We’re now at the point where it’s possible to gather 14 separate models with similar specs from different manufacturers and put them all together in a room to compare their performance.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
TechRadar
Sony launches its premium Bravia XR Master Series 4K smart TVs in India
Sony’s premium portfolio of OLED televisions under the Master series has been updated with a new model. The company launched the latest Sony Bravia A95K series 4K smart TVs in India. It retails at Rs 3,69,990 across all major Sony Centers (online (opens in new tab) and offline) and other e-commerce platforms.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Should you upgrade?
At its annual Unpacked conference, Samsung unveiled a bunch of new hardware, including its latest and greatest Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. But some of us here at AP are incredibly excited about fresh updates to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, two of the best smartwatches on the market today. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is Samsung's high-end wearable offering this year. It boasts impressive specs like a titanium case, sapphire crystal glass over its display, and a positively massive battery. Do you have a Watch 4 Classic and wonder if the new version is worth your money? Read on to find out.
TechRadar
Samsung finally launches OLED TV range in Australia – but it's not cheap
If you've been holding your breath for Samsung to bring its new Quantum Dot-sporting OLED TVs to Australia, well, you're probably not with us anymore. That said, we'd like to inform your surviving family members that Samsung's long-awaited OLED TV range has finally launched in Australia, and is available for pre-order from today.
TechRadar
How to watch Samsung Unpacked: Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 all unveiled
Samsung's second big event of 2022 is now over, as the company took to the stage on August 2022 and announced a wide range of new devices, including the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The company also unveiled the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy...
TechRadar
Fnatic Streak 65 LP review
The Fnatic Streak 65 LP is at first glance sleek and stylish with its stunning RGB and aluminum body – and the more you explore, the more it impresses. Its custom Kailh Switches are snappy, accurate, and a joy to use; its sound dampening efforts are appreciated. It’s clear it was designed by professional gamers for professional gamers.
TechRadar
Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 looks to offer small but considered improvements, with a focus on battery life and a slightly hardier design, but that might have been all the company needed to do stay competitive. Pros. +. Fast charging. +. Larger battery than Watch 4. Cons. - Minor improvements.
Windows 11 users with the latest CPUs at risk of losing their data
Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 users whose devices run on some of the newest processors are at risk of losing their data, Microsoft has warned. "Windows devices that support the newest Vector Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) (VAES) instruction set might be susceptible to data (opens in new tab) damage," the company said in its warning.
Motorola Moto G32 launched in India
The new Motorola Moto G32 smartphone has been launched in India, the handset launched in Europe last month, and now it is also headed to India. The Moto G32 will be available for INR 12,999 which is about $164 at the current exchange rate, it will be available from the 16th of August.
Apple Insider
Hyper announces 'world's first' 245W GaN charger, portable battery pack
Hyper has announced a pair of new power accessories -- a charger and a portable battery pack -- that can output 245 watts worth of power. The accessory maker on Monday announced the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger, which it calls the "world's first and smallest" 245W desktop charger. Hyper's...
TechRadar
Just got a PS5? Here's where to buy the best PS5 games for their cheapest ever prices
Now that some of you out there may have just secured a console in the latest PS5 restock at Amazon you're going to want some games to play. Handily, there's a big summer sale that's just got underway at Amazon and GameStop that features a vast selection of the best PS5 games at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
