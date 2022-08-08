ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Trump and Pence are at odds over Wisconsin's GOP gubernatorial primary

Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor could determine the GOP's future in the state and whether the party can defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Shawn Johnson covers the State Capitol for Wisconsin Public Radio. Shawn joined the network in 2004. Prior to that he worked for WUIS-FM, a public radio station in Springfield, Illinois. There, Shawn reported on the Illinois legislature. He also managed the station's western Illinois bureau, where he produced features on issues facing rural residents. He previously worked as an Assistant Producer for WBBM-AM radio in Chicago.
WISCONSIN STATE
WFAE

NC Democrats are not done trying to keep the Green Party off the 2022 ballot

The Democratic Party establishment has not given up the fight to keep the Green Party off North Carolina's 2022 ballot. In an emergency motion filed today with the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, the North Carolina Democratic Party and lawyers from the powerful, Washington-based Elias Law Group argued that a lower court ruling letting the Greens on the ballot would undermine the state's orderly political process.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
WFAE

NC Green Party claims vindication after US judge orders state to make room for party on ballot

"Vindication!" was the chant at a Monday news conference and rally in front of the Terry Sanford Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Raleigh. Members of the North Carolina Green Party had gathered to hail last week's ruling by U.S. District Court Judge James Dever III that orders the North Carolina State Board of Elections to make room on this year's midterm ballots for the Greens.
RALEIGH, NC
WFAE

A fossilized tooth may determine the origin of the Chincoteague ponies

A fossilized horse tooth could finally provide an answer to the mystery of how the wild Chincoteague ponies ended up on Maryland and Virginia's Assateague Island. Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFAE

Young activists have pushed Florida to set clean energy goals

Florida is expected to put new goals in place this week to transition the state to 100% renewable energy by 2050. As WMFE’s Amy Green reports, the new climate targets are thanks to about 200 young activists who demanded change from state leaders. AMY GREEN, BYLINE: For half his...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Roe V Wade#U S Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#Npr#The Supreme Court
WFAE

With a COVID program ending, some 6,000 people living in motels need to move

Since the pandemic started, California moved people off of the streets and housed them in hotels and motels to prevent COVID from spreading in homeless camps. Since then, Project Roomkey has served more than 50,000 people. But now, with funding drying up, the remaining sites are closing. Vanessa Rancano from member station KQED reports that some 6,000 people now need to find new housing.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WFAE

Biden to survey the damage in flood-stricken Kentucky

President Biden today visits with families in the mountain communities of eastern Kentucky, where flash flooding killed at least 37 people last month. Countless residents lost their homes. And the damage estimates have climbed into the millions. From member station WUKY, Karyn Czar reports. KARYN CZAR, BYLINE: In the past...
KENTUCKY STATE
WFAE

A suspect wanted in Ohio for the deaths of four people has been arrested

DAYTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings.
LAWRENCE, KS
WFAE

WFAE

7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy