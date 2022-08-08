ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

wcti12.com

Man wanted in recent ENC breaking and entering case

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for the suspect in a recent breaking and entering. Anyone that recognizes the man involved is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

‘It’s always shocking:’ city councilman reacts to shooting arrest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Four months after a deadly shooting in Wilmington, Cameron Gerald, 21, is charged with first-degree murder. Gerald made his first courtroom appearance on Tuesday. In addition to the murder charge, he’s facing charges for failure to appear on a felony charge and possession of stolen guns. The judge offered no bond, meaning he will remain behind bars until his next appearance on September 1.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Wayne County deputy remembered during funeral

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – Family, friends and law enforcement from all over came to pay their respects Tuesday to Sgt. Matthew Fishman on Mount Olive University’s Kornegay Arena. Fishman was the deputy killed in the line of duty while delivering involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were shot before the suspect turned the gun […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man currently serving time in prison has been charged in connection to a rape that occurred in 1995. The Wilmington Police Department says a recently processed DNA rape kit linked Freddie Jackson, 55, to the crime. Jackson has been charged with First Degree Rape,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

1 flown to hospital after Lumberton shooting that injured 2

LUMBERTON, N.C. — One person was flown to the hospital Saturday evening after two people were shot outside of a motel in Lumberton, according to police. An 18-year-old was found on the ground after police were called to the Royal Inn, located on Lackey Street, according to authorities. A second victim, who is 17, was […]
LUMBERTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man charged with murder in April shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in April. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Cameron Allen Gerald has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Tyshaun Delts. Police say the shooting took place in the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

2 found shot after truck crashes into porch in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were found shot in a crashed truck Monday afternoon in Lumberton, according to police. Officers responded at 1:25 p.m. to the crash on Front Street when they found that the vehicle had hit a porch near Martin Luther King Drive. Police said there were bullet holes and blood in […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman arrested on drug trafficking charges in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a woman for allegedly trafficking drugs. On August 2nd, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Pages Lake Road in St Pauls. After stopping the vehicle, the deputies say...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

UPDATE: 16-year-old located after missing person report

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis has been reportedly located and is safe. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
WNCT

Motorcyclist killed in early-morning crash in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. Police and EMS responded at 6:12 a.m. to the 200 block of Hwy. 58 South after a report of a crash involving a commercial truck and a motorcycle. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man, dead […]
KINSTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington firefighters help save two dogs from car accident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department were able to save two dogs from a flipped over car at 16th and Market streets in Wilmington. The WFD say in a release on August 9 that they recently responded to a flipped car. The human passengers made their way out of the car, but the dogs were still inside.
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

