wcti12.com
Man wanted in recent ENC breaking and entering case
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for the suspect in a recent breaking and entering. Anyone that recognizes the man involved is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
foxwilmington.com
‘It’s always shocking:’ city councilman reacts to shooting arrest
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Four months after a deadly shooting in Wilmington, Cameron Gerald, 21, is charged with first-degree murder. Gerald made his first courtroom appearance on Tuesday. In addition to the murder charge, he’s facing charges for failure to appear on a felony charge and possession of stolen guns. The judge offered no bond, meaning he will remain behind bars until his next appearance on September 1.
Wayne County deputy remembered during funeral
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – Family, friends and law enforcement from all over came to pay their respects Tuesday to Sgt. Matthew Fishman on Mount Olive University’s Kornegay Arena. Fishman was the deputy killed in the line of duty while delivering involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were shot before the suspect turned the gun […]
foxwilmington.com
Convicted felon charged in 1995 rape case
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man currently serving time in prison has been charged in connection to a rape that occurred in 1995. The Wilmington Police Department says a recently processed DNA rape kit linked Freddie Jackson, 55, to the crime. Jackson has been charged with First Degree Rape,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police searching for driver of vehicle allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run collision with a bicyclist
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking for help in locating a person they say fled the scene of a deadly accident involving a bicycle. On Saturday just after 10:00 pm, police say a vehicle hit a bicyclist along NC87 south of Tar Heel in Bladen County.
WECT
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate was severely beaten at the Columbus County jail. Authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Johnson is in critical condition following the attack. WECT first got the tip Thursday night that an inmate had been brutally attacked by...
1 flown to hospital after Lumberton shooting that injured 2
LUMBERTON, N.C. — One person was flown to the hospital Saturday evening after two people were shot outside of a motel in Lumberton, according to police. An 18-year-old was found on the ground after police were called to the Royal Inn, located on Lackey Street, according to authorities. A second victim, who is 17, was […]
foxwilmington.com
Man charged with murder in April shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting in April. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Cameron Allen Gerald has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Tyshaun Delts. Police say the shooting took place in the...
Kenly gets report on crime after police force quits
Kenly Mayor Herbert L. Hales II said the county is forming a committee to hire a new police chief to then build the force.
WRAL
Emotional: Fellow law enforcement officers carry flag-draped casket of fallen Wayne County deputy
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Emotional: Fellow law enforcement officers carry flag-draped casket of fallen Wayne County deputy. During the memorial service for a fallen Wayne County deputy, fellow law...
2 found shot after truck crashes into porch in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were found shot in a crashed truck Monday afternoon in Lumberton, according to police. Officers responded at 1:25 p.m. to the crash on Front Street when they found that the vehicle had hit a porch near Martin Luther King Drive. Police said there were bullet holes and blood in […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman arrested on drug trafficking charges in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a woman for allegedly trafficking drugs. On August 2nd, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Pages Lake Road in St Pauls. After stopping the vehicle, the deputies say...
WECT
UPDATE: 16-year-old located after missing person report
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis has been reportedly located and is safe. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
Hundreds gather for funeral of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who was killed in the line of duty
Final farewells for a Wayne County deputy who was killed in the line of duty last Monday will take place today.
Motorcyclist killed in early-morning crash in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday morning. Police and EMS responded at 6:12 a.m. to the 200 block of Hwy. 58 South after a report of a crash involving a commercial truck and a motorcycle. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man, dead […]
NC town to seek new police chief as investigation into resignations, allegations wraps
After some public pressure to fire her, the fate of the Kenly Town Manager Justine Jones is unclear. Kenly drew national attention after all its police officers and clerks resigned.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington firefighters help save two dogs from car accident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department were able to save two dogs from a flipped over car at 16th and Market streets in Wilmington. The WFD say in a release on August 9 that they recently responded to a flipped car. The human passengers made their way out of the car, but the dogs were still inside.
wcti12.com
Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
WECT
Motorcyclist reached for water bottle before deadly I-95 crash north of Fayetteville, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A motorcyclist who died in an Interstate 95 wreck Saturday afternoon north of Fayetteville was traveling with a group of friends who saw his crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of...
Motorcyclist riding with group on Interstate 95 dies after losing control, NC cops say
The 49-year-old died at the scene.
