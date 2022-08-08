Read full article on original website
wpde.com
5 abandoned puppies in Polk County part of growing trend, animal shelter officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at Western North Carolina animal shelters said they’ve noticed an uptick in animals being surrendered or abandoned. "It’s heartbreaking,” Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue Executive Director Karen Parker said. “We’re here every day to save animals and give them a second chance."
wpde.com
Off-duty fire captain rushes into burning home to save resident, authorities say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department says an off-duty fire captain was the first person on the scene of a house fire when she rushed into the building to help save a resident. Officials say the fire happened Sunday, August 7, at a home on Fairfax Avenue.
wpde.com
Marion man faces felony assault charge after being accused of choking his wife
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from McDowell County is facing a felony charge after being accused of choking his wife. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the resident of 62-year-old David Carrol Watson on July 24. Officials...
wpde.com
McDowell County man facing multiple drug charges following search of a camper
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities say a McDowell County man was arrested and charged with numerous drug crimes following the search of a camper. Deputies charged Wesley Allen Thorpe, 40, with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.
