MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities say a McDowell County man was arrested and charged with numerous drug crimes following the search of a camper. Deputies charged Wesley Allen Thorpe, 40, with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO