Amarillo Food Trucks and Great Barbecue Go Hand in Hand
Amarillo has a really great food truck scene. It would be hard to attend an event in Amarillo that doesn't have a truck or two out there. Heck, even businesses invite trucks to come out. We are very well fed in Amarillo. If you like barbecue then you for sure...
Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo
In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
Love Spooky Stuff? You’ll Be Excited To Know Spirit Is In Town.
Every year we complain about Christmas taking over stores all over town months in advance. This year, it looks like Halloween isn't going to let Christmas be the only holiday that starts early. If you love spooky stuff, you need to know that Spirit is already in town. Looks Like...
Updated: Amarillo Restaurant Officially Closed Building For Sale
The quickest way to lose your business is not to pay your employees. That was step number one for Grill Italia. They had announced earlier that their place was closing but owner, Pepi Osmani, promised it was temporary. He was out of the country when the temporary closing was announced...
The Best Way to Volunteer in Amarillo is Simple
As human beings, we have the instincts to give back. We have a tendency to help and give of our time. Sometimes finding the perfect place to give that time can be tough. We need an easy way to connect with organizations and non-profits. There's a perfect place in Amarillo...
KFDA
High Plains Food Bank expanding services to Hereford church
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank will be expanding its services to qualifying seniors. Applications for the bank’s programs will be available Wednesday, August 10, at the Nazarene Family Church in Hereford from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors 60 years and up who provide a...
One Last Hurrah Before Back-to-School in Canyon
If you blink you will miss it. That is what we hear all the time. I feel like this speaks the truth about our summer this year. I feel like we blinked and all missed it. It seemed to just fly by and now everything is about back to school.
Dog Park At Amarillo’s John Stiff Park Closed Until Further Notice
For most of us with dogs, getting the dog out of the house is an important activity. I know several people who take their dogs to John Stiff Memorial Park. Until further notice, those trips are going to have to wait. Why Did They Close The Dog Park?. According to...
Dog Stolen In Houston Turns Up In Borger…Five Years Later
One of the worst feelings in the world is losing your pet. Whether it be a pet passing, running away, or being stolen. A lot of times, a pet that runs away or that is stolen is never found. The owner(s) never get the closure you need when you lose a pet. I mean, they ARE a part of the family.
Panhandling in Amarillo: Is the Begging Getting Out of Hand?
I was driving around Amarillo the other day. I had several errands to run all over the city and one thing I kept noticing was nearly every intersection had panhandlers. I looked at my fella and asked, "is it just me or are there more and more panhandlers these days."
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls
If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
kgncnewsnow.com
Have A Coke, and A Smile
Have a Coke and a Smile may not be what the folks at The Old Navy store in Amarillo may be thinking. You see, Monday morning at 10:a.m., a Coca-Cola truck smashed into the building while it was being driven through Westgate Plaza at I-40 and Soncy Road. Apparently, the...
Get Your Summer Fun While You Can. It Ends In Amarillo Soon.
Yesterday, the announcement was made that Parks and Rec would be closing the pools for the season. Southeast and southwest pools close on August 7th for the season. Thompson Park's pool is open on the weekends through the end of the month. That's not all that's getting wrapped up for...
Palo Duro Canyon State Park trail system closed
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Palo Duro Canyon State Park announced Tuesday that its park’s trail system continues to be closed through Tuesday. According to a post made on the state park’s Facebook page, the trail system in Palo Duro Canyon State Park will be closed Tuesday because of recent heavy rains.
fox34.com
Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
Building Popular for Transients in Amarillo Goes Up in Flames
Another building in Amarillo goes up in flames. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 700 block of N. Jefferson on Tuesday, August 9th, at 9:57 PM. When arriving at the location at 702 N. Jefferson, firefighters found a large garage with fire and smoke coming from the building.
Crews working on Star Lodge Fire
Update: Wednesday, Aug. 10 The Amarillo Fire Department released further information on the fire, which resulted in two alarms and “significant damage” to the impacted building. Original: AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to staff from MyHighPlains.com, fire crews are currently fighting a structure fire at the Star Lodge, located at 810 West Amarillo Boulevard. According to MyHighPlains […]
Amarillo to shut down red light camera system
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Red light camera tickets will soon be a thing of the past for Amarillo drivers. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, local authorities are no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited. […]
moderncampground.com
Roberts Resorts Expands RV Park Portfolio with Colorado, Texas Acquisitions
In the continued expansion of its portfolio, Roberts Resorts recently acquired two additional RV parks in Amarillo, Texas and Durango, Colorado. According to a press release, Roberts Resorts’ latest additions include the 189-site Oasis RV Resort in Amarillo and the 126-site Oasis RV Resort in Durango. The company plans...
Downtown Restaurant Selected To Be In Upcoming Mural Festival
I love driving around Downtown Amarillo and catching a glimpse of all of the beautiful murals we have now. They are making their way to other parts of Amarillo as well. This is a great thing for our city. Our Downtown is really coming to life. Not only have we brought back the Barfield, but there's a good chance that we'll have the Herring once again. We're taking care of our historic buildings and adding some much-needed color to the area.
