Wisconsin State

Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison

Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
In rural WI, local economies slip through crumbling roads

By Julian Emerson for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Wisconsin News Connection Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Collaboration. Each workday, as he travels from his home in northeast Lafayette County to Madison for his job driving a truck and then back again, Mike Berg feels the winding, deteriorating roads of the region he calls home, one bump and sharp curve at a time.
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota

Republicans who are running to be secretary of state in Wisconsin and Minnesota in primaries Tuesday are repeating Donald Trump’s false claims about the last presidential election and they've suggested they want more authority over how elections are run, especially in Democratic-leaning counties. Wisconsin’s office of secretary of state...
August 2022 Primary Election Results

Results for the August 9, 2022 Primary Election in Wisconsin. Polls close at 8:00 p.m. This page will be updated as results come in. Winners in this election will advance to general election on November 8th. Note: (I) indicates the incumbent candidate.
Wisconsin Primary Election Tuesday

Tuesday is the Primary Election in Wisconsin. Voters will choose party candidates for several major races. In the Republican primary for Governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels, and Timothy Ramthum are the top candidates. The winner will face Governor Tony Evers in November. In the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Mandela...
Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos beats Trump-backed challenger

Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has defeated a little-known Donald Trump-endorsed challenger. Vos overcame intense criticism from Trump and others for not pursuing decertification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in Wisconsin. Vos defeated political newcomer Adam Steen in Tuesday’s primary, even after Steen joined Trump at a...
Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers

Businessman Tim Michels has won Wisconsin's Republican nomination to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Tuesday’s primary sets up a high-stakes contest that could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground. Michels was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He defeated former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch,...
Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?

Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin see abortion as the issue that will carry them to election wins in November, but efforts to reach Black voters on the topic are sparse. Several organizing groups said it's a complicated issue in the Black community, with a legacy of views long handed down from the more prominent and conservative denominations in the Black church.
