wxpr.org
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
wxpr.org
In rural WI, local economies slip through crumbling roads
By Julian Emerson for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Mike Moen for Wisconsin News Connection Service for the Public News Service/Daily Yonder Collaboration. Each workday, as he travels from his home in northeast Lafayette County to Madison for his job driving a truck and then back again, Mike Berg feels the winding, deteriorating roads of the region he calls home, one bump and sharp curve at a time.
wxpr.org
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
Republicans who are running to be secretary of state in Wisconsin and Minnesota in primaries Tuesday are repeating Donald Trump’s false claims about the last presidential election and they've suggested they want more authority over how elections are run, especially in Democratic-leaning counties. Wisconsin’s office of secretary of state...
wxpr.org
August 2022 Primary Election Results
Results for the August 9, 2022 Primary Election in Wisconsin. Polls close at 8:00 p.m. This page will be updated as results come in. Winners in this election will advance to general election on November 8th. Note: (I) indicates the incumbent candidate.
wxpr.org
Today’s primary election, rising opioid overdoses, and an ATV challenge trail
Voters are taking to the polls today to decide the primary races for Wisconsin governor and U.S. Senate. Then, Wisconsin is set to receive nearly $31 million to fight the opioid epidemic, as overdose deaths rise. And the Vilas County ATV Alliance plans to build a challenge trail within the county forest.
wxpr.org
Wisconsin Department of Health Services lays out plan to fight growing opioid overdoses
Before the pandemic, opioid overdose deaths were on the downturn in Wisconsin. 2018 saw 10% fewer deaths than 2019. Then the pandemic hit, and opioid overdose deaths shot up to a record 1,227. “The COVID-19 pandemic saw rapid growth in the availability of synthetic opioids like fentanyl and an increase...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin Primary Election Tuesday
Tuesday is the Primary Election in Wisconsin. Voters will choose party candidates for several major races. In the Republican primary for Governor, Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels, and Timothy Ramthum are the top candidates. The winner will face Governor Tony Evers in November. In the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Mandela...
wxpr.org
Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos beats Trump-backed challenger
Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has defeated a little-known Donald Trump-endorsed challenger. Vos overcame intense criticism from Trump and others for not pursuing decertification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win in Wisconsin. Vos defeated political newcomer Adam Steen in Tuesday’s primary, even after Steen joined Trump at a...
wxpr.org
Michels wins Wisconsin GOP governor primary, will face Evers
Businessman Tim Michels has won Wisconsin's Republican nomination to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Tuesday’s primary sets up a high-stakes contest that could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground. Michels was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He defeated former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch,...
wxpr.org
Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?
Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin see abortion as the issue that will carry them to election wins in November, but efforts to reach Black voters on the topic are sparse. Several organizing groups said it's a complicated issue in the Black community, with a legacy of views long handed down from the more prominent and conservative denominations in the Black church.
