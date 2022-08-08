NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street roared Wednesday after inflation cooled more than expected last month, sparking speculation the Federal Reserve may not have to be as aggressive about hiking interest rates as feared. The S&P 500 was 1.9% higher amid a widespread rally that launched after a report showed the nation’s biggest economic challenge, inflation, slowed to 8.5% at the consumer level last month from 9.1% in June. Technology stocks, cryptocurrencies and other of the year’s hardest-hit investments were some of the day’s biggest winners. The Nasdaq composite, whose many high-growth and expensive-looking stocks have been particularly vulnerable to interest rates, was up a market-leading 2.5%. Bitcoin rose 3.3% to top $24,000, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 469 points, or 1.4%, at 33,244, as of 1:34 p.m. Eastern time. Much of July’s slowdown in inflation was due to lower prices for gasoline and oil. But even after ignoring that and volatile food prices, so-called “core inflation” held steady last month instead of accelerating as economists had forecast.

20 MINUTES AGO