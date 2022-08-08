ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
biztoc.com

Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst

Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
Reuters

Dollar falls on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday, with its biggest decline against the yen since March 2020, following a cooler-than-expected inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
CNBC

Gold gains as dollar, yields slip; focus on U.S. inflation data

Gold prices rose on Monday following a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while investor focus shifted to U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plan. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,788.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also settled up 0.8% at %1,804.8. The...
Reuters

Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
srnnews.com

U.S. productivity posts biggest ever annual drop in second quarter

(Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948 when the Labor Department began tracking it, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output...
The Associated Press

Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street roared Wednesday after inflation cooled more than expected last month, sparking speculation the Federal Reserve may not have to be as aggressive about hiking interest rates as feared. The S&P 500 was 1.9% higher amid a widespread rally that launched after a report showed the nation’s biggest economic challenge, inflation, slowed to 8.5% at the consumer level last month from 9.1% in June. Technology stocks, cryptocurrencies and other of the year’s hardest-hit investments were some of the day’s biggest winners. The Nasdaq composite, whose many high-growth and expensive-looking stocks have been particularly vulnerable to interest rates, was up a market-leading 2.5%. Bitcoin rose 3.3% to top $24,000, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 469 points, or 1.4%, at 33,244, as of 1:34 p.m. Eastern time. Much of July’s slowdown in inflation was due to lower prices for gasoline and oil. But even after ignoring that and volatile food prices, so-called “core inflation” held steady last month instead of accelerating as economists had forecast.
biztoc.com

Mexico's July inflation at highest level since 2000

MEXICO CITY - Mexican annual inflation reached its highest level in nearly 22 years in July, official data showed Tuesday, rising faster than expected and fueling expectations that the central bank will raise the country's benchmark interest later this week. Inflation rose to 8.15% in the year through July from...
CNBC

Gold prices subdued as investors await U.S. inflation data

Gold prices struggled for momentum on Wednesday, as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data that is expected to influence the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,790.22 per ounce as of 7:30 a.m. ET, while gold futures were down...
