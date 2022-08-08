Read full article on original website
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Bank of America: Prepare For The Worst
Summary As Bank of America struggled in the face of the Fed stress test, it's time to build capital and prepare for the worst. BAC is an industry leader in mobile banking and has a simple formula to increase EPS. We'll take a look at the composition of the bank's assets. There's no way we'd sell at 1.1x book. In the decade ahead, we project returns of 10% per annum. The Thesis.
Federal Reserve official isn’t interested in whether or not the U.S. is in a recession right now
The Federal Reserve's Neel Kashkari. The Fed remains laser-focused on fighting inflation, no matter the cost. When news hit last week that the U.S. economy had shrunk for the second consecutive quarter, everyone began asking the question: Is the country officially in a recession?. It’s complicated, experts say, as the...
Dollar falls on cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Wednesday, with its biggest decline against the yen since March 2020, following a cooler-than-expected inflation report for July that raised expectations of a less aggressive rate hike cycle than previously anticipated from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Gold gains as dollar, yields slip; focus on U.S. inflation data
Gold prices rose on Monday following a pullback in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, while investor focus shifted to U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike plan. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,788.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also settled up 0.8% at %1,804.8. The...
Crude oil prices have tanked to their lowest levels since Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Oil prices have fallen to their lowest levels since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Recession fears are putting a damper on demand for oil, sending futures down 10% this week alone. Gas prices in the US have been falling for 49 straight days. Oil prices have fallen to...
S&P 500 dips, Treasury yields rise and dollar rallies following robust U.S. jobs report
NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 headed lower, Treasury yields advanced and the dollar rose on Friday after the U.S. July employment report blasted past expectations, raising the odds of continued monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve.
Dollar edges higher as traders await U.S. inflation report
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The safe-haven dollar edged higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses as risk appetite dwindled ahead of key inflation figures that could offer clues on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in its expected interest rate hike in September.
U.S. productivity posts biggest ever annual drop in second quarter
(Reuters) -U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948 when the Labor Department began tracking it, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated. Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output...
U.S. Recession Would Likely Impact White-Collar Workers, Economist Says
As the surge in inflation prompts fears of a downturn, economist William Lee has warned that entry-level and young professionals are most at risk.
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street roared Wednesday after inflation cooled more than expected last month, sparking speculation the Federal Reserve may not have to be as aggressive about hiking interest rates as feared. The S&P 500 was 1.9% higher amid a widespread rally that launched after a report showed the nation’s biggest economic challenge, inflation, slowed to 8.5% at the consumer level last month from 9.1% in June. Technology stocks, cryptocurrencies and other of the year’s hardest-hit investments were some of the day’s biggest winners. The Nasdaq composite, whose many high-growth and expensive-looking stocks have been particularly vulnerable to interest rates, was up a market-leading 2.5%. Bitcoin rose 3.3% to top $24,000, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 469 points, or 1.4%, at 33,244, as of 1:34 p.m. Eastern time. Much of July’s slowdown in inflation was due to lower prices for gasoline and oil. But even after ignoring that and volatile food prices, so-called “core inflation” held steady last month instead of accelerating as economists had forecast.
China's exports gain steam but outlook cloudy as global growth cools
BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth unexpectedly picked up speed in July, offering an encouraging boost to the economy as its struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, but weakening global demand could start to drag on shipments in coming months.
Dollar Gains Ahead Of Inflation Data: Analyst Says Euro Parity Could Be Tested Again
The U.S. dollar traded marginally higher during the Asia session on Wednesday as traders prepared for U.S. consumer inflation data due later in the day, which will determine the course of prospective rate hikes. Earlier, a strong July jobs report had stoked fears of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Walmart to cut hundreds of corporate jobs - WSJ
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) is cutting hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
July's CPI reached 8.5%, average price of gas was dollar less than in June
The Consumer Price Index reached an 8.5% mark in July, down from a 40-year high of 9.1% in June. NBC News' Tom Costello reports on the costs of food and energy and whether the Federal Reserve will continue to increase interest rates. Aug. 10, 2022.
Mexico's July inflation at highest level since 2000
MEXICO CITY - Mexican annual inflation reached its highest level in nearly 22 years in July, official data showed Tuesday, rising faster than expected and fueling expectations that the central bank will raise the country's benchmark interest later this week. Inflation rose to 8.15% in the year through July from...
Gold prices subdued as investors await U.S. inflation data
Gold prices struggled for momentum on Wednesday, as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data that is expected to influence the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,790.22 per ounce as of 7:30 a.m. ET, while gold futures were down...
