Amarillo, TX

Mix 94.1

Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo

In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The Best Way to Volunteer in Amarillo is Simple

As human beings, we have the instincts to give back. We have a tendency to help and give of our time. Sometimes finding the perfect place to give that time can be tough. We need an easy way to connect with organizations and non-profits. There's a perfect place in Amarillo...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Have A Coke, and A Smile

Have a Coke and a Smile may not be what the folks at The Old Navy store in Amarillo may be thinking. You see, Monday morning at 10:a.m., a Coca-Cola truck smashed into the building while it was being driven through Westgate Plaza at I-40 and Soncy Road. Apparently, the...
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

Texas Cowboy receives Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wes O’Neal, 89, will be the fourth recipient of the Ranching Heritage Association Working Cowboy Award after nearly eight decades working for the W.T. Waggoner Estate, the J.A. Ranch, and the Four Sixes Ranch. Born in Clarendon, Texas on November 30, 1933, O’Neal started his...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Crews working on Star Lodge Fire

Update: Wednesday, Aug. 10 The Amarillo Fire Department released further information on the fire, which resulted in two alarms and “significant damage” to the impacted building. Original: AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to staff from MyHighPlains.com, fire crews are currently fighting a structure fire at the Star Lodge, located at 810 West Amarillo Boulevard. According to MyHighPlains […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo to shut down red light camera system

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Red light camera tickets will soon be a thing of the past for Amarillo drivers. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, local authorities are no longer permitted to install or operate photographic traffic signal enforcement systems, or red light cameras, and use of evidence from photographic enforcement systems is prohibited. […]
AMARILLO, TX
moderncampground.com

Roberts Resorts Expands RV Park Portfolio with Colorado, Texas Acquisitions

In the continued expansion of its portfolio, Roberts Resorts recently acquired two additional RV parks in Amarillo, Texas and Durango, Colorado. According to a press release, Roberts Resorts’ latest additions include the 189-site Oasis RV Resort in Amarillo and the 126-site Oasis RV Resort in Durango. The company plans...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Downtown Restaurant Selected To Be In Upcoming Mural Festival

I love driving around Downtown Amarillo and catching a glimpse of all of the beautiful murals we have now. They are making their way to other parts of Amarillo as well. This is a great thing for our city. Our Downtown is really coming to life. Not only have we brought back the Barfield, but there's a good chance that we'll have the Herring once again. We're taking care of our historic buildings and adding some much-needed color to the area.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Concerts In The Canyon This Week

This Sept. 16, 2015 photo shows Zion National Park, near Springdale, Utah. Many of the country's most prominent national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Zion, set new visitation records in 2015. The National Park Service celebrates its 100th birthday in 2016 and has been urging Americans to rediscover the country's scenic wonders or find new parks to visit through marketing campaigns. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
CANYON, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

