Reno, NV

2news.com

RPD makes 12 arrests during Hot August Nights this year

The City of Reno released RPD's final count of arrests and citations during the week of the 2022 Hot August Nights event. Of the 12 total arrests made, five of those were for DUIs. Six people were arrested for a misdemeanor and one person was arrested for a gross misdemeanor.
RENO, NV
NBC Bay Area

New Surveillance Photo Released Showing Teen Missing From Tahoe Area

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released a new surveillance photo of a teen who disappeared from a party at a Lake Tahoe-area campground. The photo shows 16-year-old Kiely Rodni just after 6 p.m. Friday at a local business in Truckee, California, before she disappeared. She is seen wearing a black spaghetti strap bodysuit, green pants, and black Vans sneakers.
TRUCKEE, CA
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Disturbance call leads to Officer Involved Shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -An investigation is underway into an officer involved shooting in a southwest Reno neighborhood. Admittedly, at this point we know only the barest outlines of what happened late Monday morning. The location, a quiet upscale neighborhood in the hills west of the city, is notable only because it’s the unlikeliest setting for an an exchange of gunfire.
RENO, NV
Western Iowa Today

Nevada Driver Facing Numerous Charges After Overnight Police Pursuit

(Waukee, IA) — A Nevada driver faces numerous charges after an overnight police pursuit that started in Waukee. Authorities say 34-year-old Rupert Lee Boehling of Sparks, Nevada had children in his car as he tried to outrun officers. K-C-C-I/T-V reports the chase passed through several cities. Boehling’s S-U-V finally came to a stop in front of the Urbandale Public Library where he was taken into custody.
WAUKEE, IA
mynews4.com

26-year-old man shot, killed after domestic violence dispute in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was found dead after being shot at a Sparks apartment Saturday afternoon, police say. At around 12:48 p.m. on August 6, Sparks Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Kiley Parkway in reports of a shooting.
SPARKS, NV
Record-Courier

Tahoe man faces kidnapping charge

A South Lake Tahoe man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday. Nicholas Rene Arthur, 27, was arrested on July 29 after a witness intervened in a struggle at Spooner Junction. According to the Douglas County Sheriffs Report, the witness said...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in southwest Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southwest Reno. It was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 on Kingfisher Drive near Kestrel Court. Investigators tell KOLO 8 News Now that officers with the Reno Police Department responded to a disturbance involving a male...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Man shot to death following domestic dispute in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is dead following a shooting in sparks. It happened just after noon on Saturday at an apartment complex on Kiley Pkwy. Sparks police say that a woman had shot her boyfriend during a violent domestic dispute, and they arrived to find a 26 year old man dead from a gunshot wound.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend during domestic dispute

Sparks Police say a woman shot and killed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Saturday afternoon. On Saturday August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:48 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Kiley Pkwy in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned that a...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Man shot dead after invading Yerington home Monday

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is shot dead after invading a Yerington home on Monday, announced the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). Lyon Police responded to a call at 11:48 a.m. when a homeowner said they had shot an intruder at their residence off of East Pursel Lane.
YERINGTON, NV
kunr.org

KUNR Today: Truckee teen missing after party in Tahoe, Reno Councilmember Neoma Jardon resigns

Teen girl missing after attending party in Lake Tahoe area. Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at a party attended by more than 100 minors and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. Her phone has been out of service since the party, and her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, has not been found, the office said. Angela Musallam, a spokeswoman with the sheriff's office says the teen's disappearance is being treated as an abduction because officials have not been able to find her car.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno woman dies in crash in Eureka County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police say a 59-year-old woman died in a car crash in Eureka County on July 25. NSP officials say a white Ford F-450 flat-bed truck was traveling south on State Route 278 before the driver allowed the vehicle to drive off the right hand side for unknown reasons.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Man suspected of lighting his own residence on fire in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – A man is facing felony charges after police say he intentionally set a house on fire in South Lake Tahoe.Officers say 22-year-old Marlon Alvarado kept getting in the way of crews as they battled the fire on Figueroa Lane Saturday night. No one was inside the home and no injuries were reported, firefighters said. Investigators later found probable cause that Alvarado, who lived at the house, started the fire on purpose. They also believe he vandalized his neighbor's car.Alvarado was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and his bail has been set at $200,000.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Apartment fire at South Meadows Pkwy under investigation

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Fire Department responded to a fire in the bedroom of an apartment at 1205 South Meadows Pkwy on Tuesday morning. The fire happened around 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 9. Authorities say fire sprinklers contained the fire to point of...
RENO, NV
matadornetwork.com

Watch People Race Camels, Ostriches, and Zebras at This Wild Small-Town Nevada Event

Many people’s perception of the Nevada desert is limited to a single city illuminated by neon and dripping with vice. Far to the south by the border with Arizona, however, you’ll find a scene that feels more like the sands of Saudi Arabia than a corner of Nevada. On the second weekend of September in the small historic mining town of Virginia City, camels, zebras, and ostriches descend on the desert and compete for glory at the International Camel & Ostrich Races.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV

