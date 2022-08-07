ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
rolling out

Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti

A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
HipHopDX.com

Kendrick Lamar Performs Intimate Set In Front Of JAY-Z & Beyoncé In NYC

Brooklyn, NY – Kendrick Lamar treated JAY-Z, Beyoncé and others to an intimate performance in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday night (August 6). Just hours after entertaining a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center on his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick took his talents to Dumbo House, a swanky, members-only club overlooking the East River.
105.5 The Fan

Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch

Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
Vibe

Kelis Responds To Beyonce Removing “Milkshake” Sample

Click here to read the full article. After Kelis called out Beyonce and Pharrell for the use of “Milkshake” on the Renaissance album’s “Energy,” Bey’s team acted accordingly and removed the interpolation. As a result, the BeyHive became frustrated with Kelis, with some Beyonce fans lashing at her on social media.  “This how U look, and u trying to be mad at Beyoncé ???log out Beyoncé made u relevant for 24 hrs cause no one was thinking bout u at least thank her,” one BeyHive member typed. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Debuts At No. 1Beyoncé Drops "Break My Soul" Remix EPBeyoncé Reportedly Removes...
HipHopDX.com

Blueface Welcomes New Baby Just Days After Chrisean Rock Altercation

Blueface is a father once again after welcoming the arrival of a baby girl with his ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis. On Friday (August 5), Alexis, who already shares a son with the rapper, took to Instagram to announce the news and share a photo of their newborn daughter’s foot. She captioned the post: “Journey Alexis Porter.”
Deadline

Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Actress Juliette Binoche Discusses Her New Film ‘Paradise Highway’, Truck Driving, And The Perils Of Human Trafficking

Click here to read the full article. The Scene 2 Seen podcast is back in a major way! This week I’ve published conversations with actor Michael Greyeyes, Naturi Naughton, and today I chat with legendary actress Juliette Binoche about her newest film that tackles a difficult subject. Paradise Highway, directed by Anna Gutto is a riveting thriller set in the trucking industry and under belly of human trafficking. The film stars Juliette Binoche, ​​Morgan Freeman and Frank Grillo. To save the life of her brother Dennis (Grillo), Sally (Binoche), a truck driver, reluctantly agrees to smuggle illicit cargo: a girl named Leila...
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Keeps It In The Family As His Son Stars In His New Horror Movie

50 Cent has a sprawling media empire that looks set to include his son, with the 9-year-old starring in the rapper’s upcoming new horror film Skill House. Over the weekend, the G-Unit boss took to his Instagram with a series of posts showing his son Sire Jackson chatting with the film’s director Josh Stolberg.
HipHopDX.com

Pardison Fontaine Comes For The Rock Over Megan Thee Stallion ‘Pet’ Comment

Pardison Fontaine isn’t too happy with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s recent comments about his desire to be one of Megan Thee Stallion’s pets. On Sunday (August 7), Pardi hopped into The Shade Room‘s comment section of a clip of The Rock revealing that he would like to be among Meg’s animal friends.
BET

The Murder Inc Story

Irv Gotti, the co-founder of Murder Inc Records, explains how his love of DJing led to producing beats and forming relationships with era-defining artists Jay-Z, DMX, Ja Rule and more. You may also like5 Videos. Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of...
CBS New York

LEGO opens Harlem playground for 90th anniversary

NEW YORK -- The LEGO brand celebrated its 90th birthday with the unveiling of a brand new playground in Harlem Wednesday. Kids from Brotherhood Sister Sol joined in the fun for LEGO's inaugural World Play Day. "So much of the work we do with young people is about finding their voice, and a central way that you find voice is through play, through exploration," said BroSis co-founder Khary Lazarre-White. LEGO enlisted the eye of artist Hebru Brantley to bring to life a vision of adventure."Growing up, I didn't have many shining examples or many outlets for creativity," Brantley said, "so if I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

