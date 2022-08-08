Read full article on original website
Is Another AMC Stock Short Squeeze Coming?
AMC Entertainment is up again as meme stocks are surging. GameStop (GME) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) are also back in the limelight. Should you sell your AMC stock now?. AMC, which operates a network of movie theatres, is among those that have embraced the crypto concept in a bid to forge stronger relationships with customers and investors.
Does Disney Own Discovery as It Merges With HBO Max?
In 2023, HBO Max and Discovery+ are set to merge into a single service. Does entertainment giant Disney own Discovery? If not, then who owns the company?. The outlook for media, including streaming companies, has deteriorated over the last year. Companies are finding it tough to attract and retain subscribers. Along with the rising competition, the slowdown in the economy and rising inflation have played a spoilsport with streaming companies.
Lowe's Owns and Sells Kobalt Tools, Products Are Made in China
Home Depot and Lowe's have been reliable retailers for home construction needs for decades now. The vast options of tools and equipment they offer can help people take care of small tasks around the home and also help keep industrial companies operating. When it comes to Lowe’s, Kobalt is one of the most popular brands for power and hand tools. The brand is very reliable and more affordable than a high-end brand such as Dewalt. Who makes Kobalt tools for Lowe’s?
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Firms Raised Over $30,000,000,000 in First Six Months of 2022 Despite Bear Winter: Analytics Company
New data from crypto analytics firm Messari reveals that money is pouring into crypto projects in defiance of falling markets. According to a new report compiled with fundraising tracker Dove Metrics, Messari shows that crypto firms raised over $30 billion in nearly 1,200 rounds during the first half of 2022.
Motley Fool
What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
u.today
Shiba Inu Owners Should Be on "Lookout," Says David Gokhshtein: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Is HBO Max Shutting Down? Layoffs, Missing Content Signal Upheaval Ahead of Earnings
Disappearing original content and rumors of sweeping layoffs have HBO Max subscribers worried parent company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is shutting down the streamer. Just three months after AT&T spun off WarnerMedia to merge with Discovery Inc., word on the street is that a major restructure is in the works. Let's dive into the rumors and see whether HBO Max is shutting down.
Who Owns HBO and Is the Company Laying Off Employees?
Reports of layoffs in corporate America have become almost a daily affair amid the current earnings season. Now, reports suggest that HBO Max is also considering layoffs. Who owns HBO now?. Article continues below advertisement. While reports of layoffs at HBO haven't been confirmed, over the last few days, Walmart,...
Explaining Hollywood: How to get a job as a production accountant
Production accountants are in high demand in the entertainment industry and can pull in high salaries with the right experience. Plus, you don't have to be a CPA.
'Fakes' trailer: Teens build fake ID empire in Netflix series
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Fakes. The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy-drama Wednesday featuring Emilija Baranac and Jennifer Tong. Fakes follows teenage best friends (Baranac and Tong) as they accidentally build and lose one of the largest fake ID...
Looking At Uber Technologies Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 22 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened...
AOL Corp
Crypto winter continues to shave billions from the stock market: Morning Brief
This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe. Today's newsletter is by Myles Udland, senior markets editor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @MylesUdland and on LinkedIn. Crypto winter continues, and...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Demand on Coinbase Stacked, Flashing March 2020 Bottom Vibes, According to Popular On-Chain Analyst
Widely followed on-chain analyst Will Clemente says Bitcoin (BTC) buy orders on crypto exchange Coinbase are reminiscent of BTC’s bottom in March 2020. Clemente tells his 657,400 Twitter followers that BTC bulls on Coinbase have placed thick buy orders from $17,000 and below. According to the on-chain analyst, the...
How to Invest During a Recession — Warren Buffett’s Stock Picks
Things have quickly turned south for the U.S. stock market as well as global markets. This drastic change has been brought about by unrelenting inflation and the resulting tightening by the Fed. Due to efforts to control inflation, growth might get compromised, plunging the economy into recession. It's better to be prepared for such a scenario as it seems likely now. In these times, people also look towards investing legends. What are Warren Buffett’s stock picks during a recession?
The Odds of a Recession Rise Amid News of Walmart's Job Cuts
We're into the second quarter earnings season now, and almost all companies are saying that they're realigning their business for a growth slowdown. Many companies, including FAANGs, are cutting down on hiring. There's been a flurry of layoffs as well, and now, Walmart, the largest employer in the U.S., has announced it's laying off employees.
protocol.com
Coinbase reels from 'fast and furious' crypto crash
Coinbase posted dismal results Tuesday as the crypto powerhouse got slammed by a downturn that “came fast and furious.”. Coinbase reported second-quarter financials that missed Wall Street estimates as the company swung to a loss and posted a 64% year-over-year drop in revenue. Coinbase shares, which fell about 11% in regular trading, tumbled more than 5% in after-hours trading. The stock has dropped more than 60% year-to-date.
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Investors Are Pouring Capital Into Ethereum (ETH) in Anticipation of the Merge: CoinShares
Digital assets manager CoinShares says institutional money is going into leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) ahead of its anticipated transition to proof-of-stake. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares finds Ethereum-based institutional investment vehicles have enjoyed seven consecutive weeks of inflows. “Ethereum saw inflows totaling $16...
Earnings Previews: Coinbase, Roblox, Trade Desk, Unity Software
Four former high-flying tech stocks will report quarterly earnings after markets close Tuesday.
Benzinga
Meme Token Saudi Shiba Inu Expands Trading from BSC to Ethereum Network
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2022) - A Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Saudi Shiba Inu, has launched its token on the Ethereum network to attract investors on the Ethereum Chain. This development comes two weeks after the project was launched on the BSC network.
