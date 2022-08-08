ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Breaking News: Governor Abbott Agrees to Debate Challenger Beto O'Rourke

Governor Abbott Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. It looks like September 3 will be a big day for Texas as you’ll get to witness the Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke meet face to face in a debate. If both parties agree, they will debate on Friday evening September 30 in Rio Grande Valley. The debate will be broadcasted by NexStar Media Group with KSTAR.
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying

TEXAS, USA — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Abbott in Texas

NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state."I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New...
Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs

AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum.  There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform.   Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
Governor Abbott announces Governor’s Small Business Series in Lubbock on Aug. 25

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Governor Greg Abbott today [Tuesday] announced the next in the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in-person in Lubbock on Thursday, August 25. The Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?

Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas

The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".

Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the news that the F.B.I. had searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday. In a statement on Monday, Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach was "occupied by a large group of FBI agents." According to reports from multiple outlets, the search was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents.
New Texas study finds women face higher health risks in abortion-restrictive states

A new study in Texas finds that pregnant patients in abortion-restrictive states face much higher health risks than patients in states without abortion bans. Researchers looked at 28 recent cases in Dallas where doctors had to delay care until there was an “immediate threat” to patients’ lives. The results showed nearly 60 percent developed severe complications.Aug. 8, 2022.
