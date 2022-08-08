Read full article on original website
Breaking News: Governor Abbott Agrees to Debate Challenger Beto O'Rourke
Governor Abbott Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. It looks like September 3 will be a big day for Texas as you’ll get to witness the Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke meet face to face in a debate. If both parties agree, they will debate on Friday evening September 30 in Rio Grande Valley. The debate will be broadcasted by NexStar Media Group with KSTAR.
Abbott, O'Rourke may meet in Nexstar-hosted Texas governor debate
Abbott and O’Rourke would answer questions from a panel of journalists, as well as questions from voters around the state.
KHOU
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren't buying
TEXAS, USA — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Gov. Abbott in Texas
NEW YORK -- As bus loads of migrants pour into the city from Texas, Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to fight back and make life difficult for the governor of the Lone Star State.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Tuesday, the mayor is ready to get political.In some respects, you could call this the political version of Texas Hold 'Em poker -- Adams cheekily saying to Gov. Greg Abbott I'll see the bus loads of migrants you're sending to my city with bus loads of New Yorkers coming to your state."I am deeply contemplating taking a bus load of New...
KSAT 12
Republicans, Democrats prioritize legislative races targeting Collin County and South Texas seats
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Two years ago, Democrats were gearing up for a rare opportunity in modern times: capturing the Texas House majority. But after they came up woefully short — and Republican-led redistricting...
KBTX.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs
AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum. There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform. Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
everythinglubbock.com
Governor Abbott announces Governor's Small Business Series in Lubbock on Aug. 25
AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Governor Greg Abbott today [Tuesday] announced the next in the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in-person in Lubbock on Thursday, August 25. The Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.
Abbott says, "Biden's open border policies have deadly consequences."
"More migrants have died on the U.S. side of the southern border in the LAST 9 MONTHS than in any full year in our nation’s history. Pres. Biden’s open border policies have deadly consequences. It’s time he does his job to secure the border & save lives." Texas Gov Greg Abbott.
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
'Flee Texas' service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas
The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".
Texas Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the news that the F.B.I. had searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Monday. In a statement on Monday, Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach was "occupied by a large group of FBI agents." According to reports from multiple outlets, the search was part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents.
New Texas study finds women face higher health risks in abortion-restrictive states
A new study in Texas finds that pregnant patients in abortion-restrictive states face much higher health risks than patients in states without abortion bans. Researchers looked at 28 recent cases in Dallas where doctors had to delay care until there was an “immediate threat” to patients’ lives. The results showed nearly 60 percent developed severe complications.Aug. 8, 2022.
KHOU
Texas lawmaker says failure of abortion referendum in Kansas shows voters are motivated
TEXAS, USA — The resounding defeat of the abortion referendum in Kansas continues to reverberate across the nation. And Texas Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher believes what happened in Kansas, won’t stay in Kansas. “The referendum in Kansas is consistent with what we’ve seen in Texas which is a majority...
apr.org
Biden was in eastern Kentucky, touring damage after floods killed at least 37
President Biden toured flood damage in eastern Kentucky with the governor. The president promised increased federal aid and assistance to help the recovery. At least 37 people died in the flooding. Ryland is the state capitol reporter for the Kentucky Public Radio Network, a group of public radio stations including...
Abbott Fails To Provide Promised Financial Aid For Uvalde's Shooting Survivors
Almost three months have gone by since the Uvalde shooting took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults, their futures lost to the endless list of gun violence victims. The aftermath has become a living hell for most of the families of the victims, but tragedy struck differently on those who were “lucky” enough to survive.
Texas DPS: Social media companies underreporting potential threats
Dale Avant, chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, revealed those types of threats are under-reported Monday at the Texas Capitol.
Gas prices in Texas down more than $1 since peak in June
Gas prices in Texas continue to decline from record highs earlier this summer. A gallon of regular unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.56 across the state, down 15 cents from last Monday.
EXCLUSIVE: Border-barrier crews taking water from South Texas canals despite drought restrictions
Despite water restrictions imposed on residents in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas due to an ongoing drought, water is being taken from area canals beside the river for use on border barrier construction, Border Report has learned.
