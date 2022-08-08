ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

24/7 Wall St.

Artists Whose First Album Was Released After They Died

The lives of famous music artists tend to all have a similar trajectory: They rise from obscurity to achieve fame and renown, which either diminishes or stays strong throughout their lives. But sadly, some artists never live to see their solo musical efforts released to the world.   There’s a cruel twist of fate at play […]
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

How ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ Aims to Debunk the Band’s Myth

Whether or not you believe the Rolling Stones are the world's greatest rock 'n' roll band, one thing is for certain: They changed the face of popular music. Among Mick Jagger's jaw-dropping moves, Keith Richards' down-and-dirty guitar playing, Ronnie Wood's multi-instrumental talent and the late Charlie Watts' deceptively sophisticated style of drumming, the Stones have been "turning people on for 60 years," as Richards' puts it in a trailer for a new four-part series from Epix.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
Frank Mastropolo

Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'

Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
soultracks.com

Avery Sunshine - Four Songs & A Bootleg (2022)

It’s stating the obvious to say that Avery*Sunshine is a relationship singer, but I’m not trying to uncover some deep mystery. On Four Songs & a Bootleg, her latest album, the relationships that she has with the love of her life, her God, with the constant struggle to remain motivated, and with her adopted hometown of Atlanta – just to name a few - serve as the connective tissue that bind what could have been a disjointed album together.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music

Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Mykki Blanco – “Steps” (Feat. MNEK & Saul Williams)

Last month, Mykki Blanco announced a new album, Stay Close To Music, a companion piece to last year’s Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep that was recorded around the same time. It features previously released collaborations with Kelsey Lu, Michael Stipe, Diana Gordon, and Devendra Banhart. Today, Mykki is sharing another new song that appears on it, “Steps,” and it features MNEK and Saul Williams. Mykki said the following in statement:
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

BeachLife Festival To Host All-Day Tribute Dedicated To Waylon Jennings’ Music, Featuring Shooter Jennings, Lukas Nelson And More

It looks like a need to book a plane ticket to California…. The Beachlife festival, which is held in Redondo Beach, California, from September 16th-18th, announced that they’re holding an all-day set with Shooter Jennings and friends that is strictly dedicated to the music of the outlaw country legend himself (and Shooter’s dad), Mr. Waylon Jennings.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto

Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
MUSIC
Louder

My Record Collection: Dave McKean

Artist. Photographer. Filmmaker. Writer. From Dream Theater to The Sandman, this Berkshire gent is a chap of many hats and still finds time to run his own jazz label, Feral Records. “There was always music in the house. My father played piano – although not professionally – and he had...
MUSIC
NME

Tom Waits announces vinyl reissues of ‘Alice’ and ‘Blood Money’, shares live versions of two album tracks

Tom Waits has today (August 9) announced that his twin 2002 albums, ‘Alice’ and ‘Blood Money’, will be reissued on vinyl. The albums – which this year celebrate their 20-year-anniversary – will be pressed on translucent blue and red vinyl respectively, with the reissues expected to hit record stores and Waits’ merch website on October 7. Both reissues are currently available for pre-order via Waits’ webstore here.
MUSIC

