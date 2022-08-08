Read full article on original website
WTOP
A win and a loss in regional championships for 2 Loudoun Co. baseball teams
Dreams of going to the Little League Baseball World Series have been dashed for one Loudoun County, Virginia, team. However, another team from Loudoun County has advanced for a chance to play in the Junior League World Series in Michigan. The Little League World Series is a baseball tournament for...
Inside Nova
Swimmers from Arlington pools place high in all-star races
Violet Mullen for the Overlee Flying Fish and Diego Ramos of the Fort Myer Squids were the two double-race winners from Arlington pools at recent season-ending individual all-star swimming meets. Also, Mac Marsh for Arlington’s Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels won a race and finished second in two others.
Inside Nova
Vienna Post 180 selects its 2022 MVP
As a result of his all-around versatile and productive performance, Bannon Brazell was chosen as Vienna Post 180’s Most Valuable Player for the 2022 American Legion summer baseball season. Brazell played three positions – third base, he caught and pitched – for Vienna, helping the team win the District...
Inside Nova
InFive: Football season canceled, student discipline and another hot day
Due to small participation numbers, Manassas Park High School will not field a football program on any level this fall. Loudoun County’s school board will soon vote on a new student discipline policy that would give the school system more latitude to keep students accused of serious offenses out of the general population, rather than being moved to a different school.
WTOP
Manassas Park High School cancels 2022 football season
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Due to small participation numbers, Manassas Park High School will not field a football program on any level this fall. On Monday, Manassas Park activities director Dan...
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in Virginia
(Rawpixel.com/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is generally comprised of people of English heritage who settled into the state or is home to those who immigrated here. Generally, 66.32% of the population is white,19.05% are considered Black or African American, and 6.70% are Asian. We found the top 5 most diverse places to live in Virginia--check out the list below.
theburn.com
NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month
Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
Inside Nova
Local schools file appeals to VHSL Recommended Alignment Plan
The following local schools have submitted appeals to the Virginia High School’s Recommended Alignment Plan for the 2023-24 to 2026-27 school years. Colonial Forge: Requests to move from Class 5, Region D to Class 6 Region B. Freedom-South Riding (Loudoun County): Requests move from Class 6 Region B to...
ffxnow.com
‘Fresh Baguette’ promised at McLean bakery opening this fall
The concept behind Fresh Baguette is self-evident from its name. Serving freshly baked, artisanal bread and pastries, the Bethesda-based bakery is on the rise in the D.C. area, with its newest store expected to open in McLean early this fall. If the store passes its final inspection by the Fairfax...
WSLS
🔒 Survey: What’s the best swimming hole in Central, Southwest Virginia?
It’s no secret that we’ve had one HOT summer this year, and many of us have been looking for ways to cool off. I can’t speak for you guys, but I’m sure we all can agree that there’s nothing quite like taking a dip in a swimming hole on a hot summer day.
WJLA
Boeing is hosting in-person career fairs this weekend as HQ moves to Virginia
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Boeing is hosting career fairs in Arlington, Herndon and Fairfax, Va. to fill multiple positions as the airplane manufacturer establishes its global headquarters in Northern Virginia, according to a press release. Boeing is moving its global headquarters from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia. In a news...
WTOP
Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school
Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park
There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
Ashland woman wins $125,000 in Virginia Lottery game
According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of having all five winning numbers are 1 in 749,398.
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 20,291 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 68,694 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia’s Lake Anna ranked no. 1 for vacation homes
Vacasa’s Top 25 Places to Buy a Vacation Home 2022 report reveals that Lake Anna in Virginia is no. 1. Lake Anna is a freshwater inland reservoir on 13,000 acres in Louisa and Spotsylvania counties. Formed by the North Anna Dam, Virginia Electric and Power Co., now Dominion Energy Virginia, purchased 18,000 acres of farmland in 1968 on the North Anna and Pamunkey rivers to provide clean, fresh water to cool the nuclear power generating plants at the North Anna Nuclear Generating Station next to the lake.
Inside Nova
Arlington jobless rate improves in latest data
If two downstate jurisdictions wouldn’t mind stepping out of the way, Arlington could regain the solo crown of lowest jobless rate in Virginia that it held for years and years in the pre-COVID environment. With 151,259 residents counted in the civilian workforce and 3,239 looking for jobs, the county’s...
Check it out: Rare 'rainbow cloud' spotted over Virginia
HAMILTON, Va. — It's safe to say we have all seen a rainbow before. The bright and colorful band that shows up following rain storms can be stunning. Sky watchers in Hamilton, Virginia, were treated to a more unique rainbow phenomenon on Wednesday evening. Several viewers sent photos and...
