TONIGHT: The last round of rain will impact the Northland Sunday night, mainly focused over northern Wisconsin, but some areas along the north shore could see more rain. This is caused by the same cold front that has been creating rain the last several days. Winds will calm down through the overnight hours with wind coming off the lake still between 5-15 mph. Lows will fall to the mid to lower 50s. Besides scattered rain, it will be mostly cloudy to overcast skies up until about sunrise. Once the cold front moves far enough away, the Northland will see days upon days of beautiful summer weather.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO