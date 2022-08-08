Read full article on original website
Sunshine shines on with a warm Tuesday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: If you enjoyed yesterday’s sunshine then chances are you will enjoy today! Temperatures are today a tad warmer climbing into the low and mid-80s across the Northland, with mostly sunny skies overhead. You may notice it feels a tad humid with dewpoints in the upper 50s and 60s, which is noticeable. Tonight, lows fall back into the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly clear skies overhead.
Sunny, dry weather to linger through Thursday with next rain arriving Friday night
A big cell of high air pressure will continue to clear our sky until Thursday and maybe even a good portion of Friday. First, the cold front lurking up north may cool us down into the 70′s for Wednesday. But, high air pressure will keep that frontal lift from creating clouds or rain. Friday night, we may finally get a chance for showers as a low from the west gets here. That could make for shower chances for the weekend which will turn to a thunder chance by Monday.
Consecutive days of sunshine & comfortable highs for the upcoming week
TONIGHT: The last round of rain will impact the Northland Sunday night, mainly focused over northern Wisconsin, but some areas along the north shore could see more rain. This is caused by the same cold front that has been creating rain the last several days. Winds will calm down through the overnight hours with wind coming off the lake still between 5-15 mph. Lows will fall to the mid to lower 50s. Besides scattered rain, it will be mostly cloudy to overcast skies up until about sunrise. Once the cold front moves far enough away, the Northland will see days upon days of beautiful summer weather.
A Superior Lake Life in Duluth…on a Budget
Looking to head “up north” in Minnesota but don’t have a cabin or a resort reservation? Duluth can give you a taste of lake life within the city limits, and leave you feeling rested and refreshed, whether you’re here for a day, weekend or even longer.
Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, A Historic Lake Superior Home Has Hit the Market
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's just what you'll find for sale on London Road in Duluth. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot...
City by City: Superior, Koochiching/Itasca Counties, Ironwood
Superior, WI- A local technical college is joining the Move to Manufacturing. Northwood Tech is joining a host of partners to participate in the new program. Move to Manufacturing will provide training to people in the region that want to go into the fast-growing field. There is an 8-hour online class followed by 20 hours of hands-on skills workshop training. The training is free and prepares participants for entry-level employment with several local companies.
High-risk advisory warning of Dangerous Rip Currents at a local beach
The Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective immediately and continuing until Monday morning, August 8th, at 10:00 a.m. This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water. The...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Two Harbors survives Festival of Sail: Tall Ships weekend
Two Harbors has survived the weekend. “Our neighbors are still intact,” said Matt Nesheim. “Two Harbors is still standing after the event.”. The Festival of Sail: Tall Ships took place in Two Harbors, Minn., over the weekend. Cook County residents Nesheim and Liv Thompson, who own and operate the 60-foot Schooner Charley, were invited to participate in the lively event.
Election Results
DULUTH, MN (CBS 3 Duluth) It’s election night in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and we’re covering dozens of races. Polls are open until 8 p.m. in both states. Here’s a look at current election results, updated as data is released throughout the night:
United adds third daily flight to Chicago O’Hare from DLH
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth International Airport announced Monday that United Airlines would be adding another flight from Duluth to Chicago. The new flight, which will depart in the afternoon, will start on September 6 and be one of three daily departures to the Windy City. The new additional flight is meant...
Schultz, Stauber to face off in November election
Duluth, MN-- DFL candidate Jen Schultz easily bested her challenger Tuesday to take the Democratic nomination for the Minnesota 8th Congressional District. Republican Pete Stauber, seeking his third term, also had an easy win over former Duluth school board member Harry Welty to win his party’s nomination. Copyright 2022...
The Minnesota Woolen Company Story
The clips above are from the 1959 film The Minnesota Woolen Company, obtained by Perfect Duluth Day via the Kathryn A. Martin Library Archives & Special Collections at the University of Minnesota Duluth and shared with permission from the St. Louis County Historical Society. For those who want to fully nerd out on this, the complete film can be viewed below.
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
UMD Soccer seeks fresh start for ‘22 season
DULUTH, MN. (CBS3 Duluth) - It was day one of practice for the UMD women’s soccer team on Tuesday. After underachieving during last year’s 2021 campaign, the lady ‘dogs are eager to rewrite their narrative in the NSIC this year. They welcome 9 freshmen and have 10...
New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth
Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
Campground Hour North Of Duluth Had The Cleanest Toilets I’ve Ever Seen
Sometimes when you are camping, "roughing it" means you have to use a bathroom that isn't in the best shape. It's a real bummer. This summer we had a great trip to a campground just an hour north of Duluth, and one of the perks was it was the cleanest vault toilet I've ever seen.
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
Bulldogs begin journey to defend NSIC Title
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - We are officially into football season in the Northland, with day one of UMD camp beginning today at Malosky Stadium. After yet another NSIC Championship last season, the Bulldogs are once again being talked about as one of the top teams in the conference. However, in the latest preseason poll, the Dogs are ranked third in the conference behind Augustana and Bemidji State, with zero first-place votes. But that preseason poll doesn’t hold much weight in the locker room. It’s all about the postseason and taking one game at a time.
