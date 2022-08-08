Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
Related
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man dies in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Buncombe County. The National Park Service said the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the parkway near mile marker 358, just south of Mount Mitchell. The motorcyclist, identified...
my40.tv
CarMax slated to open on Brevard Road in February 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction is moving forward on Asheville's first CarMax. The used car dealership is coming to the site of the former Toys R Us store on Brevard Road across from Asheville Outlets. CarMax officials said the store is expected to open in February 2023. CarMax operates...
More rescued beagles arrive in North Carolina
More beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia have arrived in the Triangle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive Charging
Store checkout errors are rising in North Carolina. This increase is significant. And it has caused customers to pay more for their purchases. Eight of the identified stores are in Mecklenburg County. Four Walmarts, three Dollar Generals, and one Target got fined $63,505 in total for scanning errors. (source)
Body found in ‘rugged’ ravine while searching for missing Asheville man
A body was found Tuesday afternoon while officials were looking for a missing man in McDowell County.
NC man wins $1,000 a day for life after buying $2 ticket
GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Jimmie Shindler, of Gastonia, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Shindler bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website. He won his prize by matching […]
FOX Carolina
Two charged after officers seize suspected fentanyl in Cherokee, NC
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that two men were recently charged after fentanyl was allegedly found in a home in the Yellowhill Community. Officers said the suspects tried to get away when they arrived. However, they were soon detained by officers. According to officers,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Body of missing Asheville man found, family says in social media post
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from Asheville more than a month ago has been found, according to relatives. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found about 1 p.m. Monday.
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate body during search for missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said authorities located human remains during the search for an Asheville man missing since June 24. 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci went missing after he was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on June 26. Deputies and...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for wanted man in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man. 52-year-old John Paul Hudson is wanted on a parole violation along with a warrant communicating threats, according to deputies. If you have any information on where John Hudson...
bpr.org
Who should operate a new hospital in Buncombe County? The public weighs in this week.
State health officials will be in Asheville this week to get the public’s input on who should operate an acute care hospital that will be built in Buncombe County. The N.C. 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan, released earlier this year by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (Division of Health Service Regulation) determined Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
my40.tv
Community invited to weigh in on Asheville's Walton Street Park and Walton Street Pool
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some upgrades are being planned for a beloved park and pool in Asheville, but city leaders say they want to hear more from the community before the changes take place. Asheville Parks & Recreation has allocated $500,000 for the improvement of recreation features in Walton...
townandtourist.com
10 Best Waterfalls Near Brevard, North Carolina (To See & Explore)
Brevard, North Carolina is visited for its beautiful state parks of forests and hiking trails. Home to more than 250 waterfalls throughout the area it has become known as the Land of the Waterfalls attracting people from all over. Whitewater Falls is the place to go if you want to...
WLOS.com
Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Mountain Xpress
Downtown dodged a mall, but substation now looms
Our late father, landscape architect John Lantzius, was well-known for his determined efforts in his hometown of Asheville, starting in the 1970s, to preserve and renew Lexington Avenue. As longtime and frequent visitors to Asheville — since the 1950s, in fact — we share the passion he had to create a home for local, independent businesses, and a pleasant place for people to live, visit and enjoy.
Several Target, Walmart, dollar stores fined for overcharging customers in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — The state of North Carolina fined several Charlotte-area stores because prices at the register were more than those for products on the shelves. The State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said it happened in the second quarter of 2022. 61 North Carolina stores were ordered to pay fines for price-scanning errors in 32 counties.
my40.tv
5 abandoned puppies in Polk County part of growing trend, animal shelter officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at Western North Carolina animal shelters said they’ve noticed an uptick in animals being surrendered or abandoned. "It’s heartbreaking,” Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue Executive Director Karen Parker said. “We’re here every day to save animals and give them a second chance."
Comments / 0