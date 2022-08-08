MIAMI - Authorities are searching for suspected smugglers after a massive migrant landing near Key Largo on Saturday. More than 300 migrants from Haiti made the dangerous journey on an overloaded boat, 113 of them even attempted to swim to shore but were taken into custody. "These smugglers are paid," said US Border Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner. "They treat the individuals like a commodity, and the more on the boat, the more money and profit they make." About two weeks ago, more than 150 Haitian migrants were intercepted near Boca Chita Key. "When you look at the migration flow of...

KEY LARGO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO