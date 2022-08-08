ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings

SAN ANTONIO — With his Venezuelan ID card, recently donated shoes and clean clothes, Adri Fernández is trying to start his American dream, alone. Unlike the families and unaccompanied children who have been the main groups migrating to the U.S. this past decade, Fernández is one of the single adults arriving without family to turn to or contacts willing to help him get on his feet after he was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Washington Examiner

US wants less immigrants for the first time in almost a decade: Poll

More people in the United States want to see a decreased level of immigration than a higher one, a first since 2014, according to a new poll. Only 27% of people in the U.S. believe immigration should be increased, 31% want it to stay at its current level, and 38% want it decreased, according to a Gallup poll released Monday. The statistics are similar to the results from 2014, when 22% said they wanted immigration to increase, 33% wanted immigration levels to stay the same, and 41% wanted immigration to decrease, Gallup said.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
CBS Miami

Activist speaks on influx of Haitian migrants

MIAMI - Authorities are searching for suspected smugglers after a massive migrant landing near Key Largo on Saturday. More than 300 migrants from Haiti made the dangerous journey on an overloaded boat, 113 of them even attempted to swim to shore but were taken into custody. "These smugglers are paid," said US Border Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner. "They treat the individuals like a commodity, and the more on the boat, the more money and profit they make." About two weeks ago, more than 150 Haitian migrants were intercepted near Boca Chita Key. "When you look at the migration flow of...
KEY LARGO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Refugee Resettlement#Foreign Policy#Promises#Taliban#Afghans#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Housing
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
932M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy