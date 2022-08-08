Read full article on original website
Why Prince William Won’t Have a Problem Breaking Queen Elizabeth II’s Cardinal Rule to Handle Prince Harry
Here's why Prince William will do something Queen Elizabeth II rarely ever does if he needs to in order to handle Prince Harry.
Princess Diana’s Family Reportedly Didn’t Give Harry the Support He Was Looking For in Marrying Meghan
Click here to read the full article. It was only a week ago when Prince Harry recounted the moment he knew his wife Meghan Markle was his soulmate. But as longtime royal family fans will tell you, the couple’s initial relationship was met with some skepticism from members of Harry’s family. Now we’re learning that it wasn’t just prominent figures in the House of Windsor who had their doubts about Harry and Meghan’s marriage — Princess Diana’s family seemingly shared a less than enthusiastic reaction to Meghan and Harry’s relationship. According to Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War...
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Shock: New Book Claims Prince Harry's Wife 'Picked On' Prince William, Kate Middleton's Daughter, During Royal Wedding Preparations
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's misunderstanding in the run-up of her and Prince Harry's royal wedding resurfaced after a new book mentioned it. Markle was accused of bullying then 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, who was among her bridesmaids. Experts React To Meghan Markle Being Accused Of Bullying Princess Charlotte. Sky News...
Queen Elizabeth Had 5 Words for Prince George During the Surprise Platinum Jubilee Balcony Appearance, Lip Reader Says
A lip reader believes Queen Elizabeth told Prince George on the Buckingham Palace balcony she didn't expect the smoke that streaked across the sky at the end of Platinum Jubilee weekend.
I ate like Meghan Markle for 10 days, and I could easily keep it up forever
From waking up with lemon water to dining on tacos and sushi, here's what it was like to eat like the former member of the royal family.
Watch Princess Charlotte Mimic Mom Kate Middleton on Her First Solo Royal Outing with Her Parents
Princess Charlotte looked like a royal pro during her first solo outing with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought along their 7-year-old daughter to a busy day at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. After watching a swim meet, the trio headed to SportsAid House to visit a charity of which Kate has been patron since 2013.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry’s Ex Reportedly Broke Up with Him After Being “Spooked” By Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prior to marrying Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had two serious girlfriends—Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas who, like Meghan, was an actress. After reportedly being introduced by Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, in 2014 Harry and Cressida were in the midst of their two-year relationship when a book claims that Cressida broke up with Harry after becoming “spooked” in the aftermath of a royal tour undertaken by Harry’s brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, deciding that the pressure of royal life was just too much for her, The Mirror reports.
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
'They Knew Everything': Meghan Markle Blamed For Spreading Prince William 'Cheating Rumors,' Source Claims
Meghan Markle was skeptical of Victoria Beckham for leaking stories about her relationship with Prince Harry to the press, but now an insider claims the 40-year-old former actress was doing the same thing when it came to Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. “In 2019 when rumors about William cheating were all over the American press, everyone suspected Meghan,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Meghan and Prince Harry were just married and living in England. They knew everything that was happening within the royal household.”“Meghan had a strange obsession with William and Kate’s marriage,” the insider continues. “She always...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say
Here's your daily reminder to take what anonymous sources say with a pinch of salt. Sources previously told The Sun that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids Archie and Lilibet had been cordially summoned to the Queen's Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, over the summer, but it sounds like said sources were mistaken.
Meghan Markle Reportedly Infuriated Royal Family After Breaking Rules for Magazine Cover Story, Says Royal Biographer
Meghan Markle reportedly infuriated the royal family after breaking rules for a magazine cover story claimed a royal biographer.
I’m a body language expert – four signs Prince Harry showed during his UN speech that fans have been dreading
ALL eyes were on Prince Harry earlier this week as he delivered a speech at the UN to mark Nelson Mandela Day. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived hand-in-hand at the New York headquarters, where Harry spoke passionately about the late activist's legacy. But before taking to the stage,...
Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Prince William in New, Rare Video With Her Dad
Princess Charlotte is basically a mini version of her dad, Prince William, in a new Twitter video. On July 31, Prince William and his seven-year-old daughter wished England’s women’s soccer team good luck against Germany in their Euro 2022 final match. “Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the Twitter caption.
ohmymag.co.uk
'She was mortified': Kate Middleton's reaction to a prank played by her coworkers
Kate Middleton has always presented herself in an elegant and composed manner. Although not from a royal background, the now Duchess has adapted herself perfectly to royal life. Being the second outsider to be wedded into the direct lineage of the Royal Family, Kate has moulded herself perfectly into the role of an ideal Royal Family member. But was she always like this? This surprising incident will give a glimpse of her life before royalty...
Princess Diana's Brother Warned Prince Harry About Marrying Meghan Markle, Bombshell Book Reveals
It looks like Meghan Markle didn't have many fans, including Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer. According to Tom Bower's new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors, Charles was less than pleased with Harry's romance. Article continues below advertisement. "In early September 2017, Kate revealed that she...
tatler.com
Prince Harry’s ex, Cressida Bonas, is pregnant with her first child
There's a baby boom in Chelsea, as Cressida Bonas becomes the latest socialite to reveal that she is pregnant. The actress and model debuted her baby bump at the wedding of Lady Tatiana Mountbatten last weekend, which she attended with her husband of two years, Harry Wentworth-Stanley. He is the step-brother of the bride, with his mother, the Marchioness of Milford Haven, married to Tatiana's father.
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
Harper's Bazaar
The Duchess of Cambridge steps out in the ultimate summer suit
The Duchess of Cambridge is inspiring our summer dressing for the second time this week, this time with the perfect seasonal suit. Kate made an appearance at Sandwell Aquatics Centre to watch the Commonwealth Games, accompanied by her husband the Duke of Cambridge and their daughter Princess Charlotte, wearing an elegant Alexander McQueen suit with a white tank top and Camilla Elphick pumps.
International Business Times
Prince Harry Accused By Royal Fans Of 'Copying' Prince William's 2021 Speech
Prince Harry is being accused of stealing ideas for his speech at the United Nations General Assembly from one of his older brother Prince William's past speeches. The Duke of Sussex gave a poignant address at the U.N. headquarters in New York City Monday as he and Meghan Markle marked Nelson Mandela Day. In addition to speaking about the late South African leader, Prince Harry talked about how he "sought solace" in Africa following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and found a "soulmate" in Markle.
activebeat.com
Rare Pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle You Haven’t Seen Before
Being a member of the royal family means a life in the spotlight. For Meghan and Harry, this has definitely been the case, even after they stepped away from their public royal roles to live a more private lifestyle. Throughout the course of their relationship, the pair have been magnets for photographers and royal fans. While you may think you’ve seen quite a few photos of Meghan and Harry, you’d be surprised at some of the rare photos from behind-the-scenes that you haven’t seen before. From their royal tours, to spontaneous visits to various organizations, and special moments of affection in between, follow along for our roundup of rare photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that you may have never seen.
Newsweek
