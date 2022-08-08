ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard 'Enjoying Herself' With Lavish Dinners In Hamptons As She Fights Ex Johnny Depp Over New Trial

Owing her ex-husband millions of dollars isn't stopping Amber Heard from enjoying her life. The embattled star has been hiding out in the Hamptons following her brutal court loss last month, and she seems to be fine with spending a pretty penny despite owing Johnny Depp $8.35 million. (The seven-person Virginia jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in his defamation suit against Heard, who walked away with $2 million in her $100 million counterclaim.)
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Peek Inside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Iconic Los Angeles Penthouse for $1.76M

The home where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent much of their brief marriage is currently up for sale. Listing agents for a Los Angeles penthouse say that the penthouse apartment they are selling was where the infamous couple "spent a good amount of their time" before their separation. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com you can now tour it for yourself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
OK! Magazine

Tour Amber Heard's $1.05 Million Desert Home She's Been Forced To Sell To Payoff Johnny Depp Debt: Photos

Amber Heard has seemingly been making extreme life changes since being dealt a huge legal defeat against ex Johnny Depp. The actress reportedly pawned off her secluded Yucca Valley California home in an apparent attempt to pay back the $8.35 million debt she now owes her former spouse. The estate boasts three-bedrooms, three-bathrooms and sits on 6 acres of land with 2,450 square feet of living space. According to documents, the home was officially sold on July 18 for a reported $1.05 million. Heard purchased the home for $570,000 in 2019.FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Read The Disturbing Text Messages Between Johnny Depp & Marilyn Manson Exposed In Newly Unsealed Court Documents

Newly unsealed documents connected to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial reveal a slew of horrific texts between the actor and embattled singer Marilyn Manson, Radar has learned.The startling development came over the weekend after thousands of documents from the former couple’s pre-trial were unsealed and released online.According to The Post, who obtained and verified the court documents, the newly unsealed content includes behind-the-scenes moves, motions and oppositions to motions made by both Depp and Heard’s legal teams before the trial officially kicked off in April.Among the most shocking new information revealed in the documents are a series...
CELEBRITIES
