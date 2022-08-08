Read full article on original website
Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger
Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
Amber Heard 'Enjoying Herself' With Lavish Dinners In Hamptons As She Fights Ex Johnny Depp Over New Trial
Owing her ex-husband millions of dollars isn't stopping Amber Heard from enjoying her life. The embattled star has been hiding out in the Hamptons following her brutal court loss last month, and she seems to be fine with spending a pretty penny despite owing Johnny Depp $8.35 million. (The seven-person Virginia jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in his defamation suit against Heard, who walked away with $2 million in her $100 million counterclaim.)
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
White Woman Refuses Let Go of Black Man Inside Bar, Utters ‘I Love You’
A TikTok video captured the moments a white woman couldn’t keep her hands off a Black man inside a crowded bar.. The video shows the Black man entering a bar, believed to be in New Jersey, and immediately becoming a target for a blonde white woman who appeared to be under the influence.
Queen Elizabeth Had 5 Words for Prince George During the Surprise Platinum Jubilee Balcony Appearance, Lip Reader Says
A lip reader believes Queen Elizabeth told Prince George on the Buckingham Palace balcony she didn't expect the smoke that streaked across the sky at the end of Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Johnny Depp Photographed in Italy with Red-Haired Woman While on Tour with Jeff Beck
Johnny Depp is busy traveling abroad while performing with Jeff Beck. The 59-year-old actor was photographed Sunday in Italy getting out of a van with a woman as he continues touring overseas after releasing an album Friday. Depp was spotted helping the woman with her bag as they exited the vehicle and he headed to rehearsals.
Popculture
Peek Inside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Iconic Los Angeles Penthouse for $1.76M
The home where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent much of their brief marriage is currently up for sale. Listing agents for a Los Angeles penthouse say that the penthouse apartment they are selling was where the infamous couple "spent a good amount of their time" before their separation. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com you can now tour it for yourself.
Hunter Biden's Wife Shops At Los Angeles Weed Dispensary As Shocking Details Of Her Husband's Scandals Are Revealed
Melissa Cohen made a quick stop at a marijuana dispensary while running errands in Los Angeles as humiliating details of her husband Hunter Biden's many scandals continue to unfold. The mother-of-one was spotted sporting a pink, floral mini-dress, a black cardigan, and a pair of thick-framed sunglasses as she left...
Woman Stunned After Spotting Herself In Random Photo Of Husband Years Before They Met
A woman was left in shock after she spotted herself in a photo of her husband, years before they had even met. Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote, 26, from Ecuador, had been looking through childhood photos when she spotted the picture, taken 15 years ago. In the background of the snap,...
Showbiz411
Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”
Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
Johnny Depp Explained Homosexuality to Christina Ricci in 'Simplest Terms'
The actress said she didn't know what homosexuality was until Depp explained it to her.
Popculture
'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
wonderwall.com
Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far
Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
Sister-in-Law Who Lives Rent Free With Brother Demands His Wife Pay for Wedding
A woman's sister-in-law, who has been living with her rent free after both she and her fiancé lost their jobs during COVID-19, is demanding the woman pay for her upcoming wedding for her since she's unemployed. The frustrated woman took to Reddit explaining that after her husband's sister and...
Tour Amber Heard's $1.05 Million Desert Home She's Been Forced To Sell To Payoff Johnny Depp Debt: Photos
Amber Heard has seemingly been making extreme life changes since being dealt a huge legal defeat against ex Johnny Depp. The actress reportedly pawned off her secluded Yucca Valley California home in an apparent attempt to pay back the $8.35 million debt she now owes her former spouse. The estate boasts three-bedrooms, three-bathrooms and sits on 6 acres of land with 2,450 square feet of living space. According to documents, the home was officially sold on July 18 for a reported $1.05 million. Heard purchased the home for $570,000 in 2019.FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video
Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
‘Terrible’ baby name has people in hysterics as it sounds like office supplies
WOULD you name your tot after an inanimate object?. Widely accepted, names like Lake, Willow, and Moon have made it to 'popular baby names' lists for some time – but there is one non-traditional moniker that people can't seem to get behind. A Reddit user took to the platform...
Read The Disturbing Text Messages Between Johnny Depp & Marilyn Manson Exposed In Newly Unsealed Court Documents
Newly unsealed documents connected to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial reveal a slew of horrific texts between the actor and embattled singer Marilyn Manson, Radar has learned.The startling development came over the weekend after thousands of documents from the former couple’s pre-trial were unsealed and released online.According to The Post, who obtained and verified the court documents, the newly unsealed content includes behind-the-scenes moves, motions and oppositions to motions made by both Depp and Heard’s legal teams before the trial officially kicked off in April.Among the most shocking new information revealed in the documents are a series...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Pump Tells Johnny Depp's Ex Amber Heard: 'I'll Let You Shit In My Bed Fa Sho'
The Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia captivated audiences from April 11 to June 1, when the jury finally reached its verdict. The former married couple had an acrimonious split in 2017 and Heard accused the Pirates of the Caribbean star of physical, mental and sexual abuse.
