Digital Trends
Hackers have found a way to log into your Microsoft email account
Account holders for Microsoft email services are being targeted in a phishing campaign, according to security researchers from Zscaler’s ThreatLabz group. The objective behind the threat actors’ efforts is believed to be the breaching of corporate accounts in order to perform business email compromise (BEC) attacks. As reported...
WhatsApp's three latest features are all about your privacy
Over the last couple of years, WhatsApp has been aggressively testing and adding new features to its platform. Now, almost every other day, the service is spotted trialing new enhancements in its beta channel, like device login approvals and a chatbot to detail recent changes. Despite being owned by Meta, WhatsApp has always taken privacy seriously and proudly highlights that it supports end-to-end encryption. Recently, it has also added several useful privacy-related options to its platform. Further building on that, Mark Zuckerberg has announced three new privacy features for WhatsApp that should make your life easier and chats more secure.
TechRadar
MSE: Ofcom should protect consumers against roaming costs
Ofcom has been urged to introduce regulations that protect consumers from expensive roaming charges after the majority of operators reneged on promises not to reintroduce charges in the EU following Brexit. EU regulations that allowed any citizen of a member state to use their voice, text, and data allowances in...
TechRadar
Small businesses create stronger defenses in threat landscape
Whilst cybercriminals are equipped with weaponized AI (opens in new tab), effective social manipulation techniques and sophisticated malware (opens in new tab) programs, the most dangerous aspect of it all is their persistence. In the last year, nearly 40% of businesses were hit by a cyberattack according to the UK...
Windows 11 users with the latest CPUs at risk of losing their data
Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 users whose devices run on some of the newest processors are at risk of losing their data, Microsoft has warned. "Windows devices that support the newest Vector Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) (VAES) instruction set might be susceptible to data (opens in new tab) damage," the company said in its warning.
Gmail warning for BILLIONS over ‘hacked logins’ – check your Google now
BILLIONS of web passwords have been leaked online in recent years – and your logins might be included. If you use any online services – especially an email app like Gmail or Outlook – then you should check them regularly. Google has previously warned about the staggering...
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
laptopmag.com
17 innocent-looking Android apps are stealing banking credentials — delete them before you're next
Your banking credentials aren't safe, according to Trend Micro (opens in new tab) research, especially if you have one of the malware-infested apps they've discovered in their cybersecurity report. These Google Play Store apps appear to be innocuous, but they are injected with banking trojans and behind users' backs, they're collecting sensitive information, including banking details, passwords, emails, texts, and more.
Phone Arena
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
A horribly widespread new mobile security threat has been discovered and made public, and as much as Google might generally insist that it's doing its best to keep your money and data protected, that's definitely not what happened in this particular case. Dubbed "Autolycos" by the cybersecurity expert who made...
Burger King just emailed everyone a blank receipt - but it's not a scam
Burger King customers around the world were left baffled after opening their email inboxes to find a blank receipt from the fast food restaurant chain. It would seem that the company mailed everyone - not just people with an account, but most likely people in the marketing database, too - a completely blank receipt. Some people even got multiple receipts.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Pixel 6a: What’s the latest go-to Android phone?
Google’s latest mid-range smartphone is now in shops, offering a classy experience for half the price of a flagship. But what are its chances against the current people’s champ, the Samsung Galaxy S22?. There are some fascinating points of comparison between these two phones, with the two manufacturers...
Are you an adult learner, remote worker, or parent planning for your child’s upcoming school year? Are you looking for resources and strategies to stay connected through the internet?
Sahan Journal presents a free virtual community meeting brought to you with support from Comcast. In 2020 when nearly all schools in Minnesota had moved to distance learning at the height of the COVID pandemic, experts estimated that the average student “lost seven months of learning due to interruptions during the pandemic — and for low-income students, less likely to have high-speed internet, the loss [would be] closer to 12 months.”
Facebook's AI Chatbot: ‘Since Deleting Facebook My Life Has Been Much Better’
In 2016, Microsoft unleashed an AI chatbot called Tay, which was shut down after it turned into a racist, holocaust-denying conspiracy theorist after less than a day of interacting with users on Twitter. Now, more than six years later, Facebook and its parent company Meta have publicly launched their own...
Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
Your last chance to get our exclusive Surfshark VPN deal – grab it before it goes
Rated as one of the best VPN services around right now, Surfshark is a safe bet when it comes to protecting your online privacy. However, it's not just about protection - whether you want to bypass online blocks, boost your streaming experience or download torrents safely, it's an excellent choice.
TechCrunch
DNSFilter acquires iOS firewall app Guardian to expand its web-based threat detection tech
Guardian was founded in 2013 by Will Strafach, a security researcher and former iPhone jailbreaker who in 2017 discovered that AccuWeather was secretly sending precise location data to a third-party company without a user’s permission. The company’s “smart firewall” iPhone app blocks apps from sharing users’ personal information with third-parties, such as IP addresses and location data, by funneling data through an encrypted virtual private network (VPN). The startup, which claims to have so far blocked more than 5 billion data trackers and 1 billion location trackers, recently joined forces with Brave to integrate its firewall and VPN functionality into its eponymous non-tracking browser.
The Windows Club
Unable to set Security question for Local Account in Windows 11/10
Security questions help you recover the account when you forget your local account password. However, if you are unable to set security questions for local account in Windows 11 or Windows 10, here is how you can get them back. It disappears only when the administrator turns on a setting in the Local Group Policy Editor or Registry Editor. This article will help you open the setting and opt for the factory defaults.
Google Workspace wants to make sure hackers don't get into your juicy files
Google Workspace has announced it is upping the ante in its fight against hackers with increased security measures for its business-oriented accounts. In order to protect users against hijacking attacks which “can have far reaching consequences for the account owner or the organization it belongs to,” Google is introducing a new evaluation step that will request additional verification if an action is deemed “risky.”
How Can Password-Free Identity Verification Safeguard User Privacy?
Passwords are the default identity verification method on the Internet, but a wide range of other methods such as dynamic tokens, SMS verification codes, and biometric authentication have emerged, as awareness of password theft has grown among both developers and users. This article discusses the security risks associated with several common identity verification methods, and provides developers with a better solution.
ValueWalk
Why Does My VPN Slow Down My Internet Speed?
The internet is at the very center of life in the Twenty-first century, in every corner of the free world. Like a lot of people, you may find that your VPN is slowing down your internet speed. Like many others, you may not know what VPN is, much less how to get around it crashing your internet service.
