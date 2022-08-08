ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Law & Crime

Mississippi Woman Sentenced to Prison After Paying ‘Hitman’ in Bitcoin to Kill Someone

A Mississippi woman has received the statutory maximum sentence in a murder-for-hire plot she sought to fund in Bitcoin. Fderal authorities said Mississippi woman Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, reached out to a “hitman” to kill someone, as Law&Crime previously reported. What Sledge apparently didn’t know, however, was that the so-called assassin she plied with Bitcoin and intel was actually an undercover FBI agent.
PELAHATCHIE, MS
realitytitbit.com

When is the Chrisleys' sentencing and how much jail time do they face?

The Chrisley Knows Best clan let fans sneak a peek into their family lives on The USA Network each Thursday. But in real-time, Julie and Todd Chrisley face jail time and are currently on house arrest ahead of their sentencing. Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of bank...
The Independent

Who was Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man whose killers were found guilty of murder in Georgia?

Three white men were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed in February 2020 while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, aged 36 and 66, have both received second life sentences for federal hate crimes in addition to their previous state murder life sentences in the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.The life sentences were handed down on Monday in federal court. They were sentenced in state court in November last year, with no possibility of parole.Neighbour...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Denver

Wealthy dentist to testify in trial over wife's safari death

A wealthy dentist accused of killing his wife on a remote African safari in 2016 and later collecting nearly $5 million in insurance money was expected to testify in his defense Wednesday afternoon during his murder trial.Federal prosecutors allege Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph blurted out to his longtime lover that "I killed my f---g wife for you!" during a fight at a Phoenix steakhouse after he learned in 2020 that the FBI was investigating his wife Bianca Rudolph's shooting death in a small cabin in Zambia.Rudolph, 67, is charged with murder and mail fraud. He faces a maximum term of life...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Feds ask probation for ex-police officer who stormed Capitol

A former Virginia police officer who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer deserves to avoid a prison sentence for his cooperation and trial testimony against the other officer, federal prosecutors argued in a court filing Tuesday. Justice Department prosecutors recommended six months of probation along with a period of home detention or “community confinement” for former Rocky Mount police officer Jacob Fracker. He pleaded guilty to a felony charge that he conspired with a former colleague, Thomas Robertson, to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Prosecutors have recommended an eight-year prison sentence for Robertson, who was convicted by a jury of attacking the Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021. Robertson is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday and Fracker, next Tuesday.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA

