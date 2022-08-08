ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Roads closed as burst water main causes four feet deep flooding

By Isobel Frodsham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEjoq_0h8oIETF00

Multiple road closures are in place in north London after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four feet deep.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Islington at just after 7am, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters are attending the scene on Hornsey Road.

A spokesperson for LFB said: “Flood water is affecting Hornsey Road and Tollington Road.

“There are multiple road closures in place while crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area.

“The Brigade’s 999 control officers have taken 12 calls to the incident.

“Fire crews from Holloway, Islington, Kentish Town, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.”

A spokesperson from Thames Water has told residents on social media that the supplier is aware of the incident and a team is on site.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods

A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Incredible before and after aerial photos show devastation caused by Australia's FOURTH floods this year with whole towns underwater and hilltop homes like islands in a sea of muddy brown water

Incredible aerial photos show the devastation caused by floods spreading across NSW after days of torrential rain caused rivers to burst their banks and destroy homes. Thousands of homes are ruined and many more still cut off after NSW's fourth major flood in as many months where entire country towns went underwater.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Burst water main leaves street in north London flooded

Roads in north London were closed on Monday, 8 August, after a water main burst causing flooding.This video, taken by staff at The Tollington Arms, shows a car driving through flood water on the intersection of Tollington Road and Hornsey Road in Islington.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that eight fire engines and approximately 60 firefighters were called to the incident."There are multiple road closures in place whilst crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area. Firefighters are using flood barriers to divert water," LFB said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Girl, 11, drowns after ‘getting into difficulty’ at water park near WindsorTaron Egerton ‘felt very, very famous’ when Britney Spears posted about meeting himTony Hawk turns up to London pub to perform with Tony Hawk cover band
U.K.
The Guardian

Burst water main in north London causes anger amid drought crisis

Thames Water is facing criticism and anger from customers after one of its water mains burst, causing street flooding at the height of a drought crisis. The burst 91cm (36in) water main prompted many road closures around Hornsey Road, north London, as video of the incident showed streets submerged in more than a metre of water.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thames Water#Road Closures#North London#Stoke Newington#Emergency Services#Traffic#Uk#London Fire Brigade#Lfb
The Independent

Islington flood: Four rescued and 50 properties damaged as burst water main brings ‘tsunami’

Around 50 properties have been damaged and four people rescued after a water main burst in north London.Emergency services were called to the scene in Islington just after 7am on Monday after a 4ft deep flood washed through Hornsey Road prompting multiple road closures.Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to the scene on Hornsey Road.#Hornsey Road in #Holloway is also closed between Tollington Road and Seven Sisters Road due to flooding caused by the burst water main - buses 4,29, 91, 153, 253, 254 and 259 are diverting https://t.co/exbIlt3tdQ— BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) August 8,...
ACCIDENTS
Time Out Global

A two-hour ‘monster storm’ will chuck down two full inches of rain tomorrow

Remember that godawful heatwave of just a few days ago? Well, for huge swathes of the UK, all that’s about to get well and truly washed away. The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday, with some areas expected to see two inches of rain in just two hours. We could even see hail. Truly wild stuff.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded

A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Car caught in flash flood? Here's what to do

The recent deadly floods in Kentucky have brought new attention to the dangers of quickly rising waters, which can be of particular concern to motorists. Whether near riverbeds or in dry deserts hit by storms, roads can quickly become inundated and give drivers little time to react. While the National...
The Independent

Video shows aftermath of Japanese road washed away in heavy flooding

A road collapsed in Japan’s northeastern prefecture Yamagata as torrential rain continued across the country on Thursday, 4 August.Yamagata’s Mogami River had overflowed, triggering landslides, flooding houses and disrupting water supplies.This video shows a car that had fallen between a gap in a collapsed road in Kawanishi town.Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued emergency warnings for various cities and approximately 540,000 people in the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions were told to evacuate their homes in light of the floods and landslides.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su greet fans and family as they touch down in UKTaiwan: Chinese missiles his Japanese exclusive economic zoneSunak boasts about taking money from ‘deprived urban areas’ to help wealthy towns
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK heatwave: Trees and parched land exposed as Cornwall’s largest reservoir dries up

Dried mud and old trees can be seen around Colliford Lake, where water levels have severely dropped as a result of the UK heatwave.Previously unseen trees and rocks have been exposed at Cornwall’s largest lake and reservoir, which covers more than 900 acres of Bodmin Moor.The parched land offers a stark reminder of the issues the ongoing weather can cause.On Tuesday, the Met Office issued an amber warning for extreme heat covering four days from Thursday to Sunday for parts of England and Wales.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Areas in UK hit by water shortages as heatwave hitsThirty-foot minke whale circles kayaker in thrilling close encounterHundreds of spider crabs gather off coast of holiday hotspots in Cornwall
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

2 Bodies Were Pulled Out Of A Collapsed Trench At An Ajax Construction Site This Morning

Two men were pulled from a collapsed trench in Ajax early this morning and have been declared dead. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) was called to a construction site in the Rossland Road and Westney Road area at around noon on August 8 for reports of a trench collapse.
The Independent

The Independent

785K+
Followers
252K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy