Economy

Centric Bank Promotes One of Its Earliest Team Members to Vice President, Director of Mortgage Services

By Leah Mikulich
 2 days ago
Image via Centric Bank.

Centric Bank has promoted Maura E. Cohen to Vice President, Director of Mortgage Services and Consumer Lending.

“Maura was one of our earliest team members when we embarked on the Centric Bank vision of community banking, and she has been a dedicated Centric Bank employee for 15 years,” said Patricia A. Husic, President & CEO of Centric Bank and Centric Financial Corporation. “She keeps our customers at the center of every process, enabling her to move from a top consumer loan underwriter into a management role in mortgage operations to this promotion as a leader of the mortgage department. As Director of Mortgage Services, Maura’s focused, consistent, and intentional sales culture will increase and sustain the bank’s profitability. An early ambassador of our Centric Bank Way, she continues to expand our community outreach to first-time homebuyers.”

In Cohen’s previous Centric Bank role as Vice President, Mortgage Operations and Consumer Lending Manager, she monitored mortgage originations, processing, and settlements, all of which ensured adherence to quality control standards that contributed to the bank’s record-breaking loan growth. With her promotion, she will be responsible for eight team members—four mortgage loan officers and four in the areas of processing, underwriting, loan closings, and quality control for mortgages and all consumer lending.

“Helping individuals and families realize their dreams of homeownership and helping them take the first step to create generational wealth and economic stability is a real passion for me,” said Cohen. “Being part of a team that is a true partner to our mortgage clients throughout their home-buying and refinancing processes makes work a pleasure.” 

A key member of Centric Bank’s four-time American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team, Cohen previously worked for Dauphin Deposit Bank for 10 years in consumer lending and served as Assistant Vice President and Senior Retail Lender. Cohen earned her bachelor’s degree from Shippensburg University.

ECONOMY
Essential Utilities’ Longtime Chief of Staff Appointed Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Brian Dingerdissen.Image via Essential Utilities. As part of a planned succession, Essential Utilitieshas named Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, as vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies.
BUSINESS
Bucks County, PA
