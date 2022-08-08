ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Angola’s Eduardo dos Santos: an unlikely leader known for his ‘judicious’ use of violence

By Become an author
The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwolV_0h8oGKGX00
The late former Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos. Agência Brasil, used under Creative Commons Licence , CC BY-NC

José Eduardo dos Santos, the former Angolan president who died on 8 July 2022 five years after relinquishing power, was an unlikely leader.

His 38-year tenure didn’t stem from a talent for mobilising popular support. Instead, he held on to power through his ability to work behind the scenes and turn apparently adverse circumstances to his advantage.

He was born in Sambizanga, Luanda in 1942, the son of poor immigrants from São Tomé – a detail that was used by his detractors to claim that he was not really Angolan. He was educated at Luanda’s most prestigious state high school, the Liceu Salvador Correia. At the time, Portuguese policy ensured that only a handful of black learners qualified for such institutions. In 1961, when the colonial order was shaken by a prison break in Luanda and uprisings on the plantations of the north, Dos Santos was in his late teens. Like many educated black Angolans of his generation he left the country.

He studied in Baku in the then Soviet Union, where he met his first wife, Tatiana Kukanova, the mother of his eldest daughter Isabel. He served for a time in communications for the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola’s (MPLA)) guerrillas in Cabinda, as well as in its diplomatic arm in various capital cities. This equipped him for his role as foreign minister in the first independent government from 1975. When a free Angola’s founding president Agostinho Neto died in 1979, the MPLA anointed Dos Santos, then 36, as party leader. This made him automatically the head of state.

Dos Santos’s reign

At the time Angola was fighting a civil war (1975-2002) against Jonas Savimbi’s rebel National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (Unita). This merged with a war of aggression from apartheid South Africa.

His party, too, was in crisis. Years of internal division had erupted in 1977 with an uprising led by a former government minister, Nito Alves, supported by many of Luanda’s poor residents and by radical intellectuals within the MPLA.

The MPLA’s leadership responded by transforming the organisation into an instrument of control rather than political participation. It was an environment where an aptitude for mobilising people was less important than the ability to manage the intricacies of intra-party politics.

The state’s security depended on crucial relationships with Cuba and the Soviet Union. In the late 1980s, as the Soviet Union scaled back its international interests, the United States pushed for a peace deal that linked the withdrawal of Cuban forces from Angola to the independence of Namibia from South Africa, and eventual multiparty elections. The US assumed this plan would culminate in the MPLA losing power like other Soviet-backed regimes. It assumed wrongly.

Residents in Angola’s coastal cities distrusted Savimbi. This, alongside the MPLA’s control of state resources to fund its campaign, led the party to an outright National Assembly win in the 1992 elections. Dos Santos came within 1% of an outright victory in the presidential vote.

The government largely complied with requirements to disarm its armed forces, but civilian militia remained loyal to the MPLA and were complemented by a new partisan special police force. Despite its own substantial army, Unita had no chance of seizing power while contesting the election result.

Consolidation

The election results allowed Dos Santos to claim the moral high ground over Unita. And a return to war from 1993 provided cover for political repression. Dos Santos benefited from those aspects of the 1992 constitution that suited him, such as privileging the presidency over the party. He ignored those that didn’t – like civil liberties and parliamentary oversight. Family members were indulged. Army generals were kept onside by the award of military and civilian state contracts.

In 2001, as Dos Santos approached 60 after more than 20 years in power, he hinted that he might step down. The question of succession had always been taboo. When the party secretary-general João Lourenço indicated his availability as the next leader, he was rapidly sidelined. When, in February 2002, the Angolan Armed Forces tracked down and killed Savimbi, and the surviving Unita leadership accepted peace on the government’s terms, Dos Santos relaunched his presidential career under the soubriquet of “The Architect of Peace”.

Exponential growth in oil revenue and the opportunities for state spending in the name of reconstruction allowed the presidency to divert yet more funds to Dos Santos relatives and allies. The tide began to turn in 2011; Angolans protested publicly about the president’s seemingly endless tenure. The regime responded by jailing 15 activists without trial for a year in 2015-16.

Succession

By 2016 Dos Santos was spending extended periods in Spain and word was that he was being treated for cancer. This was probably what forced the issue of the succession. But whom to back? His political allies were securocrats with no ambitions for the top spot. The party would never have supported a Dos Santos relative as his presidential heir.

Dos Santos’s least bad option was to rehabilitate João Lourenço, hoping that both the party and the security establishment would trust the man – and, crucially, that Lourenço would not interfere with the Dos Santos corruption empire.

But when Lourenço won the 2017 election as the MPLA’s candidate and took office amid a gathering economic crisis, he realised his only path to public approval was to distance himself from his predecessor. He removed Dos Santos’s relatives from their executive positions and investigated their financial affairs. Dos Santos himself returned to Spain. Apart from a visit home in 2021, he remained there until his death.

Legacy

Some obituaries have called for a more generous remembering of Dos Santos, emphasising Angola’s support for the struggle against South African apartheid. Yet it is doubtful how much of this legacy Dos Santos could justly have claimed as his own, other than by virtue of the political sleight-of-hand that secured his position as head of state.

For Angolan writer Sousa Jamba, Dos Santos’s aptitude was in his “judicious use of violence”, and he left “no vision or philosophy”.

Luaty Beirão, who was jailed for his criticism of the regime, greeted the ex-president’s passing with the words:

Zero pity, zero emotions, he is completely indifferent to me. Excuse me, I have the Wimbledon semi-final to watch.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation Africa

Angola’s Dos Santos failed to provide a moral example and stop the plunder of the state

Silence is what comes to define the life and the death of the former Angolan president José Eduardo dos Santos (1942-2022), who died recently at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, at the age of 79. Putting it slightly differently, his control of what he said and what he left unsaid defined not only how he lived and governed, but also how he managed the last years of his solitary life.
AFRICA
The Independent

Voices: African countries want our history back – Britain should return the Benin Bronzes

Last month, I visited Germany to sign an agreement for the return of 1,130 Benin Bronzes – the hand-cast sculptures that once lined the historic palaces of Benin kingdom in my country, Nigeria. Looted during a punitive colonial expedition in 1897, this act of repatriation returns our bronzes to their rightful home.However, Germany was not the former colonial power in Nigeria. Nor did they steal the intricate narrative plaques that once decorated the pillars of palaces, the commemorative brass-cast heads of rulers that stood on altars, or other religious and cultural ceremonial objects.It was the British that sold our treasures...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Eduardo Dos Santos
Person
João Lourenço
Daily Mail

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Egypt frets as Ethiopia's mega dam prepares to come online

As Ethiopia raced to complete work on the largest dam in Africa last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi vowed his country will not stand to lose "one drop of water" from the Nile River that has been its lifeblood for millennia. As Ethiopia readies to finish work on the...
AFRICA
International Business Times

Kenya Presidential Wildcard Vows To Erase Debt With 'Ganja Solution'

Sexagenarian reggae aficionado and presidential candidate George Wajackoyah is convinced he has the right medicine for the ills troubling Kenya's voters: a dose of marijuana and some hyena testicles. East Africa's wealthiest country is holding elections on Aug. 9. A tight race between the two leading presidential candidates - veteran...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid South Africa#Portuguese#Angolans
960 The Ref

Concern that Nicaragua repression could be "model" in region

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega’s government has closed seven radio stations owned by the Roman Catholic church this week, as well as two other outlets serving the largely rural northern area with a history of opposition to his Sandinista National Liberation Front party.
AMERICAS
Daily Mail

Italian navy should blockade Libya to stop migrants crossing the Med by boat, says far-right favourite to become country's next PM as critics accuse her of promoting 'act of war'

The founder of a far-right Italian party and frontrunner to be the country's next leader has called for a blockade of Libya to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, wants the Italian navy to blockade the north African coast so that all migrants can be screened before leaving to ascertain whether they are genuine refugees.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Spain
Country
Cuba
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Army
BBC

Kenya: Wildlife trafficking suspect seized after $1m reward

Kenyan police have arrested a man suspected of links to a transnational wildlife and drug trafficking syndicate who was indicted in a US court. Abdi Hussein Ahmed, alias Abu Khadi, was detained on Tuesday in the central county of Meru after a tip-off from the public, police say. The US...
AFRICA
The Conversation Africa

Five essential reads on Russia-Africa relations

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, will visit four African nations – Ethiopia, Egypt, Uganda and Congo-Brazzaville – from Sunday 24 July. The visit comes ahead of the second Russia-Africa summit, expected to be held in Addis Ababa in October-November. The first Russia-Africa Summit was held in Sochi,...
POLITICS
The Conversation Africa

Change of guard in Kenya: the 5 reasons neighbours watch every step

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta – whose final term in office ends after the 9 August polls – has been a key figure in east Africa. Over the last nine years, he has tried to create markets and address issues like peace, malaria and climate change. Within the East African Community, he signalled the end of an era on 21 July when he handed over the bloc’s leadership to his Burundian counterpart, Evariste Ndayishimiye. International relations scholar Nicodemus Minde explores five reasons neighbouring states follow the change of guard in Nairobi very keenly.
POLITICS
The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa

Comments / 0

Community Policy