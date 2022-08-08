Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Time management: How to be more productive at work
A day’s work is never done. Tasks pile up, time flies, and before you know it you may be feeling overwhelmed. Luckily, there are ways you can make your work life easier in terms of productivity and time management. Here are six tips from industry professionals who’ve mastered their...
How to Build a Successful Personal Brand in 5 Simple Steps
Everyone has a personal brand. But not everyone knows how to make their brand work in their favor.
Hr Morning
Do employees want flexibility? No, it’s actually autonomy they crave
Almost everyone says they want flexibility these days. Some even demand it. But two researchers found what they say isn’t exactly what they want. “What it seems they really want is autonomy,” say Holger Reisinger and Dane Fetterer, researchers at Jabra in their work published in Harvard Business Review.
Difference in how 'managers' and 'makers' view time explains why some hate meetings so much
Paul Graham's explanation is spot on.
So You Want to Improve Your Company Culture? Look at Your Benefits.
Your business's DNA matters to employees and customers.
ZDNet
Most companies admit they don't have a clue about digital transformation
Honesty about your cluelessness, haplessness and withering hopelessness can be utterly disarming. This is why I've just been moved to rare, laughter-led pity toward senior corporate executives. (Normally, I only feel it to this degree whenever they try to justify their political contributions or their personal indiscretions.) You see, I've...
You Could Be 'Quiet Quitting' Your Job And Not Even Know It
In 2021, when Paige West was a 23-year-old transportation analyst at her first job out of college, she realized she had chosen the wrong major and career. “It was pretty high-stress, high output, a lot of deadlines,” West said. “There were people who were super passionate about that aspect, but I wasn’t one of them.”
ZDNet
Communications industry trends report 2022: Digital transformation is key to success
Today, customers have more choices and louder voices when it comes to communication service providers. They increasingly view communications service providers as commodities, and the industry is learning that they need to step up to attract and retain customers. This is according to the latest communications industry report from Salesforce....
The 5 Personalities You Meet in a Coworking Space
The way we work post-pandemic will never be the same, so it's time to get creative! Read about the types of people you'll find at a coworking space to see if it is the right fit for you.
ZDNet
The 5 best stock apps: Grow your portfolio
Investing in stocks can be an incredibly lucrative opportunity, but first, you need the vehicle to do it. There are many stock apps out there, but not all of them may give you the tools and resources you need to make the types of trades you want. That is where we come in.
psychologytoday.com
How Workplace Friends Have Benefits
The workplace creates friendships through physical proximity and shared projects. Workplace friendships are associated with heightened creativity, innovation, and cohesiveness. Workplace social support promotes family cohesion. You have undoubtedly heard the sentiment that people don’t quit jobs. They quit bosses. But some employees who might otherwise throw in the towel...
7 Tasks Every Leader Must Master
Leading and managing people is a learned skill. Master these seven tasks to create a high-performing organization.
Job crafting could help employees break out of slumps and bring greater work satisfaction — here's what to know about it
Job crafting helps some people feel more fulfilled at work. It typically takes three forms: modifying tasks, interactions with others, and mindsets.
ZDNet
Microsoft Edge adds a new security layer for browsing 'unfamiliar' sites
Microsoft is adding more security to its Edge browser, which it said will provide an extra layer of protection when browsing the web and visiting "unfamiliar" sites. Microsoft Edge automatically applies "more conservative" security settings in enhanced security mode on unfamiliar sites. The Enhanced Security Mode gives users an extra...
ZDNet
Google to add three APAC cloud regions as data demand climbs
Google has unveiled plans to add another three cloud regions in Asia-Pacific, where it is seeing growing demand for data insights, open infrastructures, and online connectivity. When operational, the new sites in Malaysia, Thailand, and New Zealand will push the number in the region to 14 and 37 globally. The...
7 Books That Will Help You Build a Better Business
Learn from leaders who brought about revolutionary change.
If You Have No Clue What Web3 Is, You're Not Alone. Here's a Breakdown of the Future of the Internet.
You almost can't escape the buzz surrounding NFTs, cryptocurrency and Web3. Some say these technologies will come to revolutionize every aspect of society. Others say this is a pipe dream. As the majority of entrepreneurs are not tech-focused, it may be challenging to get a grasp on Web3 and what...
10 Small Business Ideas for Moms
Moms are in a unique position when it comes to work, because many of them are the primary caregiver for their children, or the person in charge of figuring out their family's child care situation. See...
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers how blind and visually impaired individuals navigate social challenges
A recent study highlights the range of uncomfortable situations people living with blindness or visual impairment encounter due to interpersonal communication challenges, and outlines strategies people with visual impairment use to navigate these situations. "This work validates the lived experiences of people with visual impairment," says Lynsey Romo, corresponding author...
Want To Succeed? Turn Your Fixed Mindset into a Growth Mindset
Using failure as a learning opportunity and growing by letting yourself be challenged can be a powerful ally on your road to success.
