Economy

FOXBusiness

Time management: How to be more productive at work

A day’s work is never done. Tasks pile up, time flies, and before you know it you may be feeling overwhelmed. Luckily, there are ways you can make your work life easier in terms of productivity and time management. Here are six tips from industry professionals who’ve mastered their...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Hr Morning

Do employees want flexibility? No, it’s actually autonomy they crave

Almost everyone says they want flexibility these days. Some even demand it. But two researchers found what they say isn’t exactly what they want. “What it seems they really want is autonomy,” say Holger Reisinger and Dane Fetterer, researchers at Jabra in their work published in Harvard Business Review.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Most companies admit they don't have a clue about digital transformation

Honesty about your cluelessness, haplessness and withering hopelessness can be utterly disarming. This is why I've just been moved to rare, laughter-led pity toward senior corporate executives. (Normally, I only feel it to this degree whenever they try to justify their political contributions or their personal indiscretions.) You see, I've...
BUSINESS
HuffPost

You Could Be 'Quiet Quitting' Your Job And Not Even Know It

In 2021, when Paige West was a 23-year-old transportation analyst at her first job out of college, she realized she had chosen the wrong major and career. “It was pretty high-stress, high output, a lot of deadlines,” West said. “There were people who were super passionate about that aspect, but I wasn’t one of them.”
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Communications industry trends report 2022: Digital transformation is key to success

Today, customers have more choices and louder voices when it comes to communication service providers. They increasingly view communications service providers as commodities, and the industry is learning that they need to step up to attract and retain customers. This is according to the latest communications industry report from Salesforce....
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
ZDNet

The 5 best stock apps: Grow your portfolio

Investing in stocks can be an incredibly lucrative opportunity, but first, you need the vehicle to do it. There are many stock apps out there, but not all of them may give you the tools and resources you need to make the types of trades you want. That is where we come in.
CELL PHONES
psychologytoday.com

How Workplace Friends Have Benefits

The workplace creates friendships through physical proximity and shared projects. Workplace friendships are associated with heightened creativity, innovation, and cohesiveness. Workplace social support promotes family cohesion. You have undoubtedly heard the sentiment that people don’t quit jobs. They quit bosses. But some employees who might otherwise throw in the towel...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ZDNet

Microsoft Edge adds a new security layer for browsing 'unfamiliar' sites

Microsoft is adding more security to its Edge browser, which it said will provide an extra layer of protection when browsing the web and visiting "unfamiliar" sites. Microsoft Edge automatically applies "more conservative" security settings in enhanced security mode on unfamiliar sites. The Enhanced Security Mode gives users an extra...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Google to add three APAC cloud regions as data demand climbs

Google has unveiled plans to add another three cloud regions in Asia-Pacific, where it is seeing growing demand for data insights, open infrastructures, and online connectivity. When operational, the new sites in Malaysia, Thailand, and New Zealand will push the number in the region to 14 and 37 globally. The...
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

Study uncovers how blind and visually impaired individuals navigate social challenges

A recent study highlights the range of uncomfortable situations people living with blindness or visual impairment encounter due to interpersonal communication challenges, and outlines strategies people with visual impairment use to navigate these situations. "This work validates the lived experiences of people with visual impairment," says Lynsey Romo, corresponding author...
HEALTH

