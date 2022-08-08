Read full article on original website
Related
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
Americans Are Moving to These 5 States to Save Money
For Americans who want to reduce their spending, moving to a state with a lower cost of living can be an excellent option.
Sixteen direct payments worth up to $1,700 remaining to go out to Americans in 2022 – see the exact deadlines
TENS of millions of Americans are still in line to receive direct stimulus payments before the end of the year. While the federal government has balked at approving another nationwide relief check, more than a dozen states are sending cash in 2022. Some state lawmakers approved relief packages in the...
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
U.S. Bank opened fake accounts for unsuspecting customers
One of the largest banks in the U.S. illegally opened accounts for customers without their permission, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, with over $559 billion in assets, accessed unsuspecting customers' credit reports, opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and lines of credit without customers' authorization in order to increase sales, the CFPB found in a five-year-long investigation.
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
This Big Change Is Coming to Credit Reports -- Check Yours Soon
It's actually a positive one.
Does Your Bank Offer This Time- and Money-Saving Perk?
This perk can save a lot of time and hassle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Walmart Lays off Hundreds of Employees Amid Restructuring Efforts
Walmart laid off about 200 corporate employees this week, the retail giant said Wednesday. The news came after Walmart surprisingly cut its profit outlook because consumers are focusing more on essentials as food and fuel costs rise. The layoffs are part of a restructuring of its corporate offices. The retailer...
biztoc.com
People Trying to Dodge Legal Usury: Credit Card Balances, Delinquencies, Third-Party Collections, and Bankruptcies in Q2
Credit card balances jumped by $46 billion to $887 billion in the second quarter. Raging inflation is responsible for much of the increase in Q2, according to the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report. Buy-Now-Pay-Later Lenders Face Tougher Reality. The total amount paid with credit cards for...
Beware Latest Government Grant Scams — Warning Signs and How To Protect Yourself
Free money always comes at a cost. Many are now learning this the hard way, as scammers are increasingly trying to trick potential victims with offers of fraudulent government grants. Consider: 5 EBT...
2 top payday loans online in America
Who do you go to in a tough financial situation? You are in the right place as this article will discuss the prime lenders of no credit check loans. We all need money especially if there are unexpected bills we need to pay like medical or emergency expenses. In these instances, borrowing money from lending institutions is the next best option. But, what if you have a bad credit score? What then?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Social Security: How Do I Sign Up for Direct Deposit?
Since 1999, it has been federal law that all Federal payments except for tax refunds must be issued electronically. This means that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries...
Dow rises 535 points as investors celebrate positive economic indicator
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. markets surged on Wednesday as investors took in a key economic gauge that showed inflation has begun to decline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 535.10 points, or 1.63%, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.13% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.89%. The...
Woman Catches Roommate Stealing Her Food by Making Her Sick
*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Many people believe that living with roommates is the best way to save money on housing. However, there are also some significant drawbacks to this arrangement.
How Do You Avoid Paying Pesky ATM Fees?
The average ATM fee is about $3, but some machines impose heftier surcharges of $5 or more. Illustration by Ken Lyons/The Penny Hoarder. Do you hate ATM fees? Well, you’re not alone. Paying money to access your own money is frustrating to say the least. The average ATM fee...
Thinking of Using a Buy Now, Pay Later Service? Try This Type of Credit Card Instead
Buy now, pay later might be readily available, but 0% APR credit cards have more to offer.
SmartMetric Reports That 127 Million Americans Have Had a Fraudulant Charge on Their Credit or Debit Cards, Giving a Huge Motivation to Consumers to Adopt Safer Biometric Based Credit and Debit Cards
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME): Nearly half of all American adults have had a fraudulent charge on their credit or debit cards, amounting to around 127 million people. More than one in three credit or debit card holders has experienced card fraud more than once. 1 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005762/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Scammers took £20,000 of my wedding savings but Revolut won’t pay me back
I’m young and clued-up but even I was the victim of a sophisticated con – and now the bank says I can’t have a refund
Magic 1470AM
Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT
Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagiclc.com
Comments / 0