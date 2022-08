Jacob deGrom NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 07: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on August 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

In just his second start of the season, Jacob deGrom took a perfect game into the sixth inning as the Mets beat the Braves 5-2 Sunday afternoon in New York.

deGrom picked up his first win of the year as he allowed just one hit, a Dansby Swanson homer, in 5 2/3 innings. He also struck out 12.

The Mets won four of five games from the Braves over the weekend to build their lead to 6 1/2 games in the NL East.

