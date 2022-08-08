Read full article on original website
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Great news for Allenton American Legion Parade | By Ron Naab
Allenton, WI – Allenton American Legion Picnic Committee has agreements for some outstanding entertainment for the parade scheduled Sunday, August 21. TJ Howell will be bringing his “Spongy the Fun Truck.” Also appearing will be the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. The parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. from...
REAL ESTATE | VIDEO | Uncovering secrets to the past at SimpleTims in Newburg, WI | By Wendy Wendorf
Newburg, WI – There’s some interesting history on the corner of Franklin Street and Newburg Street in Newburg, WI. SimpleTims Pub is a warm and welcoming tavern at 526 Franklin Street. The charming small-town setting features a building with a storied past filled with gangsters, secret tunnels and a third-floor brothel.
Back to School: Holy Angels Open House August 28, 2022
West Bend WI – Holy Angels Catholic School, 138 N. Eighth Avenue, West Bend, WI, will be hosting an Open House to kick off the 2022-2023 year to greet students and their families. Because the school is in the process of updating its website, you will need to print...
Spaulding Clinical seeking healthy volunteers for short-term Mandalorian study
West Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to earn some extra income. Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrook Drive in West Bend, WI is looking for volunteers for the Mandalorian Part B Study who can commit to 1 in-house stay, lasting 10 days/9 nights, and 1 follow-up visit.
Thanks for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Alayna Lambrecht
Washington County, WI – My name is Alayna Lambrecht, and I am 14 years old. I am a member of the Kewaskum FFA. For the past four years, I have shown market hogs at the Washington County Fair, and this year I showed a market steer along with my market hogs.
10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods | By Jeff Gostony
West Bend, WI – Schreiber Foods is a West Bend-based customer-brand leader in cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages and yogurt. Schreiber Foods invests in partners by sharpening their skills, developing their talent, and supporting healthy lifestyles and safe work environments. Below are 10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods.
Train versus car crash in Town of Addison | By Lt. Ryan Herman
August 9, 2022 – Washington County, WI – On August 9, 2022, at 5:39 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call from a witness of a train vs. car crash. The crash occurred on the Canadian National (CN) Railway located at the crossing of...
Stipends at Spaulding Clinical have increased dramatically
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has an easy way for people who may have lost their job to make money. Cassie Erato is CEO for the Phase 1 pharmaceutical testing firm. “We really have a good message for our community,” said Erato. Spaulding...
Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy male/female volunteers for Vegas Study
Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy male and female volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 18.1 and 29.9 and weigh at least 99 pounds for females and 110 pounds for males, to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 9 days/8 nights with 8 outpatient visits in West Bend, Wisconsin.
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Laufer Trucking in Hartford, WI
Laufer Trucking is seeking drivers who care about safety and customer service and realize that as representatives of the company they are responsible for our success. In turn, our success will be their success.
Unofficial election results for August 9, 2022 partisan primary in Washington County, WI
August 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Unofficial election results are coming in for the August 9, 2022, partisan primary in Washington County, WI as polls close at 8 p.m. Most polling places across Washington County in Slinger, Richfield, and Jackson said they saw a steady pace throughout the day. Many voters said the weather could not have been better as there were sunny skies and comfortable, if not hot, temps in the mid-70s.
Jobs, jobs, jobs | Extra Mile is looking for new snow fighters $25-$40/hr
West Bend, WI – Extra Mile Snow Plowing, LLC, 2955 S. 18th Ave., West Bend, WI is looking to hire 6 new snow fighters. Is this you?. Our latest shipment of skid loaders did not come with operators! Looking for 6 new snow fighters to join our team. We are team players who look out for each other.
1 person killed in single vehicle crash in neighboring Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff
August 9, 2022 – Dodge Co., Wi – On August 9, 2022 at approximately 5:19 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on the northbound off-ramp of STH 26 to eastbound travel onto STH 16, in the Township of Emmet. Initial investigation...
Praise for a united front in law enforcement in Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt
August 10, 2022 – Dodge Co., WI – On Monday, August 8, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Beaver Dam Police Department with a tactical situation. This note is not about the situation itself, but about the collaboration that occurred during the incident itself. Upon...
SWAT Teams take suspect with gun into custody at Beaver Dam Holiday Inn | By Beaver Dam Police Department
August 8, 2022 – On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:25 a.m., Beaver Dam, WI police department was dispatched to the Holiday Inn, 311 Seippel Blvd, Beaver Dam. Reference a handgun that staff had located in a room. Holiday Inn staff located the gun after they were notified by the guest that they would not be able to return to the hotel and hotel staff went to gather the guest’s items.
Dodge County stabbing incident leads to serious injury, arrest | By Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt
August 7, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 7:50 p.m., Deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Reeseville Acre, 404 Lincoln Ave, in the Village of Reeseville for a physical disturbance. When deputies arrived, they encountered...
Tactical situation at Holiday Inn in neighboring Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff
August 8, 2022 – UPDATE: Dodge County Sheriff has said the tactical situation on Seippel Blvd has been resolved. August 8, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – The Dodge County Sheriff is asking the public to avoid the area of Seippel Boulevard and Industrial/Mary Ann Road in the City of Beaver Dam, WI for a tactical situation that is currently occurring. More information to come later; the public is safe.
