Slinger, WI

Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn

Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
Great news for Allenton American Legion Parade | By Ron Naab

Allenton, WI – Allenton American Legion Picnic Committee has agreements for some outstanding entertainment for the parade scheduled Sunday, August 21. TJ Howell will be bringing his “Spongy the Fun Truck.” Also appearing will be the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. The parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. from...
ALLENTON, WI
Back to School: Holy Angels Open House August 28, 2022

West Bend WI – Holy Angels Catholic School, 138 N. Eighth Avenue, West Bend, WI, will be hosting an Open House to kick off the 2022-2023 year to greet students and their families. Because the school is in the process of updating its website, you will need to print...
WEST BEND, WI
10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods | By Jeff Gostony

West Bend, WI – Schreiber Foods is a West Bend-based customer-brand leader in cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages and yogurt. Schreiber Foods invests in partners by sharpening their skills, developing their talent, and supporting healthy lifestyles and safe work environments. Below are 10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods.
WEST BEND, WI
Stipends at Spaulding Clinical have increased dramatically

West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has an easy way for people who may have lost their job to make money. Cassie Erato is CEO for the Phase 1 pharmaceutical testing firm. “We really have a good message for our community,” said Erato. Spaulding...
WEST BEND, WI
Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy male/female volunteers for Vegas Study

Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy male and female volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 18.1 and 29.9 and weigh at least 99 pounds for females and 110 pounds for males, to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 9 days/8 nights with 8 outpatient visits in West Bend, Wisconsin.
WEST BEND, WI
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Laufer Trucking in Hartford, WI

Laufer Trucking is seeking drivers who care about safety and customer service and realize that as representatives of the company they are responsible for our success. In turn, our success will be their success.
HARTFORD, WI
Unofficial election results for August 9, 2022 partisan primary in Washington County, WI

August 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Unofficial election results are coming in for the August 9, 2022, partisan primary in Washington County, WI as polls close at 8 p.m. Most polling places across Washington County in Slinger, Richfield, and Jackson said they saw a steady pace throughout the day. Many voters said the weather could not have been better as there were sunny skies and comfortable, if not hot, temps in the mid-70s.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Jobs, jobs, jobs | Extra Mile is looking for new snow fighters $25-$40/hr

West Bend, WI – Extra Mile Snow Plowing, LLC, 2955 S. 18th Ave., West Bend, WI is looking to hire 6 new snow fighters. Is this you?. Our latest shipment of skid loaders did not come with operators! Looking for 6 new snow fighters to join our team. We are team players who look out for each other.
WEST BEND, WI
SWAT Teams take suspect with gun into custody at Beaver Dam Holiday Inn | By Beaver Dam Police Department

August 8, 2022 – On Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 11:25 a.m., Beaver Dam, WI police department was dispatched to the Holiday Inn, 311 Seippel Blvd, Beaver Dam. Reference a handgun that staff had located in a room. Holiday Inn staff located the gun after they were notified by the guest that they would not be able to return to the hotel and hotel staff went to gather the guest’s items.
BEAVER DAM, WI
Tactical situation at Holiday Inn in neighboring Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff

August 8, 2022 – UPDATE: Dodge County Sheriff has said the tactical situation on Seippel Blvd has been resolved. August 8, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – The Dodge County Sheriff is asking the public to avoid the area of Seippel Boulevard and Industrial/Mary Ann Road in the City of Beaver Dam, WI for a tactical situation that is currently occurring. More information to come later; the public is safe.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

