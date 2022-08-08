ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verify Your Emergency Contact Information and More in eStaff

August 8, 2022 – As the college prepares to open the 2022-2023 academic year, now is the time for all Santa Fe College employees to verify all contact information is accurate. To start, simply sign in to eStaff and then follow the steps below to update the three different areas.
