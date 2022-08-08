Thanks for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Edison Jaycox

Read full article on original website
Unofficial election results for August 9, 2022 partisan primary in Washington County, WI
August 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Unofficial election results are coming in for the August 9, 2022, partisan primary in Washington County, WI as polls close at 8 p.m. Most polling places across Washington County in Slinger, Richfield, and Jackson said they saw a steady pace throughout the day. Many voters said the weather could not have been better as there were sunny skies and comfortable, if not hot, temps in the mid-70s.
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday.
Spaulding Clinical seeking healthy volunteers for short-term Mandalorian study
West Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to earn some extra income. Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrook Drive in West Bend, WI is looking for volunteers for the Mandalorian Part B Study who can commit to 1 in-house stay, lasting 10 days/9 nights, and 1 follow-up visit.
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
State Fair's Crazy Grazin' Day: Reduced prices, smaller portions
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Crazy Grazin' Day is Tuesday, and people can't wait to fill our stomachs with various state fair food. For a smaller size, fairgoers can get some of their favorite fair food for a reduced price. Fairgoers can get some of their favorites such as corn...
Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy male/female volunteers for Vegas Study
Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy male and female volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 18.1 and 29.9 and weigh at least 99 pounds for females and 110 pounds for males, to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 9 days/8 nights with 8 outpatient visits in West Bend, Wisconsin.
Jobs, jobs, jobs | Extra Mile is looking for new snow fighters $25-$40/hr
West Bend, WI – Extra Mile Snow Plowing, LLC, 2955 S. 18th Ave., West Bend, WI is looking to hire 6 new snow fighters. Is this you?. Our latest shipment of skid loaders did not come with operators! Looking for 6 new snow fighters to join our team. We are team players who look out for each other.
Do Ancient Pyramids Really Lie Beneath One Popular Wisconsin Lake?
When I was in high school I spent most of my summer weekends at Rock Lake in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. One of my best friend's parents had a summer place on the lake, and I have so many fun memories from the time I spent there, but today I read something about Rock Lake that has left me shook.
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Laufer Trucking in Hartford, WI
Laufer Trucking is seeking drivers who care about safety and customer service and realize that as representatives of the company they are responsible for our success. In turn, our success will be their success.
REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI
Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
Great news for Allenton American Legion Parade | By Ron Naab
Allenton, WI – Allenton American Legion Picnic Committee has agreements for some outstanding entertainment for the parade scheduled Sunday, August 21. TJ Howell will be bringing his “Spongy the Fun Truck.” Also appearing will be the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies. The parade steps off at 11:30 a.m. from...
Wisconsin State fairgoers noticing higher prices
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — This year, Wisconsin State Fair patrons are shelling out more cash. People who have kids may be spending a lot of time in Spin City, where $40 gets you a wristband for unlimited rides during the day, but all that riding makes people hungry, and the State Fair bill keeps going up.
Seventh extension granted for empty Washington Avenue parcel
CEDARBURG — It has been almost seven years, and the vacant lot south of Walgreens at W62N186 Washington Ave. continues to be vacant for now. The Cedarburg Plan Commission approved a seventh extension to Concord Development Company for a site, architectural, landscaping and lighting plan, and a conditional use permit for a restaurant with a drive-thru in the northernmost tenant space of its proposed 7,030-square-foot multi-tenant building.
Help crown 'The Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin' at festival in Milwaukee's Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin will take place Saturday, Aug. 20 in Milwaukee's Deer District, and the nominees have been announced!. Event attendees will have the opportunity to taste the Bloody Marys and vote for their favorite to help crown "The Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin." The...
Obituary | Matthew Morrison Briggs, 61, of West Bend, WI
August 9, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Matthew Morrison Briggs, 61, of West Bend passed away on August 4, 2022, with his wife at his side. Matt was born on September 20, 1960, in Houston Texas, the son of the late Richard and Virginia (nee Powell) Briggs. He was united in marriage with Linda Hottenroth on May 2, 1984, in Houston, Texas. His school years were spent living between Toms River, New Jersey, and Glen Cove, Texas.
Tactical situation at Holiday Inn in neighboring Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff
August 8, 2022 – UPDATE: Dodge County Sheriff has said the tactical situation on Seippel Blvd has been resolved. August 8, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – The Dodge County Sheriff is asking the public to avoid the area of Seippel Boulevard and Industrial/Mary Ann Road in the City of Beaver Dam, WI for a tactical situation that is currently occurring. More information to come later; the public is safe.
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
