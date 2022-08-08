Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Germ spreading season, er… I mean back to school time for Alachua County.
Germs(Az. State University) Kids, you gotta love ‘em (and not just with a little BBQ sauce on the side.) Children are our future, or so I’ve heard. I wouldn’t really know as I don’t have any. Weirdly though, I still seem to catch their germs on a regular basis. Kids and germs go together like… (use your imagination and insert some other parasitic relationship here).
sfcollege.edu
SF Student Service Offices Hold Extended Hours As Fall Term Approaches
August 9, 2022 – As Santa Fe College prepares for the return of students and faculty for the start of the fall term, several student services offices will hold extended hours to provide assistance to students. Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, the Office of Admissions, Financial Aid and the Office...
WCJB
SRWMD Board approves five projects to benefit water resources in North Central Florida
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee River Water Management District (SRWMD) Governing Board on Tuesday approved hundreds of thousands of dollars for five water resource projects in North Central Florida. The board approved spending $865,803 for the projects in the upcoming fiscal year through the Regional Initiative Valuing Environmental...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says seniors are being overlooked
I am piggybacking off a letter I just read about removing taxes from seniors. Yes, as a senior who has worked since age 14, I truly feel (as many others do) that senior citizens are left to fend for themselves. We have paved the way for the upcoming generation, yet...
News4Jax.com
How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Meadowbrook gains approval for two-story range
The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a development plan that would allow a two-story, 24-bay driving range at Meadowbrook Golf Course at a regular meeting on Tuesday. The course has closed since July 2021 because of continual flooding, and owner Christopher Marcum said the entire course lacks...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization seeking volunteers for ‘Stop on Red’ event
In recognition of National Stop on Red Week, the Ocala Marion Transportation Planning Organization is hosting an event on Thursday, August 11 to raise awareness about the dangers of running red lights. According to Ocala Marion TPO, over 4.2 million drivers ran red lights last year, and 928 people were...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County hospitals get low Medicare/Medicaid ratings
Citrus County’s two hospitals received overall subpar evaluations as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service annual star rating for the nation’s hospitals. The five-star ratings this year is the first time the federal agency used its new number of measures and assigned hospitals to peer groups to better reflect their performance.
ocala-news.com
MCPS kicking off 2022-2023 school year with new leaders, options, and opportunities
With the new school year kicking off on Wednesday, August 10, Marion County Public Schools is highlighting its new leaders, options, and opportunities. A projected 43,778 students will be attending local schools during the 2022-2023 school year, according to MCPS. Attendance typically peaks in October when official student counts are taken for funding reasons.
sfcollege.edu
SF Partners with Florida Organic Growers to Promote Heritage Foods
August 8, 2022 – Santa Fe College is partnering with Florida Organic Growers and Consumers in a three-year grant designed to increase access and promote consumption of Florida heritage foods in local farmer’s markets. The project, entitled “Florida Heritage Foods Initiative: Connecting Local Food with Local Culture in Florida Farmers Markets,” aims to highlight historical and cultural significance of 42 crops in Florida and to educate consumers and small farmers on how to cook and grow them.
WCJB
Children’s Table will have a food distribution in Otter Creek and Chiefland
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Table is distributing food in Otter Creek and Chiefland. It will be in Otter Creek at 1 p.m. at the town hall or 555 SW 2nd Ave. They will then go to the First United Methodist Church in Chiefland at 2 p.m. They...
sfcollege.edu
SF’s Cardiovascular Technology Program Hosts Free Heart Ultrasound Clinic
August 8, 2022 – Santa Fe College’s Cardiovascular Technology program will soon be hosting a series of free heart ultrasound tests on select Fridays during the fall term. The tests, which are open to SF students, employees and the general public 18 years of age and older, will be held Friday, Sept. 23, Friday, Oct. 21 and Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Newberry approves plat for new development
The Newberry City Commission approved the final plat for the first phase of a development off of State Road 45, and authorized a contract with a design firm for plans for a new city building. As part of its regular meeting Monday evening, the commission approved the final plat for...
WCJB
Alachua County commission will meet to discuss the proposal to transform Meadowbrook Golf Course
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County commissioners meet about a proposal to transform Meadowbrook Golf Course. They want to turn the golf course into a top tracer driving range and clubhouse. The staff recommends that the board of county commissioners approve the transformation but with some conditions. The meeting...
WCJB
Four Micanopy firefighters file lawsuit against the town
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Micanopy firefighters say town leaders are playing with fire when it comes to their paychecks. Four of them have filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay. They also claim that...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Marion County should notify citizens of upcoming loud noises
I called the Marion County non-emergency phone number (352-732-9111) to inquire about loud explosions that were shaking the windows in our house and causing our dog to shake and pant so bad that we had to put his Thundershirt on him. The dispatcher was not aware of any explosions, but...
WCJB
GRU to return customer deposits in response to high bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities is working to return customer deposits to help offset the cost of skyrocketing utility bills this summer. According to officials with GRU, customers can receive a credit on their account equal to the amount of their deposit. Customers without a utility deposit will not receive a credit to their accounts.
WCJB
Road closures throughout Gainesville expected in the coming weeks
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are two Gainesville road closures to keep an eye out for in the near future. The round-a-bout at South Main Street and Depot Avenue, and the roads leading to it, will all be closed due to construction on the stormwater pipe at the road. The...
villages-news.com
It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
FDOT pauses plans for turnpike extension
In an unexpected move, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has “paused” plans for its four proposed toll road routes for extending the Florida Turnpike north from Wildwood and ending at US 19 in Levy County. The state will, instead, focus on improvements to I-75. The proposed toll...
