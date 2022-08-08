ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Matthew C. Woodruff

Germ spreading season, er… I mean back to school time for Alachua County.

Germs(Az. State University) Kids, you gotta love ‘em (and not just with a little BBQ sauce on the side.) Children are our future, or so I’ve heard. I wouldn’t really know as I don’t have any. Weirdly though, I still seem to catch their germs on a regular basis. Kids and germs go together like… (use your imagination and insert some other parasitic relationship here).
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says seniors are being overlooked

I am piggybacking off a letter I just read about removing taxes from seniors. Yes, as a senior who has worked since age 14, I truly feel (as many others do) that senior citizens are left to fend for themselves. We have paved the way for the upcoming generation, yet...
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Meadowbrook gains approval for two-story range

The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a development plan that would allow a two-story, 24-bay driving range at Meadowbrook Golf Course at a regular meeting on Tuesday. The course has closed since July 2021 because of continual flooding, and owner Christopher Marcum said the entire course lacks...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County hospitals get low Medicare/Medicaid ratings

Citrus County’s two hospitals received overall subpar evaluations as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service annual star rating for the nation’s hospitals. The five-star ratings this year is the first time the federal agency used its new number of measures and assigned hospitals to peer groups to better reflect their performance.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
#Santa Fe College
ocala-news.com

MCPS kicking off 2022-2023 school year with new leaders, options, and opportunities

With the new school year kicking off on Wednesday, August 10, Marion County Public Schools is highlighting its new leaders, options, and opportunities. A projected 43,778 students will be attending local schools during the 2022-2023 school year, according to MCPS. Attendance typically peaks in October when official student counts are taken for funding reasons.
MARION COUNTY, FL
sfcollege.edu

SF Partners with Florida Organic Growers to Promote Heritage Foods

August 8, 2022 – Santa Fe College is partnering with Florida Organic Growers and Consumers in a three-year grant designed to increase access and promote consumption of Florida heritage foods in local farmer’s markets. The project, entitled “Florida Heritage Foods Initiative: Connecting Local Food with Local Culture in Florida Farmers Markets,” aims to highlight historical and cultural significance of 42 crops in Florida and to educate consumers and small farmers on how to cook and grow them.
GAINESVILLE, FL
sfcollege.edu

SF’s Cardiovascular Technology Program Hosts Free Heart Ultrasound Clinic

August 8, 2022 – Santa Fe College’s Cardiovascular Technology program will soon be hosting a series of free heart ultrasound tests on select Fridays during the fall term. The tests, which are open to SF students, employees and the general public 18 years of age and older, will be held Friday, Sept. 23, Friday, Oct. 21 and Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Newberry approves plat for new development

The Newberry City Commission approved the final plat for the first phase of a development off of State Road 45, and authorized a contract with a design firm for plans for a new city building. As part of its regular meeting Monday evening, the commission approved the final plat for...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Four Micanopy firefighters file lawsuit against the town

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Micanopy firefighters say town leaders are playing with fire when it comes to their paychecks. Four of them have filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay. They also claim that...
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

GRU to return customer deposits in response to high bills

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities is working to return customer deposits to help offset the cost of skyrocketing utility bills this summer. According to officials with GRU, customers can receive a credit on their account equal to the amount of their deposit. Customers without a utility deposit will not receive a credit to their accounts.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

FDOT pauses plans for turnpike extension

In an unexpected move, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has “paused” plans for its four proposed toll road routes for extending the Florida Turnpike north from Wildwood and ending at US 19 in Levy County. The state will, instead, focus on improvements to I-75. The proposed toll...
LEVY COUNTY, FL

