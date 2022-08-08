ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourbasin.com

Hometown Hero: Meet OPD Detective Holly Hughes

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Detective Holly Hughes has been with the Odessa Police Department for nine years. The Canton, Ohio native was this month’s “Hometown Hero,” an award that ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech presents to local first responders on a monthly basis. Hughes was given a free floor and carpet cleaning, courtesy of Carpet Tech, for her service to the community.
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?

There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local bakery has become West Texas staple

A local bakery is putting a lot of love in its treats. L’Oven Expressions Bakery has been a staple in Odessa for years now. The bakery, located off of 42nd near Grandview, has provided custom cakes and cookies to West Texas for more than a decade. It specializes in weddings cakes, but can pretty much […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
City
Midland, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

All New Seize The Deal Drops This Friday

Each week we bring you a new local restaurant that you can enjoy for half off. In the previous weeks, we have brought you Dickey's BBQ, Palio's Pizza, and this week we are excited to bring you.....Hook and Reel. Hook and Reel has two great locations one in Midland and...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Loss, Addiction and Triumph: The story behind the popular Mi Cocinita food truck

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - When you go to Mi Cocinita, you’ll see a bright red food truck, a couple of kids and owner Yvette Hernandez’s late brother in the window. “I was in the streets, I was doing drugs. I was in the streets, I was selling drugs. I was doing a lot of things I wasn’t supposed to. My brother was really big on ‘get your stuff together for my nieces and nephews. Get your life together. They need a good mom.’ Their dad was never there. So my brother was my brother, my supporter, my dad, my kids’ dad... He was everything to us.”
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Park Golf#Midland College#Christian
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman killed in weekend crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Elyza Villezcas-Navarrete, 23, of Odessa, was killed Sunday in a crash in West Odessa. She died at the scene after the truck she was in rolled. Around 3:51 p.m. on August 7, DPS troopers responded to the scene on Timberline Avenue and West University, about 3.7 miles west of Odessa and […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Lori Blong formally announces candidacy for Midland mayor

MIDLAND, Texas — Lori Blong formally announced Tuesday that she will be running for Midland mayor. The announcement came after the current mayor, Patrick Payton, retracted his decision to run for re-election. Blong has served as the city council member representing District 4 after her election to the position...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

West Texas traffic alerts for the week of Aug. 8

ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released several traffic alerts for the week of Aug. 8. Read below for more information on the areas impacted. All of SH 302 between Standard Avenue and SH 115 will remain closed for the week of Aug. 8. Westbound SH...
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs7.com

Catfish & Company closes its doors after 30 years

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A staple in the Odessa restaurant community closed its doors for good last Sunday after three decades in business. “Our slogan was ‘Our company loves your company,’ and we always tried to mean that,” said owner Megan Clark-Sanchez. The restaurant closed at the...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man, woman arrested following fight at Odessa bar

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Saturday morning after police said she broke a bottle over another man’s head during an argument inside a bar. Felisha curry, 26, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The victim, 25-year-old Kegan Riley, has been charged with Public Intoxication for his role […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 arrested in connection with Sherwood Park shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has arrested two teens in connection with a shooting that happened at Sherwood Park on July 29. According to OPD, two 16-year-olds, who have not been named by police, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Deadly Conduct, both felonies. One of the teens has also been charged […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for man with stolen lottery ticket

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 3, the man pictured below cashed in a winning lottery ticket at a Stripes convenience store. Police said the winning ticket had been stolen from another Stripes location […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Odessa

The three-vehicle crash happened around 3:51 p.m. at the intersection of West University Blvd. and Timberline Ave. 23-year-old Elyza Villezcas-Navarrete of Odessa was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation revealed that a 2017 Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on Timberline Ave., while a 2006 GMC Sierra, the vehicle...
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy