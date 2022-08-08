Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs7.com
Former Odessa High student and Grammy Award winning artist becomes a professor at UTPB
The restaurant opened in 1991 as one of Odessa's few 24-hour dining options. Loss, Addiction and Triumph: The story behind the popular Mi Cocinita food truck. Loss, Addiction and Triumph: The story behind the popular Mi Cocinita food truck. Pigskin Preview: Wink Wildcats. Updated: 16 hours ago. The Wink Wildcats...
yourbasin.com
Hometown Hero: Meet OPD Detective Holly Hughes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Detective Holly Hughes has been with the Odessa Police Department for nine years. The Canton, Ohio native was this month’s “Hometown Hero,” an award that ABC Big 2 and Carpet Tech presents to local first responders on a monthly basis. Hughes was given a free floor and carpet cleaning, courtesy of Carpet Tech, for her service to the community.
Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?
There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
Local bakery has become West Texas staple
A local bakery is putting a lot of love in its treats. L’Oven Expressions Bakery has been a staple in Odessa for years now. The bakery, located off of 42nd near Grandview, has provided custom cakes and cookies to West Texas for more than a decade. It specializes in weddings cakes, but can pretty much […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All New Seize The Deal Drops This Friday
Each week we bring you a new local restaurant that you can enjoy for half off. In the previous weeks, we have brought you Dickey's BBQ, Palio's Pizza, and this week we are excited to bring you.....Hook and Reel. Hook and Reel has two great locations one in Midland and...
cbs7.com
Loss, Addiction and Triumph: The story behind the popular Mi Cocinita food truck
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - When you go to Mi Cocinita, you’ll see a bright red food truck, a couple of kids and owner Yvette Hernandez’s late brother in the window. “I was in the streets, I was doing drugs. I was in the streets, I was selling drugs. I was doing a lot of things I wasn’t supposed to. My brother was really big on ‘get your stuff together for my nieces and nephews. Get your life together. They need a good mom.’ Their dad was never there. So my brother was my brother, my supporter, my dad, my kids’ dad... He was everything to us.”
West Texas animal shelters working to 'Clear the Shelter' with adoption promotions
ODESSA, Texas — West Texas animal shelters are working to "clear the shelter" this August. During this month, the Odessa Animal Shelter and Alpine Animal Services will be offering some special deals to make sure these cute critters find their "fur"ever home. In Odessa, adoption fees will be reduced...
New Midland water line will provide additional water source to developing area of town
MIDLAND, Texas — In the next coming months, Midland Utilities will be installing a new water line in the Quail Ridge Subdivision. "That area of town has been developing rather quickly and we realized there’s only one water service serving that whole area," said Carl Craigo, Utilities Director.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Odessa woman killed in weekend crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Elyza Villezcas-Navarrete, 23, of Odessa, was killed Sunday in a crash in West Odessa. She died at the scene after the truck she was in rolled. Around 3:51 p.m. on August 7, DPS troopers responded to the scene on Timberline Avenue and West University, about 3.7 miles west of Odessa and […]
Lori Blong formally announces candidacy for Midland mayor
MIDLAND, Texas — Lori Blong formally announced Tuesday that she will be running for Midland mayor. The announcement came after the current mayor, Patrick Payton, retracted his decision to run for re-election. Blong has served as the city council member representing District 4 after her election to the position...
West Texas traffic alerts for the week of Aug. 8
ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released several traffic alerts for the week of Aug. 8. Read below for more information on the areas impacted. All of SH 302 between Standard Avenue and SH 115 will remain closed for the week of Aug. 8. Westbound SH...
2 suspects in Midland Co. shooting arrested by Gulf Coast Task Force
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the last two suspects in a shooting have been arrested. According to a press release, the shooting took place on July 17 on CR 130. Deputies found a man laying in the middle of the road with severe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs7.com
Structure fire in Midland County causes loss of several RV’s and vehicles
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland reports multiple agencies are working on a structure fire near 349, just south of 114. Around 3:20 pm, a call was received in reference to a structure fire on the 3100 block of S Hwy 349. Multiple agencies responded including the Midland County Fire Marshal’s Office.
cbs7.com
Catfish & Company closes its doors after 30 years
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A staple in the Odessa restaurant community closed its doors for good last Sunday after three decades in business. “Our slogan was ‘Our company loves your company,’ and we always tried to mean that,” said owner Megan Clark-Sanchez. The restaurant closed at the...
Man, woman arrested following fight at Odessa bar
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Saturday morning after police said she broke a bottle over another man’s head during an argument inside a bar. Felisha curry, 26, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The victim, 25-year-old Kegan Riley, has been charged with Public Intoxication for his role […]
2 arrested in connection with Sherwood Park shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has arrested two teens in connection with a shooting that happened at Sherwood Park on July 29. According to OPD, two 16-year-olds, who have not been named by police, have been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Deadly Conduct, both felonies. One of the teens has also been charged […]
MPD searching for man with stolen lottery ticket
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on August 3, the man pictured below cashed in a winning lottery ticket at a Stripes convenience store. Police said the winning ticket had been stolen from another Stripes location […]
Midland County fire leads to total loss of 5 RVs, 4 vehicles
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Multiple crews responded to the scene of a structure fire near SH 349 Tuesday afternoon. According to a Midland County spokesperson, a call came in around 3:20 p.m. for a fire in the 3100 block S Hwy 349. The fire resulted in the total loss...
8 people hurt, sent to hospital after Greyhound bus crash near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Eight people were hurt and sent to a hospital after a crash involving a Greyhound bus Monday morning in Midland County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to DPS, a Nissan Frontier driven by 25-year-old Thomas Morris was eastbound on WCR 127. A Greyhound bus, driven by 59-year-old Elvira […]
One dead after crash in Odessa
The three-vehicle crash happened around 3:51 p.m. at the intersection of West University Blvd. and Timberline Ave. 23-year-old Elyza Villezcas-Navarrete of Odessa was pronounced dead at the scene. The initial investigation revealed that a 2017 Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on Timberline Ave., while a 2006 GMC Sierra, the vehicle...
Comments / 0