Hair Care

Sporting News

What is face yoga and how it can reverse signs of ageing

With its rise in popularity, yoga has become a catch-all for different stretches and meditative exercises. From laughing yoga, where individuals incorporate laughing into their sequences, to more controversial practices such as beer yoga, practitioners have found plenty of ways to bring a bit of zen into their lives. One...
WORKOUTS
SHAPE

Your Comprehensive Guide to Barre

When you think of barre workouts, you might imagine ballerina-like individuals holding a handrail and performing small movements, such as pliés and leg lifts, ever so gracefully — but that mental image often couldn't be any further from the truth, says Natalie Sanders, an IBBFA-certified virtual barre instructor in Austin, Texas. "[Barre workouts] can be literally the opposite — you're out of breath and trying to catch up," she says. "You can be huffing and puffing and sweating your ass off because it's hard."
AUSTIN, TX
Medical News Today

What types of massage help with arthritis?

Arthritis typically involves pain, swelling, and inflammation that may limit a person’s movement and everyday activity. By improving blood flow, massage can ease this joint inflammation and pain. A person can use massage as part of a wider treatment program. Arthritis treatment may include medication, steroid injections, assistive devices,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Focus

Does massage work?

We've been enjoying a relaxing back rub for millennia, but does it actually work?. Historical artefacts show that massage has been practised for at least 5,000 years, but people have probably appreciated a nice back or foot rub for much longer than that! Many people find massage an enjoyable experience, but is it also medically beneficial?
FITNESS
LiveScience

Pilates vs yoga: How do the two practices affect the body?

Pilates vs yoga: Which should you practice and why? Pilates is usually practiced to build strength or rehabilitate after an injury, whereas yoga is good for flexibility (if you're wondering, "What does stretching do to your body? (opens in new tab)", read our feature to find out more). But there’s some overlap between the health benefits of the two different disciplines. For example, yoga has been found to build muscle strength, particularly in the ‘trunk’ area of the body, while Pilates has been shown to improve hamstring flexibility.
WORKOUTS
Taste Of Home

Can You Eat Watermelon Seeds?

What child hasn’t experienced the soul-gripping fear of a watermelon growing in their tummy after accidentally swallowing one of the seeds? We’ve all heard the old wives’ tale growing up, but most of us never learned the answer to the age-old question—can you eat watermelon seeds?
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

Do Collagen Supplements Work?

Smoother skin, shinier hair, stronger nails, better joints, and increased lean muscle mass are common advantages of collagen supplements. Collagen is marketed as an antiaging, aesthetic, and performance-enhancing supplement. While all the experts agree that there is evidence that collagen supplements may be beneficial, the majority believe that the data is not nearly strong enough yet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

Exercises to ease your back pain, restore your health

When you have back pain, perhaps the last thing you want to do is get out of bed. But you actually want to get moving to achieve relief. Move through these exercises from fitness expert Dana Santas to determine which ones can alleviate pain.
WORKOUTS

