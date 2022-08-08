ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

US News and World Report

Away From Gaza, Islamic Jihad Digs in Against Israel on West Bank

JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -For the masked gunmen in Jenin refugee camp, Israel's unannounced strike against Islamic Jihad in Gaza on Friday can have come as little surprise after months of clashes that have steadily lifted the profile of the Iran-backed militant group. Firing into the air during a rally...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
TheDailyBeast

Israel Bombs Gaza, Killing at Least 15 and Destroying Homes

Over the weekend, Israel has been bombing Gaza, claiming it is preventing an imminent attack using airstrikes that have killed at least 15, including a 5-year-old girl. Israel said the houses they are destroying contain Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants, who pose a threat to the country. In a Saturday raid that killed a 75-year-old woman and injured six others, Israel bombed a two-story home in which 15 people lived, a neighbor told the Associated Press. “Warned us? They warned us with rockets and we fled without taking anything,” she said. Gaza militants also launched their own attack on Israel on Saturday, firing almost 450 rockets at the country, but most of those that made it across the border were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system, and no one was killed. The conflict began Friday when Israel killed an Islamic Jihad senior commander in airstrikes.
US News and World Report

Israel, Palestinians Set for Truce From Sunday Night

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a Cairo-mediated truce to take effect late on Sunday, sources said, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year. Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering longer-range rocket...
BBC

Gaza: Palestinian militant killed as Israel strikes after threats

At least 10 people have been killed by Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, including a top commander of a Palestinian militant group. Local health officials said a young girl was among the dead with dozens of others wounded. Israel's PM said the operation followed "an immediate threat" by...
Benzinga

Gaza Frontier Clashes End After Days Of Violence As Israel And Palestinian Militants Declare Ceasefire

The Islamic Jihad militant group and Israel declared a truce late on Sunday in a bid to end the three days of violence, killing dozens of people in Gaza. What Happened: Israel, after the Islamic Jihad, in two separate statements, announced the truce, and both thanked Egypt for mediating the ceasefire, signaling an end to the most severe flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year, Reuters reported.
NPR

Ceasefire takes effect after 3 days of fighting between Israel and Gaza militants

Things are mostly calm after three days of intense fighting between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip. A cease-fire took effect last night. Israel says that the militant group Islamic Jihad fired some 1,100 rockets total. There were no deaths in Israel thanks to missile defense systems and shelters there. But in Gaza, health officials say at least 44 people, including several children, died. They blamed Israeli airstrikes. But Israel says some of the deaths were caused by militant rockets that fell short. NPR's Fatma Tanis joins us from Jerusalem now to look at how this played out in the aftermath. Hi, Fatma.
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon

(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
BBC

Israel-Gaza: Nine-year-old Gazan recalls fear as Israeli strike hit

Nine-year-old Leen Matar was rescued from the rubble as her neighbourhood came under Israeli attack, the Reuters news agency has reported. She describes how she said her final prayers, fearing she would die. At least 46 Palestinians were killed in the three-day violence that began with Israel hitting Palestinian Islamic...
NPR

Iraqis have been exposed to the effects of burn pits for more than 10 years

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Kali Rubaii, an assistant professor at Purdue University, about the impact of U.S. military burn pits in Iraq on Iraqi civilians. If you've heard American veterans celebrating one thing about the PACT Act, which President Biden will sign into law this week, it probably has to do with burn pits. These were massive piles of uniforms, equipment, computers and other things the U.S. military incinerated to prevent them from falling into the hands of the wrong people. American veterans, including those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, will be able to access VA support for a variety of medical problems they likely suffered because of their exposure to burn pits. But soldiers are not the only people still struggling with their damaging effects. Kali Rubaii studies the toxic legacies of the U.S. war in Iraq. She's an assistant professor of anthropology at Purdue University.
NPR

Encore: A Palestinian pop singer faces threats to make music with a message

BASHAR MURAD: (Singing in Arabic). FADEL: That's Palestinian pop singer and visual artist Bashar Murad. He's singing, I don't know where I'm from and I don't know what's next. But tonight, I just want to shut off my antenna. The single is called "Antenne," off his EP "Maskhara." NPR's Daniel Estrin caught up with Bashar Murad in Jerusalem.
