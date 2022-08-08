Read full article on original website
Violence erupts on the West Bank as Israel and Gaza exchange rocket fire for a second day in worst conflict escalation for more than a year
Violence broke out on the West Bank for a second day as Israel and Gaza fired scores of rockets in the worst conflict escalation for more than a year. At least 15 people were killed and 125 injured in the bombardment, including a five-year-old Palestinian girl and a senior commander of an Islamic militant group.
Analysis: Israeli PM’s Gaza gamble seems to have paid off
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s caretaker prime minister took a gamble with his preemptive strike against Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza, less than three months before he is to compete in general elections to retain his job. Yair Lapid had counted on Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers to...
US News and World Report
Away From Gaza, Islamic Jihad Digs in Against Israel on West Bank
JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) -For the masked gunmen in Jenin refugee camp, Israel's unannounced strike against Islamic Jihad in Gaza on Friday can have come as little surprise after months of clashes that have steadily lifted the profile of the Iran-backed militant group. Firing into the air during a rally...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes; at least 24 killed
Israeli airstrikes flattened homes in Gaza on Saturday and rocket barrages into southern Israel persisted, raising fears of an escalation in a conflict that has killed at least 24 people in the coastal strip. The fighting began with Israel's killing of a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant...
Israel Bombs Gaza, Killing at Least 15 and Destroying Homes
Over the weekend, Israel has been bombing Gaza, claiming it is preventing an imminent attack using airstrikes that have killed at least 15, including a 5-year-old girl. Israel said the houses they are destroying contain Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants, who pose a threat to the country. In a Saturday raid that killed a 75-year-old woman and injured six others, Israel bombed a two-story home in which 15 people lived, a neighbor told the Associated Press. “Warned us? They warned us with rockets and we fled without taking anything,” she said. Gaza militants also launched their own attack on Israel on Saturday, firing almost 450 rockets at the country, but most of those that made it across the border were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system, and no one was killed. The conflict began Friday when Israel killed an Islamic Jihad senior commander in airstrikes.
US News and World Report
Israel, Palestinians Set for Truce From Sunday Night
GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel and Palestinian militants agreed to a Cairo-mediated truce to take effect late on Sunday, sources said, raising hopes of an end to the most serious flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year. Israeli forces pounded Palestinian targets through the weekend, triggering longer-range rocket...
Israel kills top Islamic Jihad terrorist in Gaza, announces formal military operation
JERUSALEM, Israel – A top Islamic Jihad terrorist in the Gaza Strip was killed Friday in a coordinated, pre-emptive strike by the Israeli military, a spokesman for the Israeli army told foreign media in a briefing. Israeli army spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said that "anti-tank squads had been...
BBC
Gaza: Palestinian militant killed as Israel strikes after threats
At least 10 people have been killed by Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, including a top commander of a Palestinian militant group. Local health officials said a young girl was among the dead with dozens of others wounded. Israel's PM said the operation followed "an immediate threat" by...
Gaza Frontier Clashes End After Days Of Violence As Israel And Palestinian Militants Declare Ceasefire
The Islamic Jihad militant group and Israel declared a truce late on Sunday in a bid to end the three days of violence, killing dozens of people in Gaza. What Happened: Israel, after the Islamic Jihad, in two separate statements, announced the truce, and both thanked Egypt for mediating the ceasefire, signaling an end to the most severe flare-up on the Gaza frontier in more than a year, Reuters reported.
Killing pro-Moscow officials. Blowing up bridges. Ukraine's guerrillas take up the fight
Stealth operations and assistance from Ukrainian guerrilla forces pose a growing challenge to Russia's grip on occupied areas in southeastern Ukraine.
NPR
Ceasefire takes effect after 3 days of fighting between Israel and Gaza militants
Things are mostly calm after three days of intense fighting between Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip. A cease-fire took effect last night. Israel says that the militant group Islamic Jihad fired some 1,100 rockets total. There were no deaths in Israel thanks to missile defense systems and shelters there. But in Gaza, health officials say at least 44 people, including several children, died. They blamed Israeli airstrikes. But Israel says some of the deaths were caused by militant rockets that fell short. NPR's Fatma Tanis joins us from Jerusalem now to look at how this played out in the aftermath. Hi, Fatma.
US News and World Report
Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon
(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
Palestinians sift through rubble at Gaza camp hit in Israeli strike
GAZA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - When Israeli rockets slammed into her neighbourhood in a crowded refugee camp in the Gaza strip on Saturday night, 9-year-old Leen Matar said she was so scared that she began to recite Islam's final prayers.
BBC
Israel-Gaza: Nine-year-old Gazan recalls fear as Israeli strike hit
Nine-year-old Leen Matar was rescued from the rubble as her neighbourhood came under Israeli attack, the Reuters news agency has reported. She describes how she said her final prayers, fearing she would die. At least 46 Palestinians were killed in the three-day violence that began with Israel hitting Palestinian Islamic...
NPR
Iraqis have been exposed to the effects of burn pits for more than 10 years
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Kali Rubaii, an assistant professor at Purdue University, about the impact of U.S. military burn pits in Iraq on Iraqi civilians. If you've heard American veterans celebrating one thing about the PACT Act, which President Biden will sign into law this week, it probably has to do with burn pits. These were massive piles of uniforms, equipment, computers and other things the U.S. military incinerated to prevent them from falling into the hands of the wrong people. American veterans, including those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, will be able to access VA support for a variety of medical problems they likely suffered because of their exposure to burn pits. But soldiers are not the only people still struggling with their damaging effects. Kali Rubaii studies the toxic legacies of the U.S. war in Iraq. She's an assistant professor of anthropology at Purdue University.
NPR
Inside a TV news station determined to report facts in the Taliban's Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan — Inside a cramped and windowless room at the headquarters of Afghanistan's leading news channel, a group of young editors race against a six o'clock deadline. One fiddles with the audio for a story on the year-long closure of girls' secondary schools. Another tinkers with the images...
NPR
Shelling around a nuclear plant in Ukraine causes a lot of concern
In Ukraine, fighting near a nuclear power complex in the south of the country has alarmed both sides, and has led to calls for an international mission to ensure the plant's safety. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. In Ukraine, fighting near a nuclear power complex in the south has alarmed both sides...
NPR
Author of 'Taliban' reflects on how the group has changed since it was last in power
In 2001, author and journalist Ahmed Rashid wrote the definitive account of the Taliban and its origins. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly now speaks with Rashid, a year after the Taliban re-took Afghanistan. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. This month, one year ago, Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. It marked a chaotic...
NPR
Encore: A Palestinian pop singer faces threats to make music with a message
BASHAR MURAD: (Singing in Arabic). FADEL: That's Palestinian pop singer and visual artist Bashar Murad. He's singing, I don't know where I'm from and I don't know what's next. But tonight, I just want to shut off my antenna. The single is called "Antenne," off his EP "Maskhara." NPR's Daniel Estrin caught up with Bashar Murad in Jerusalem.
