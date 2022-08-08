Read full article on original website
Texas Gov. Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger O'Rourke is narrowing
The Texas gubernatorial race is tightening, despite polls earlier this year that indicated an overwhelming lead by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over former Rep. Beto O'Rourke. In Texas, an abortion ban and the school shooting in Uvalde may have shifted the odds in the governor's race. Earlier this year, polls indicated that Republican Governor Greg Abbott had an overwhelming lead over the Democrat in the race, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. But as NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports, the Democrat's chances may have improved.
California's McKinney fire has taken 4 lives including that of a fire lookout
Kathy Shoopman, 74, was the Buckhorn-Bally fire lookout at the Klamath National Forest. She was killed Friday by the McKinney fire — the largest and most deadly wildfire in California this year. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The McKinney fire in northern California has now taken four lives, including that of...
Kentucky teenagers discover that embroidery is a lot more than just a craft
Two artists in Kentucky designed a summer workshop for teens called The School of Needlework for Disobedient Women, using embroidery as an avenue to explore feminism, activism and self-expression. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Instead of hanging out by the pool or off at camp, some Kentucky teenagers are spending part of...
A key route in Death Valley buried in floods will be closed for another week
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris. Related Story: Flash floods turn Death Valley muddy, stranding hundreds of...
