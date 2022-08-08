ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Texas Gov. Abbott's lead over Democratic challenger O'Rourke is narrowing

The Texas gubernatorial race is tightening, despite polls earlier this year that indicated an overwhelming lead by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over former Rep. Beto O'Rourke. In Texas, an abortion ban and the school shooting in Uvalde may have shifted the odds in the governor's race. Earlier this year, polls indicated that Republican Governor Greg Abbott had an overwhelming lead over the Democrat in the race, former Congressman Beto O'Rourke. But as NPR's Wade Goodwyn reports, the Democrat's chances may have improved.
TEXAS STATE
NPR

Kentucky teenagers discover that embroidery is a lot more than just a craft

Two artists in Kentucky designed a summer workshop for teens called The School of Needlework for Disobedient Women, using embroidery as an avenue to explore feminism, activism and self-expression. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Instead of hanging out by the pool or off at camp, some Kentucky teenagers are spending part of...
BEREA, KY
NPR

A key route in Death Valley buried in floods will be closed for another week

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris. Related Story: Flash floods turn Death Valley muddy, stranding hundreds of...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy