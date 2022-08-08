ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Industry warns Manchin-Schumer bill will mean fewer new drugs

The pharmaceutical industry is bracing for a severe hit to investments with the Senate passage of a bill that would give Medicare the authority to set price caps on some expensive prescription drugs. Democrats passed a surprise deal struck last week between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen....
Healthline

How the New Drug Pricing Bill Could Affect You

A Senate budget reconciliation bill aims to cut medication costs for millions of Americans and reduce drug spending by the federal government. If the legislation passes, the provisions will be enacted over several years, so beneficiaries may not see changes in their out-of-pocket drug costs right away. Two provisions of...
bloomberglaw.com

Pharma Lobby Readies Legal Firepower for Drug Pricing Measures

Lawsuits possible over HHS decisions on medications, formulas. Measures to lower prescription drug prices will inevitably end up being challenged by pharmaceutical companies, even as they have yet to become law, attorneys say. The congressional package of climate, tax, and health-care measures passed by the Senate Sunday contains provisions to...
NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC'S "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") What's even more painful than higher prices for gas or groceries? How about higher prices for medicine? For years, before inflation became an everyday household word, prices for prescription drugs in the U.S. had been steadily rising. And not only that - according to the RAND Corporation, Americans pay more for prescription brand-name drugs than people in other countries - as much as 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 times as much.
bloomberglaw.com

Bill to Curb Medicare Advantage Lapses Wins House Panel’s OK

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill moved a step closer on Wednesday to requiring better transparency and more timely coverage decisions by Medicare managed care plans. In a markup hearing, the The House Ways and Means Committee adopted a chair’s amendment that tweaks the language of H.R. 8487, the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act. The bill now moves to the House floor for a full vote.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowan who quit her job after refusing COVID-19 vaccine is denied jobless benefits

An Iowa woman who quit her job selling medical respiratory products after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. In January, Anne Wagner quit her job with the medical supplier Lincare, where she had worked for 13 years selling respirator products to assisted living facilities, medical […] The post Iowan who quit her job after refusing COVID-19 vaccine is denied jobless benefits appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AOL Corp

'Almost useless': Patients, advocates critical of federal pace to unlock hospital prices

Since her brother died at 52 from colon cancer and her sister was diagnosed at 42, Lisa Gold has prioritized colonoscopies as part of her routine care. Gold, a Long Beach, California, filmmaker and screenwriter, paid $132 in 2018 and $190 in 2019 with her Anthem Blue Cross insurance plan covering the bulk of the costs. But for a December 2020 procedure, done by the same Cedars Sinai-affiliated doctor at the same outpatient facility, she was billed more than 17 times as much.
NPR

Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans

And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
NPR

Double agents and drug discounts

"Middleman" can be kind of a dirty word to throw around in business, but oftentimes they're great for negotiating lower prices for themselves, and passing those savings onto consumers. So how come that doesn't seem to work when it comes to the cost of pharmaceuticals? In the United States, drugs...
NPR

How The U.S. Gave Away Cutting-Edge Technology To China

Researchers at an American national laboratory spent years developing cutting-edge vanadium redox flow batteries. But now, a Chinese company is making those batteries in a factory in northeastern China. An investigation from NPR's Laura Sullivan and Northwest News Network's Courtney Flatt uses internal documents to tell the story of how...
NPR

Poll: As costs rise, Black and Hispanic renters struggle the most

According to a new poll, a majority of Americans said a lack of affordable housing is a serious problem where they live, and many fear eviction. A majority of Americans say a lack of affordable housing is a serious problem where they live. And as prices keep rising, Black and Hispanic renters are struggling the most, including with the threat of eviction. Those are some of the findings in a new poll by NPR and Harvard University. NPR's Jennifer Ludden reports.
AOL Corp

California schools would put parents on notice about safe gun storage at home under new bill

According to California lawmakers, preventing school-based gun violence starts in the home. While it is a crime for families with youth to improperly store firearms, parents and guardians aren’t always aware of that fact. In an effort to curb gun violence in schools, the state Legislature on Monday passed a bill that would require schools to inform families of the state’s firearm storage laws. SB 452, introduced by Assemblymember Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, would charge the state with developing templates for these communications.
NPR

Investigation reveals how government bureaucracy failed to stop family separations

The Trump administration was known for immigration policies that were chaotic and extreme, yet even by that standard, family separation was in its own category. Kids as young as infants were removed from their parents at the border, more than 5,500 children total. Hundreds are still not reunited. Caitlin Dickerson chronicled those policies in real time, first for The New York Times and now for The Atlantic. And her latest cover story for the magazine is an exhaustive investigation into how the family separation policy came about. Caitlin, good to have you back on ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR

The politics of the search of Mar-a-Lago

The FBI search of former President Trump's Florida home is sending out political shockwaves. The politics can cut a few different ways — and fire up the bases of both parties. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home was unprecedented. And as you...
