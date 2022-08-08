Read full article on original website
Industry warns Manchin-Schumer bill will mean fewer new drugs
The pharmaceutical industry is bracing for a severe hit to investments with the Senate passage of a bill that would give Medicare the authority to set price caps on some expensive prescription drugs. Democrats passed a surprise deal struck last week between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen....
Mark Cuban’s pharmacy startup is actually making drugs less expensive. It's still working on solving the real problem
Mark Cuban's new online pharmacy promises steep discounts on hundreds of prescription drugs, and for the most part, it's delivering. The problem, experts say, is where it's still falling short. Cost Plus Drugs, which launched in January, offers more than 800 generic drugs that treat common diseases like cancer, dementia...
How the New Drug Pricing Bill Could Affect You
A Senate budget reconciliation bill aims to cut medication costs for millions of Americans and reduce drug spending by the federal government. If the legislation passes, the provisions will be enacted over several years, so beneficiaries may not see changes in their out-of-pocket drug costs right away. Two provisions of...
Pharma Lobby Readies Legal Firepower for Drug Pricing Measures
Lawsuits possible over HHS decisions on medications, formulas. Measures to lower prescription drug prices will inevitably end up being challenged by pharmaceutical companies, even as they have yet to become law, attorneys say. The congressional package of climate, tax, and health-care measures passed by the Senate Sunday contains provisions to...
SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC'S "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") What's even more painful than higher prices for gas or groceries? How about higher prices for medicine? For years, before inflation became an everyday household word, prices for prescription drugs in the U.S. had been steadily rising. And not only that - according to the RAND Corporation, Americans pay more for prescription brand-name drugs than people in other countries - as much as 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 times as much.
Bill to Curb Medicare Advantage Lapses Wins House Panel’s OK
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill moved a step closer on Wednesday to requiring better transparency and more timely coverage decisions by Medicare managed care plans. In a markup hearing, the The House Ways and Means Committee adopted a chair’s amendment that tweaks the language of H.R. 8487, the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act. The bill now moves to the House floor for a full vote.
'Almost useless': Patients, advocates critical of federal pace to unlock hospital prices
Since her brother died at 52 from colon cancer and her sister was diagnosed at 42, Lisa Gold has prioritized colonoscopies as part of her routine care. Gold, a Long Beach, California, filmmaker and screenwriter, paid $132 in 2018 and $190 in 2019 with her Anthem Blue Cross insurance plan covering the bulk of the costs. But for a December 2020 procedure, done by the same Cedars Sinai-affiliated doctor at the same outpatient facility, she was billed more than 17 times as much.
Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans
And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
Double agents and drug discounts
"Middleman" can be kind of a dirty word to throw around in business, but oftentimes they're great for negotiating lower prices for themselves, and passing those savings onto consumers. So how come that doesn't seem to work when it comes to the cost of pharmaceuticals? In the United States, drugs...
