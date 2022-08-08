Read full article on original website
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
NPR
News brief: Trump search backlash, New Mexico murders, Kenyan presidential election
A lot of Republicans are rallying around Donald Trump as he cries victim after the FBI executed a search warrant at his home in Florida. That includes some who want to run for president in 2024 and may be hoping Trump doesn't. Someone who is keeping distance from the story is another 2024 contender, Joe Biden. Here's his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre.
NPR
Biden to sign a bill that would care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures
President Biden on Wednesday will sign the PACT Act, a bill to care for veterans exposed to toxins that is considered the biggest expansion of veterans' health care in U.S. history. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. President Biden today plans to sign into law what is widely considered the biggest expansion of...
NPR
Republicans loyal to Trump express outrage over the FBI's search of his home
Ex-President Trump was the first to alert everyone to the FBI search. Political supporters are outraged and that anger has spilled over to conservative media, where Trump is portrayed as a victim. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. For more on the implications of the FBI raid, we turn now to NPR correspondents...
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
NPR
Blinken will try to ease tensions between Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo
A recent United Nations report accuses Rwanda of supporting rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo. United States Secretary of State Blinken is visiting both countries to try to cool tensions. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. A recent U.N. report found credible evidence that Rwanda is involved in military operations in eastern...
NPR
Sen. Schumer talks on what the Inflation Reduction Act means for Americans
And right now we're going to take stock of this weekend's big news in the Senate, which passed a massive package of climate, tax and health care measures known as the Inflation Reduction Act. This was a culmination of more than a year of negotiations and Democratic infighting - history-making legislation. We are joined now by NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell, who's been following all of this. Hey, Kelsey.
NPR
People across the country express different opinions about the Mar-a-Lago search
The FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate has drawn strong reactions with protests outside of Trump Tower in New York and near Trump's Florida home. A judge is required to sign off on search warrants after reviewing detailed affidavits from investigators. And the White House says President Biden was surprised by the raid. He learned about it through news reports.
NPR
Negotiators work to free 2 Americans the U.S. says are wrongfully detained in Russia
Negotiators are trying to free two Americans that the State Department believes are wrongfully detained in Russia. WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced last week to nine years in prison on drug charges. And a little over two years ago, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan was accused of being a spy and sent to jail to serve a 16-year sentence. The State Department has proposed a prisoner swap. And former U.N. ambassador and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson joins us now. Governor Richardson, you have a history of helping negotiate freedom for Americans, and I've heard that you describe yourself as a catalyst on the Brittney Griner case. What does a catalyst mean here?
NPR
The new CHIPS and Science Act will bring semiconductor chip manufacturing to the U.S.
President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 into law Tuesday, which allocates $53 billion dollars in federal funding to manufacture semiconductor chips domestically. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. All right, stop for a moment and look around your car, your desk, your kitchen. How many high-tech gadgets do...
NPR
The politics of the search of Mar-a-Lago
The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home was unprecedented. And as you might expect, it is stirring up a political firestorm. After the search last night, Trump called in to a rally for Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor who's now running for Congress. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED...
NPR
The FBI has conducted a search at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in southern Florida.
Trump announced the news himself, calling Monday's FBI action unnecessary and attacking it as politically motivated, even though he appointed the FBI director, Chris Wray. MARTINEZ: NPR national justice correspondent Carrie Johnson is following this story. Carrie, what do we know about the FBI activity at former President Trump's house?
NPR
How The U.S. Gave Away Cutting-Edge Technology To China
Researchers at an American national laboratory spent years developing cutting-edge vanadium redox flow batteries. But now, a Chinese company is making those batteries in a factory in northeastern China. An investigation from NPR's Laura Sullivan and Northwest News Network's Courtney Flatt uses internal documents to tell the story of how...
Viral TikTok Trend Warns Black Travelers Of Sundown Towns
A new trend on TikTok is bringing renewed awareness to Black travelers regarding modern-day sundown towns, which historically prohibited African Americans from being in predominately white cities past dark. Using the hashtag #sundowntown, users across Tiktoks are sharing their experiences and warning the Black community of the dangers of passing...
NPR
Kenyans face a tense wait for the results of Tuesday's presidential election
The presidential election in Kenya drew low voter turnout on Tuesday pitting opposition leader Raila Odinga against Deputy President William Ruto, among other candidates. Kenyans face a tense wait for the results of Tuesday's presidential election. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The two front-runners in this tight race are the former prime...
NPR
The implications of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search for Trump
It has been a day now since FBI agents conducted a search at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club and residence in Florida. Trump and his allies have lashed out at the Justice Department and the FBI over the move. NPR's justice correspondent Ryan Lucas has been following all of this and joins us now with the latest. Hi, Ryan.
NPR
Investigation reveals how government bureaucracy failed to stop family separations
The Trump administration was known for immigration policies that were chaotic and extreme, yet even by that standard, family separation was in its own category. Kids as young as infants were removed from their parents at the border, more than 5,500 children total. Hundreds are still not reunited. Caitlin Dickerson chronicled those policies in real time, first for The New York Times and now for The Atlantic. And her latest cover story for the magazine is an exhaustive investigation into how the family separation policy came about. Caitlin, good to have you back on ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Democrats And Republicans Take Lessons From Kansas Abortion Vote
Both major parties were surprised, for different reasons, by the results in this month's referendum in Kansas that could have ended the right to an abortion by amending the state constitution. What can Democrats and Republicans take away from the Kansas vote as they craft their messaging strategies for November's midterms?
NPR
Changing pilots' retirement age is being looked at as a way to fix staffing issues
Airlines blame the high number of flight cancellations this summer in part on staffing shortages, especially among pilots. Some in the industry and in Congress are now calling for big changes, such as raising the retirement age for pilots. Here's NPR's David Schaper. DAVID SCHAPER, BYLINE: I'm standing in a...
