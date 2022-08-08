ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Women Gubernatorial Hopefuls Break Records with Primary Wins

Even with several U.S. primary elections still to go, women candidates for governor are already shattering records. At least 20 female gubernatorial candidates have won their party’s nomination and will be on the ballot in November, breaking the previous high of 16, which was set in 2018. “It's notable...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy